This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Sofia Vergara expressed her excitement about returning to Modern Family in a potential TV movie.

Fans have been vocal on social media about wanting to see the Pritchetts back on television in some capacity after the show ended.

Although a spin-off series focusing on Cam, Mitchell, and Lily was discussed, it never moved forward.

Modern Family came to an end four years ago, after more than a decade of entertaining the world with heartwarming humor and life lessons. But that hasn't stopped fans of the ABC hit from staying with the series, considering how millions of people continued to watch it over the course of the pandemic and in recent years. And if hardcore Modern Family fans want to see these characters back on television, they're not alone. During a recent interview with Variety, Sofia Vergara expressed her excitement about going back to the sitcom one day, going as far a suggesting the production of a television movie in order to accomplish her dream:

"I’d die to be on that set. It’d be so much fun. A TV movie maybe? I always joke with him (Ed O'Neill) ‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!’”

Modern Family told the story of Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill), his children and his grandchildren. With an ensemble cast that included Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Sarah Hyland, the comedy became a massive hit, and one of the most beloved sitcoms in recent years. Due to how Modern Family was on television over the course of eleven seasons, it allowed viewers to see the younger members of the cast grow up right in front of their eyes.

Ever since Modern Family came to an end, audiences haven't been able to let go of these beloved characters, with the followers being vocal on social media regarding how they would love to see the Pritchetts once again. A spinoff series focused on Cam, Mitchell and Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) had been discussed, but the project never moved on with its development. Hopefully, the network will take note of how much demand there is to continue the story from both cast members and viewers alike.

Where Is the Cast of 'Modern Family' Now?

Close

Earlier this year, several Modern Family cast members teased a reunion by posting pictures from the set of the comedy on their social media profiles. However, the production turned out to be a new commercial for the WhatsApp messaging app. After starring in the iconic series, Sofía Vergara went on to lead the cast of Griselda, the Netflix miniseries that was centered on the life of Griselda Blanco. Jesse Tyler Ferguson had a small role in Cocaine Bear, while Ty Burrell has been voicing Jack Harris in Duncanville over the past couple of years.

Modern Family is currently streaming on both Hulu and Peacock. You can find a link to watch the comedy on Hulu below. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

WATCH ON HULU