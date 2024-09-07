Few modern sitcoms have managed to have the impact that Modern Family has had over the years. Despite such hits as The Office and 30 Rock being at their peak back in 2009, Modern Family managed to find its own footing from its first episode. Family sitcoms were nothing new, but the show added a twist to the genre by following one large family divided into three smaller ones. The series was hilarious as each member of the family went through their daily life, whether it was a parent trying to be cool for their kids or a kid going through the fun and complicated time of their lives called high school.

Not only that, the show was incredibly bold in deviating from the nuclear family model that was a staple of previous sitcoms. In fact, this was the first major series that featured a gay couple as part of the main cast. Initially a controversial decision at the time, it is now impossible to picture the show without Cam and Mitchell. Inclusiveness only begins to touch on the unique aspects of the show, as each season offers a blend of life lessons, lovable characters, and wacky scenarios. However, not every season is built the same. While there aren't any downright bad seasons, there are certainly ones that stand out compared to the others.

11 Season 9 (2017-2018)

22 Episodes

Modern Family's ninth season set the tone for the latter part of the series, but not in a good way. The past few seasons before this one began to feel repetitive when it came to the jokes and more outlandish than the first few seasons of the show. This season doubled down on these negative aspects as the storylines got more absurd and less funny, which resulted in a significant drop in viewership. The episode "Catch of the Day" where Phil has to deal with his bad luck is one prime example of how the series opted to lean more into the surreal rather than the more grounded storylines that fans fell in love with.

This season was also the first one where it really felt like the characters were regressing rather than moving forward with the lessons they learned in the past. Cam returns to his bad habits of jealousy and manipulation more often. Phil and Luke become almost cartoonishly dumb, like in the episode "In Your Head," where Luke locks himself on the top of a roof after a party. Alex reverts to her old dating habits by dating a guy with whom she clearly does not have any real chemistry. There are a few stand-out episodes, like "Ten Years Later" and "Mother!," but overall, the season is the weakest in terms of quality and originality. Modern Family is at its best when the characters are tested in original ways and learn from their mistakes or faults, with the comedy coming from grounded scenarios rather than cartoon-like plotlines.

10 Season 10 (2018-2019)

22 Episodes

Season 10 of the show suffers a lot of the same problems as Season 9. Most of the characters feel like caricatures of themselves a lot of the time. Cam acts needlessly rude this season, like in "Whanex?," where he constantly disparages his nephews and nieces in order to impress his boss. Luke feels almost absent from this season. Jay's dog bed idea has its comedic moments but gets old fast. This season's final episode also didn't really feel like a season finale, which diminishes the build-up that Haley and her pregnancy had for most of the season.

However, while repetitiveness and character regression are certainly present in this season, it also has a few episodes that are really impactful. "Torn Between Two Lovers" finds Haley with a very important decision to make, and while there is certainly controversy as to who she should have ended up with, her decision to choose Dylan over Arwin felt satisfying and in character. "The Wild" and "Good Grief" managed to feel like the early seasons of the show with its emotional impact and character growth, something that had become more uncommon with Modern Family's last couple seasons.

9 Season 11 (2019-2020)

18 Episodes

As the final season of the series, it was important that the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker families received heartfelt send-offs. Luckily, this season mostly succeeded on this front. From the start of the season, it felt different from the others. Cam's dream coaching job in Missouri loomed from the start of the season, culminating in "The Last Christmas" when he breaks the news to the family. Haley and Dylan slowly get the hang of being parents and Phil and Claire get used to their role as grandparents. Gloria cements her career in real-estate and Jay learns to embrace retirement. And everyone gets their moment in the series finale, where the family gets a heartwarming sendoff.

This season is not without flaws though. There are some episodes that do not feel like they belong in the final season, like "The Prescott" where the family takes advantage of Alex's job perks. It also felt that the final decisions of some of the characters did not have much buildup to begin with. It would have been great to see how Luke's new app turned out as well as seeing Manny truly getting over his ex-girlfriend rather than obsessing about trying to get her back. However, this season manages to have some of the most heartfelt moments of the series, with Phil's last conversation with his dad and Mitchell and Cam deciding to adopt another baby among them. It's hard to say goodbye, but having a great series finale definitely helps.

