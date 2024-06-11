The Big Picture Fans' excitement for a possible Modern Family reunion is high after cast members show eagerness to revive their beloved characters.

Sarah Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy, hopes for a reboot with a Claire-esque character arc for her beloved character.

Along with Hyland, other stars of the show have also expressed interest in returning to their roles for fans' enjoyment.

Fans' love for Modern Family knows no bounds and the anticipation to see all their favorite characters back on screen is always running high. These fan expectations were fueled further when actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson previously posted a set picture on his Instagram story, leading fans to believe that a reboot or reunion could be on the charts as the series approaches its 15th anniversary. Ever since many cast members have shown their eagerness to reunite for the series. Now Sarah Hyland who played Haley Dunphy revealed her hopes and excitement to revive the character.

Speaking to People, Hyland shared her excitement over the prospect of getting back on set with the rest of the cast, saying, “Yes. I love Modern Family so much. I love the cast with my entire heart and soul.” Adding she shares a special bond with her on-screen family, she said, “I would love to be back with everybody.”

Sarah Hyland Wants a Claire-esque Character Arc for Her Character

Close

“I would want to see a script first,” Hyland said of a potential reboot. Adding, “I think creatively for me, I would want to know what was going on with Haley. I want to see her career back and stuff and her creativity and I want her to be able to do both.” Hyland grew up in front of the audience while playing the eccentric and loveable Haley Dunphy for 11 years, starting as a young teenager on the show and having a complete character arc, becoming a young mother at the end of the show and it’ll be interesting to see how Hayley’s story unfolds. But that’s not it, Hyland further shares that she’d like her character to follow in the footsteps of her on-screen mother Claire. She mused,

“[I want to see Haley] do what Claire [Dunphy] then set out to do and did as an amazing mother as well as businesswoman and CEO. And I would really love to see that creative side back for Haley. So yeah, I don't know.”

Fans would be delighted to see Modern Family back on screen after a long time. Not only Hyland but other stars of the show have also displayed interest in reviving their roles for fans. Along with Hyland, the show’s ensemble cast includes Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchet, Sofía Vergara as Gloria, Julie Bowen as Claire, Ty Burrell as Phil, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron, Ariel Winter as Alex, Nolan Gould as Luke, Rico Rodriguez as Manny, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily.

All seasons of Modern Family are available to stream on Hulu.