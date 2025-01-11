After an impressive 11-season run, Modern Family has no shortage of great moments as it follows the Pritchett family through ordinary and unique situations alike. With the hysterical characters ranging from the family's prickly patriarch, Jay (Ed O'Neill), to the caring and overly dramatic Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet), the sitcom never failed to make its audience laugh. Yet one moment stands out by simultaneously displaying the humor and heart that made the show so special. In the Season 8 episode, "The Alliance," Gloria (Sofía Vergara), Phil (Ty Burrell), and Cam exchange mysterious phone calls using the code word "orange juice," which causes each of them to drop what they are doing and leave the house.

This phrase enacts a secret deal between them, creating the Modern Family version of a heist episode as these three work together. The goofy parody of the heist genre showcases the absurd humor of the show, but the sentiment behind their alliance demonstrates the familial love that makes Modern Family so unique.

'Modern Family' Thrives in Its More Absurd Moments

Modern Family may be a largely realistic show, but some of its best moments are overdramatized parodies, and this scene is a prime example. Others include The Godfather homage in "Fulgncio" or Mitch and Cam's ill-fated attempt to adopt a second child that becomes a soap opera. Yet the storyline of "The Alliance" surpasses the others with the many turns it takes. After the mysterious phone call kicks off this sequence, Gloria, Phil, and Cam explain themselves, revealing that, as much as they love their partners, there are some real drawbacks to marrying a Pritchett. Jay, Claire (Julie Bowen), and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) tend to be overly judgmental. In reaction to that, their three spouses have an understanding. Gloria, Phil, and Cam work together to resolve their worst mistakes without others knowing.