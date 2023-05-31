Classic mainstream action movies usually have men at the forefront as badass heroes and gun-slinging vigilantes, showing off muscles and martial art skills to defeat the big baddies. Meanwhile, most of the time in those same films women tend to be relegated to femme fatales or damsels in distress, if they even appear. But now thanks to the tide of social change, the doors have opened up even more for women to take on the role of the action hero too.

Characters like Ellen Ripley from Alien and Beatrix Kiddo from Kill Bill paved the way as butt-kicking female protagonists, and every year there are more and more action films that center women in their stories while also delivering intense, violent action. With diverse characters such as superheroes, intrepid spies, or underground assassins, these movies present memorable female action stars.

10 'Birds Of Prey' (2020)

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) follows fan-favorite villain turned anti-hero Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) as she gets in trouble with crime lord Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor). Without the Joker's protection after their breakup, she teams up with other women from the underbelly of Gotham in order to take him down.

After Robbie's iteration of the character stole the show in 2016's Suicide Squad audiences wanted more from her, resulting in this delightful action romp that showed a side of Harley without her ex. With colorful set pieces, energetic fight choreography, and a cast including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollet-bell, and Rosie Perez, this butt-kicking film is one of the DCEU's best.

9 'Atomic Blonde' (2017)

Starring Charlize Theron, Atomic Blonde revolves around Lorraine Broughton, a top-level MI6 spy who is tasked with investigating the death of a fellow agent and retrieving a priceless list of double agents. Set in the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall, she will have to navigate the destabilized city and other ruthless spies to complete her mission while staying alive.

From stunt-performer-turned-director David Leitch, this spy thriller is aptly named, as it's filled to the brim with incredible action, including an intense 10-minute single-take fight sequence. Gripping, stylish, and violent, this film sets Theron as a bona fide action star and is sure to keep viewers on their toes for years to come.

8 'Prey' (2022)

A prequel to the Predator films, Prey is set in the Northern Great Plains in 1719, where a young Comanche woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder) must prove herself as a warrior by protecting her tribe. With a highly evolved alien predator on the hunt, as well as French fur traders killing the buffalo they rely on for survival, Naru must fight against these challenges to keep her community safe.

Gripping, exciting, and tense, this prequel stays true to the original while also bringing something unique to the table in its setting and premise. One of the best female-led survival thrillers, this film utilizes a simple premise to create a compelling narrative filled with cutting action, cementing itself to be as legendary as its predecessor.

7 'Polite Society' (2023)

Polite Society centers on teenage Rhia Khan (Priya Kansara) with dreams of being a stuntwoman, training in martial arts to follow her aspirations despite those around her discouraging her. When her older sister is set to be married and move away, she enlists the help of her friends to plan and execute an ambitious wedding heist to save her sister.

From We Are Lady Parts creator Nida Manzoor, this film blends action, comedy, and drama to turn out a hilarious action-packed tale of sisterhood and independence, full of heartfelt moments and some serious slick action. Premiering in Sundance, lead actress Sansara garnered praise for her fresh feisty performance in the infectiously fun flick.

6 'Furie' (2019)

Furie is a martial arts film that focuses on Hai Phượng (Veronica Ngo), an ex-gangster who has left her criminal days behind, lying low in the countryside while trying to raise and support her only daughter. When thugs kidnap her child, Hai returns to the violence of her past, going to any lengths to bring her family home.

This hyper-stylized high-octane film has been described as "Taken meets John Wick", becoming one of the highest-grossing Vietnamese films of all time. With an incredible lead performance from Ngo and clean martial arts fights through the city of Saigon, Furie deserves every comment of praise it has received.

5 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

In the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Letitia Wright's Shuri becomes the new heir apparent to the throne after T'Challa's untimely death. When the mysterious vibranium-rich underwater kingdom of Talokan, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), threatens Wakanda it's up to Shuri to step up in order to protect her Kingdom.

From the first film, the women of Wakanda have been presented as skilled, strong, and smart, being capable warriors like the Dora Milaje, regal diplomats like Queen Ramonda, and gifted scientists like Shuri. This Academy Award-winning superhero tale reflects the best aspects of the MCU with its incredible design, dynamic action, and compelling characters.

4 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

The second installment in the series, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire sees the return of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) to the deadly arena where they will have to compete against past victors to stay alive. With a spark of revolution being ignited in the last film, they find themselves in the middle of a grander plan against the capitol.

In this film, heroine Katniss is as much the strong, skilled archer as she was in the groundbreaking precursor, becoming an icon of determination and resilience. The dystopian scifi is even more filled with intense action, having higher stakes in a much more dangerous setting alongside fierce competitors ready to give it all for their lives, and a stronger cause.

3 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road is set in a post-apocalyptic desert land where water and gas are scarce commodities and society has fully devolved into an all-out wasteland full of violent cults. Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) escapes imprisonment from one led by Immortan Joe, and he finds himself joining Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), as she saves Joe's captive wives, leading to an epic road battle.

The fourth installment of the Mad Max franchise, this grand-scale desert epic took a completely different approach from the previous films by creating a strong narrative for its female characters that develops alongside its exhilarating action. Theron's character took center stage as a compelling, ass-kicking hero whose backstory audiences will see soon in the upcoming prequel Furiosa led by Anya-Taylor Joy.

2 'Baby Assassins' (2021)

In Baby Assassins, Chisato (Akari Takaishi) and Mahilo (Saori Izawa) are two teenage girls about to graduate high school who are also highly skilled assassins, tasked with living together and getting part-time jobs in order for them to learn independence. Despite their differences, they will have to put them aside when they get in trouble with the yakuza, working together to fight back.

This underground Japanese action-comedy combines a charming slice-of-life setup with the world of assassins and the yakuza, with the pair of teenage protagonists being as adorable as they are deadly. Even with a slower pace than most action films, the film has all the makings of a future cult classic with some incredible fight sequences featuring intense choreography and dynamic camera work.

1 'The Woman King' (2022)

Set in the 1800s and inspired by true events in the African Kingdom of Dahomey, The Woman King focuses on the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors that protect the kingdom. It stars Viola Davis as General Nanisca, who has to train the next generation of recruits to ready them for battle against enemies who threaten their way of life.

The historical epic showcases a side of history rarely seen in films, bringing the story of the Agojie to a grand stage with a cast worthy of its scale. Alongside a marvelous production, the lead actresses embrace the physicality of their role as warriors, with Davis giving herself completely to the impressively raw battle scenes the movie is packed with.