8 Season 8 (2016-2017)

22 Episodes

Season 8 is the last season where the Dunphy and Pritchett kids truly feel like kids. Manny and Luke were in their final year of high school enjoying all the hallmarks of senior year. Haley still felt like her teenage self as she was dating another older guy. Alex reverted to her high school love lifestyle as she was still discovering who she was and her plans after college. After seven seasons of seeing the kids grow up from kids to young adults, it was nice that this season put more of a spotlight on the parent-child dynamics that initially made the show popular.

This season also has some very interesting episode concepts. "Do It Yourself" is a perfect example as this episode builds on the relationship between Jay and Phil through a shared goal. If one were to tell Season 1 Jay that he would invest in property with Phil, he would have thought that he got hit by a model plane. It was really nice seeing Jay and Phil working together and growing closer in the process. This season is certainly not perfect as there are a few episodes that feel significantly more nonsensical and show the cracks that the later seasons would double down on. But still, this season starts strong and ends strong, with all the kids officially entering new stages in their lives.

7 Season 7 (2015-2016)

22 Episodes

Modern Family is at its best when it feels like the characters are in new situations and grow from them. Season 7's biggest strength is that it feels like no character was left out of the spotlight. This season highlighted some important milestones for the kids, such as Alex moving into college and having to deal with personal insecurities about not being the best at school anymore. Not just that, Phil and Claire adjust to Claire taking over the family closet business. While Claire was enthusiastic at the idea of taking over for her dad, both she and Phil had to adapt to her increased workload while keeping on top of parenting responsibilities.

And who can forget about the drama that this season had between Haley and Andy? This season kept fans at the edge of their seats whether Haley and Andy were endgame or not. While the decision to have them break up was certainly one that still has some controversy about it, it is undeniable that their romance was one of the main highlights of this season. This season is also filled with quality humor, as episodes like "The Party" are some of the funniest of the series. While not the funniest season, Season 7 makes up for this with relatable character arcs and compelling drama.

6 Season 5 (2013-2014)

24 Episodes

This season has a lot to love about it, from the introduction of new, memorable characters to a wedding that had been building up for years both in the show and in real life. Back when the show first aired, gay marriage was not as widely accepted as it is now. However, even though they soon became beloved members of the cast to fans across the country, there were still barriers that they faced as a gay couple, the main one being marriage. In 2013, the state of California legalized gay marriage, allowing Cam and Mitchell to finally marry each other. Their chaotic wedding day is the clear highlight of the season, as the season finale showcased Jay learning to be fully comfortable with his son marrying a man and Cam and Mitchell cementing their love.

Aside from the climactic wedding episode, this season has a lot of iconic moments. Claire and Jay grow closer as they learn to get used to their new work situation. Manny joining the football team was also a pleasant surprise that would lead to several great football-related episodes. This season also explored the mental health struggles that teens could go through, as "Under Pressure" put the focus on Alex learning to deal with her feelings of not being understood by her own family. And to top it all off, this season features the debut of Andy, the best "manny" around!

5 Season 6 (2014-2015)

24 Episodes

Drama, laugh-out-loud humor, creativity, Season 6 really has a lot for fans to enjoy. Coming off the emotional rollercoaster that was Cam and Mitchell's wedding day, it was always going to be tough to follow that up. Yet, Modern Family manages to achieve this feat by having many unique episode ideas. "Won't You Be Our Neighbor" is an episode that pits the Dunphys against a family that is their polar opposite. Yet, they bring out the fun and competitive sides of Phil and Claire, making each episode that this family is in very fun to watch.

This season also features a lot of intimate family bonding time that felt different from the other seasons before it. The kids of the family are at points in their lives where they are not yet adults, but also where they are starting to form lives outside their parents. As such, it was nice to see moments where the kids bonded with each other as well as with their parents, like the family spending time together during Alex's senior ditch day. Still, this season cannot be talked about without mentioning "Connection Lost," an episode that takes place entirely through a video call. Looking back on this episode given the past few years, the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker clan sure raised the bar on what the virtual world should be like!

