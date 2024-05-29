The Big Picture Sofia Vergara expresses interest in a possible Modern Family revival, stating she would participate for the experience.

It's been 4 years since the last episode of Modern Family aired and the show's actress, Sofia Vergara has expressed interest in the show's revival. The America's Got Talent judge revealed in a podcast interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she would like to participate in a possible revival for the sake of doing it again.

Vergara has played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett since the first episode in 2009. She was a young Colombian mother who married to the Prichett family before the show's main events, and at first glance, it was assumed that she married for money. While there have been rumors circulating about a possible Modern Family reunion, the actress said that she would love to return to the show and would even participate in a revival series, regardless if it's good or bad.

“I mean, I would do it in a second. Of course, I would do it,” said Vergara. "I don't know if it would do good or bad, I would do it just for the experience of doing it again."

Vergara isn't the only former cast member who has addressed a possible reunion. Ed O’Neill, who played Gloria's husband, Jay Pritchett, said that he's open to the idea of reuniting with everyone, even if the idea of participating in reunions isn't something that he likes doing. Modern Family ran for 11 seasons throughout its runtime. Since the show first aired on ABC, the show has won numerous Primetime Emmy Awards, such as winning "Outstanding Comedy Series" five years in a row. Meanwhile, Vergara was nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" numerous times for her role in Seasons 1 to 4.

Sofia Vergara's Career So Far

Before landing her iconic role in 2009, Vergara started her acting career in 1995. Since then, she has appeared in a variety of shows, such as Family Guy, The Emoji Movie, and The Smurfs. Following her Modern Family tenure, Vergara starred in the 2024 miniseries, Griselda, where she played the show's lead, Griselda Blanco. All six episodes are available to stream on Netflix. Vergara has also been a judge for America's Got Talent since the show's 15th season, alongside Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum.

Vergara will be appearing in two more projects. One of them is Illumination's Despicable Me 4, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 3, 2024.

All 11 seasons of Modern Family are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.