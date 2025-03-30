Ty Burrell has starred in the hit sitcom series Modern Family since 2009 and has appeared in multiple projects since his comedy tenure. Despite winning two Emmys for his role as Phil Dunphy, it was revealed that ABC executives didn't believe he could do the role, giving hurtful comments as feedback during the audition process.

During his appearance on his co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's On Me Podcast, the actor revealed that executives did not hold back with their comments when he "flopped" the first camera test, citing that he was stiff and nervous. When asked about the feedback he received, he was told, "He's not funny," joking that "some people still feel that way." Fortunately, his second audition and screen test with Sarah Hyland, who played Hayley in the show, was a success that helped him land the role. "We went and filmed in Steve Levitan's yard with Sarah Hyland, and we got to improvise and do a more like, single camera audition for it," Burrell shared. "And that one worked."

Throughout his Modern Family career, Burrell was nominated for and won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series" for his role in the ABC Mocumentary, as well as numerous Screen Actors Guild Awards for either "Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series." Outside of Modern Family, Burrell starred in Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Muppets Most Wanted, Finding Dory, and Duncanville. In 2024, it was reported that he's set to star in an upcoming series, Tightrope!, that's being produced by Bryan Cranston.

Will 'Modern Family' Get a Reboot?

Image via ABC

Modern Family had 11 seasons, spanning over 250 episodes during its run from 2009 to 2020. It was a highly acclaimed series, winning 22 Primetime Emmy Awards and being nominated for a BAFTA in 2012. In addition, it was highly praised by fans and critics alike, earning a high critics' score of 85% and an average audience score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Following its success, the show received three international adaptations in Chile, Greece, and Iran.

In 2013, Deadline reported that ABC wanted to create a potential Modern Family spin-off. While the plot was not officially shared, it was rumored it was going to be based on Bob Riggle's character, Gil Thorpe. In 2022, Ferguson revealed to ET Online that the script for the spin-off exists but has yet to find someone to produce it. Unfortunately, the Modern Family universe isn't expanding. In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Eric Stonestreet reveals that the spin-off lost its potential to become a hit due to the time that had passed.

All 11 seasons of Modern Family are available to stream on Hulu.