4 Season 1 (2009-2010)

24 Episodes

The season that started it all. Season 1 had a lot riding on it as it had to prove that Modern Family was capable of finding its footing among all the other sitcoms. The show's premise about an unconventional, diverse family was also something that this season had to prove that fans wanted. Despite initial concerns heading into the series premiere, this season was a huge success. Season 1 had the best parts of previous sitcoms yet felt fresh with a modern take on the TV family. It isn't easy getting used to new members of a family, which this season puts on full display. It was truly amazing seeing the family slowly adjust to their new situation throughout the season.

Season 1 also has several episodes that are the best in Modern Family. Episodes like "Come Fly With Me," "The Incident," and "Coal Digger" had very impactful family moments that were the foundation for the family to become even closer in later seasons. Not to mention, these episodes, and many others this season, had many laughs for fans to enjoy. The type of grounded humor and family drama set the stage for later seasons to build on, as the show is at its best when following this format.

3 Season 4 (2012-2013)

24 Episodes

What Season 1 did with its characters and humor, Season 4 manages to further build on, with a few more twists and turns. Now that the family is pretty used to each other by this point, this season set out to turn the tables. Jay's relationship with his kids was a major focus in the first three seasons, particularly how he wasn't the best dad when they were growing up. While they resolve a lot of their issues in the first couple of seasons, Jay is given a second chance to be a better dad when he finds out Gloria is pregnant.

Jay and Gloria's newborn son isn't the only surprise this season, as Haley going to college and being kicked out within a few months was also something that hardly anyone saw coming. These decisions are part of what makes this season a great one. Throughout this season, the family is confronted with major changes that result in the family, children and adults alike, growing personally. Whether it was Haley dealing with her post-college life or Claire entering the workforce once again, this season had compelling ideas that kept the show alive and well.

2 Season 2 (2010-2011)

24 Episodes

Season 2 was a fantastic follow-up to the success of Modern Family's first season. After a season dedicated to the family getting used to their new dynamic, this season felt as though the characters had more chemistry with each other. This allowed for fun storylines that would have felt a bit out of place in its first season. "Boys' Night" and "Halloween" are episodes that show some of the characters out of their comfort zones in fun and comedic ways. Jay bonding with Mitchell's friends is something that is not only funny but goes almost too smoothly, with Jay and Pepper ending up on a day trip together to Jay's dread. The Halloween episode is also a classic that led to it being an anticipated annual episode in later seasons.

This season shows that the family is really starting to act like one. There are certainly a few hurdles that they face, as they are still getting used to the changes that came with Jay marrying Gloria. Gloria and Claire work on their differences more this season. Jay and Mitchell bond more as well as Jay starting to form a bond with Manny. The Dunphy kids also get their moment to act as kids, which leads to very funny and relatable episodes of teens trying to navigate school. Overall, Season 2 solidified the show's standing as one of the best at the time, ensuring that this would be a series that was in it for the long haul.

1 Season 3 (2011-2012)

24 Episodes

The first two seasons of the show were great, no question about that. But Season 3 managed to kick it up a notch both in terms of the humor and the storylines. This is the first season where it really felt that the family had resolved their issues and officially become unified. This is on display in "Express Christmas" where the family is determined to have their own version of Christmas before they are all away for the holidays. There are also a few family vacations, like "Dude Ranch" and "Disneyland" that show the family in a new setting, which are some of the funniest episodes in the series.

While the humor is a hallmark of this season for sure, this season has a few overarching plot threads that keep the audience at the edge of their seat. Claire's run for town council against Duane Bailey (David Cross) is a storyline that felt natural for her given her fixation on safety in her town. It was fun seeing Claire go through with her passionate campaign run to the very end, even though her loss was upsetting. Mitchell and Cam also decide to go through adopting another baby, with their main challenge being getting a chance to adopt one. The season finale was all the more shocking with their adoption plans falling through, mirroring the realistic notion that life does not always go as planned. This season of the series, which had the highest average of viewers of any season, is one that encapsulates all the reasons why Modern Family has become a beloved modern classic.

