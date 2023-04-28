Fantasy is among Hollywood's favorite movie genres. Sprawling, daring, and highly profitable, fantasy is the gift that keeps on giving, providing memorable, standalone adventures and successful, multi-picture franchises alike. A large reason for the genre's success is its memorable characters, particularly the one-of-a-kind villains that terrorize the best fantasy heroes.

Recent fantasy films have done incredibly well in introducing unique and complex villains. From witches to evil stepmothers, soldiers and government agents, these villains are chilling, menacing, and utterly unforgettable. And while no one roots for them, everyone misses them when they're gone, cementing their place as cinematic icons in the making.

10 Raiden the Moon King - 'Kubo And The Two Strings' (2016)

Laika's 2016 stop-motion action-fantasy film Kubo and the Two Strings is among the most impressive animated achievements of the 2010s. The plot centers on Kubo, a young boy without an eye, who joins a monkey and beetle on a quest to defeat his grandfather, Raiden, the Moon King.

Voiced by the mighty Ralph Fiennes, Raiden is a menacing and striking villain, ideal for a visually lush film with a profound message. Melancholic but rewarding, Kubo thrives on the strength of its visuals and themes, enhanced by Fiennes' vicious yet alluring voice performance as the wicked Raiden. Like all the great fantasy villains, Raiden is powerful and elusive, making him a modern cinematic icon.

9 Prince Charming - 'Shrek 3' (2007)

Image via DreamWorks Animation

John Lithgow's Lord Farquaad and Jennifer Saunders' iconic Fairy Godmother are the most recognizable and celebrated villains in the Shrek franchise. However, audiences don't give enough credit to Rupert Everett's conceited and vapid Prince Charming.

The primary villain of Shrek the Third, Charming seeks revenge against Shrek for ruining his happy ending as king of Far, Far Away. Odious, pampered, and utterly hilarious, Charming is a perfect antagonist for a subversive series like Shrek. Everett milks every last drop of pedantry from Charming, delivering a hatable voice performance and crafting one of DreamWorks' best villains.

8 Sir Edgar - 'Ella Enchanted' (2004)

Anne Hathaway and Hugh Dancy star in the underrated fantasy classic Ella Enchanted. The story centers on Ella, a young girl cursed with the "gift" of obedience by a clumsy fairy. When she uncovers a murder plot against the kingdom's prince, whom she has feelings for, Ella is ordered to kill him.

Cary Elwes, heartthrob of the late 80s and early 90s, plays Sir Edgar, the prince's uncle and the man behind the murder plot. The perfect antagonist for a classic fairy tale, Edgar is ambitious, ruthless, and evil to the core. Elwes relishes the absurd chance to play a mustache-twirling fairy tale villain, delivering a funny yet unlikable performance that further cements Ella Enchanted's place in the pantheon of great fantasy movies.

7 Lady Tremaine - 'Cinderella' (2015)

It takes an actress of Cate Blanchett's caliber to play an already iconic role and redefine it for a new generation. Yet, that's exactly what the two-time Oscar winner does with her portrayal of Lady Tremaine in Kenneth Branagh's 2015 take on Cinderella.

Aided by Sandy Powell's exquisite costumes and Branagh's commitment to the tale's sweeping fantasy, Blanchett turns in a deliciously villainous performance that blends pathos and wickedness. Vain, manipulative, and cruel, Blanchett makes Lady Tremaine intriguing, appealing, and almost sympathetic, revealing new layers to a character that spent years as a one-note figure.

6 Queen Narissa - 'Enchanted' (2007)

It isn't an overstatement to say Enchanted is the best live-action Disney film of the 21st century. An outstanding Amy Adams stars as Giselle, a naive princess sent by her vicious soon-to-be mother-in-law to the real world, where she meets and falls for a cynical lawyer.

Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon plays the film's villain, Queen Narissa. An ode to classic Disney witches like Snow White's Evil Queen and Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent, Narissa is an effective villain that still respects the essence of fairy tale evil. Enchanted deconstructed the fairy tale, modernizing it thanks to its unique, earnest approach and a healthy dose of foulness courtesy of Sarandon's now-iconic Narissa.

5 Dr. Facilier - 'The Princess And The Frog' (2008)

The Princess and the Frog was a major milestone for Disney. The film was the first to feature Black protagonists, putting New Orleans culture front and center and marking a return to 2D animation. The Princess and the Frog is an update of the German folk tale "The Frog Prince" and tells the story of an eager young woman and a spoiled prince who get turned into frogs by the magic of a powerful witch doctor.

The witch doctor in question, Dr. Facilier, is a dynamic and unforgettable villain, perhaps the best and most complex animated foe from the 2000s. Voiced by the unmistakable Keith David, Facilier is a tornado of energy and mischief, with a fabulous musical number as iconic as he is. The Princess and the Frog is among Disney's most romantic films, and Facilier is the perfect antidote to the story's emotional core.

4 Richard Strickland - 'The Shape Of Water' (2017)

Image Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-winning romantic fantasy The Shape of Water features the sweeping and misunderstood romance between a mute woman and a powerful amphibian man. Two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon plays Richard Strickland, a colonel in charge of the secret government facility where the amphibian man is kept and the film's main villain.

Shannon is no stranger to playing villains -- from Zod to the White Death, few actors are as good at being bad as him. However, his portrayal of Strickland ranks among his best efforts, mixing bigotry with a blind commitment to duty, crafting a nightmarish character that represents the darkest and most egregious sides of human nature.

3 Lamia - 'Stardust' (2007)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Michelle Pfeiffer returned to acting after an extended hiatus with two villainous performances that have aged like fine wine. In Matthew Vaughn's Stardust, the three-time Oscar nominee plays Lamia, the powerful and vain queen of the witches, who wishes to capture a fallen star and eat its heart to restore her long-lost youth.

Lamia is as menacing as she is hilarious, with Pfeiffer expertly blending humor and gravitas to craft a perfect fairy tale villain. Stardust is a near-perfect fantasy adventure, and Pfeiffer's wicked turn as the villain might be the film's strongest asset. Funny but always intimidating, Lamia is everything a fairy tale villain should be and one of Pfeiffer's most memorable roles in the 21st century.

2 Captain Vidal - 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Pan's Labyrinth is arguably the best fantasy movie of the 21st century, a deep and enthralling fairy tale about the beauty and horrors hiding within. Set in Francoist Spain, the plot centers on a young girl who stumbles upon a magical world of mystifying and dangerous creatures.

The girl's father, the sadistic and terrifying Captain Vidal, might be the most chilling antagonist in any modern fantasy film. Brutal, cold, and cunning, Captain Vidal is the horrors of war embodied, an abusive and overwhelming figure whose shadow looms large over the film. Pan's Labyrinth is a mesmerizing fantasy epic with dazzling visuals and thought-provoking themes; however, it's also a fable about human nature and war, with Vidal as the rotten, depraved beating heart.

1 Phoenix Buchanan - 'Paddington 2' (2017)

Image via StudioCanal

Hugh Grant is having the time of his life with his current career. Free from the leading man constraints that ruled his 90s resumé, Grant is now in his experimental era, taking on daring and wacky roles that showcase new sides to his acting persona.

Grant delivered one of his most compelling performances in 2017's comedic masterpiece Paddington 2. As the egotistical and flamboyant Phoenix Buchanan, Grant is the perfect mix of absurdity and villainy. Delightfully wicked, Grant's Buchanan is a highlight in a film full of them. Paddington 2 is the movie equivalent of a warm hug, and Grant's performance is the spice needed to give it a little kick.

