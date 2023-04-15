The famous slogan "It's not television, it's HBO" is truer than ever. The premium cable network remains the leading provider of quality entertainment across every genre, producing some of the new millennium's most iconic and acclaimed television shows and showing no signs of stopping.

Although everyone knows about the masterpieces — The Sopranos, The Wire, and even Game of Thrones — HBO keeps churning out content bound to become modern classics. From biting black comedies to hard-hitting dramas to lush fantasy pieces, these shows are critical hits and fan favorites on their way to becoming benchmarks of modern television.

10 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Based on the eponymous video game, The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The plot centers on a tough mercenary reluctantly taking on the dangerous task of escorting a young girl across a devastated and zombie-infested United States.

Although it only has one season under its belt, The Last of Us was such a massive phenomenon that it isn't hard to see it achieving classic status. Critically acclaimed and successful with fans, the show proved there's a right way to adapt a beloved video game, expanding on the source material's themes while respecting the central values that made it a hit in the first place.

9 'House of the Dragon' (2022-)

House of the Dragon, the Targaryen-centric spin-off, outright saved Game of Thrones's tainted reputation. Set nearly 200 years before the main series's plot, House of the Dragon chronicles the events leading to the massive civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, an event that severely weakened the Targaryen hold over Westeros.

Richly produced and full of the same political intrigue that made early Game of Thrones such a television phenomenon, House of the Dragon is among the best fantasy shows on television. If the show sticks the landing, it will go down as one of the all-time most ambitious and epic small-screen productions, although that is an admittedly tall order.

8 'Girls' (2012-2017)

Lena Dunham's Girls is more than the millennial Sex and the City, a comparison it often faced during its early days. The show revolved around the lives of four single women in their twenties struggling with love and work in New York City.

While Girls has aged questionably, there's no denying the show pushed boundaries and presented a refreshingly honest portrayal of female identity and sexuality. The characters were flawed and sometimes unlikable, but the storylines will ring true for nearly any person in their early twenties struggling to make ends meet and figuring out what they want from their future -- and that's what makes it timeless.

7 'Looking' (2014-2016)

Looking is an underrated TV gem of the 2010s. Jonathan Groff starred as Patrick, a young gay man trying to find love without knowing exactly what he wants from a partner or a relationship. The show also centered around his two best friends, each dealing with their own problems.

Insightful and presenting an honest depiction of gay life, Looking was a true breath of fresh air, especially in the mid-2010s. Clever and expertly blending humor and drama, the show only lasted two seasons, but it received a proper conclusion with a made-for-tv movie. Still, Looking's standing has only improved with age, thanks to its lasting message that keeps speaking to younger viewers, who will doubtless see themselves reflected in the chaotic characters.

6 'The White Lotus' (2021-)

Mike White's biting satire The White Lotus is fast approaching classic status. Set in the luxurious White Lotus hotel, each season features a different cast of characters dealing with themes like social status, class, sex, and identity.

The White Lotus is a hilarious, uncomfortable, and scathing critique of the 1%. It is elevated by White's uncompromising writing and the committed and often absurd performances of a stellar cast at the top of their game. The White Lotus has been an overwhelming success, capturing the zeitgeist and dominating the conversation, thus cementing its reputation as a modern classic in the making.

5 'Insecure' (2016-2021)

Issa Rae created, produced, and starred in the underrated comedy Insecure. The plot centers on two friends, Issa and Molly, two young Black women in California dealing with uncomfortable and potentially life-changing experiences that make them face their insecurities.

Confident and profound, Insecure is an insightful comedy that speaks directly to the Black female experience. The show is an awkward but impactful celebration of friendship, love, and self-worth, powered by Rae's raw and compelling central performance. Insecure is well-known but somewhat underrated compared to other HBO comedies of the 2010s, a shame because it deserves every bit of acclaim its fellow contemporaries get.

4 'Barry' (2018-2023)

Bill Hader created, writes, directs, and stars in the satirical and biting black comedy Barry. The comedian plays the title character, a hitman who travels to Los Angeles and ends up joining an acting class that makes him question his life choices and uncertain future.

Wickedly hilarious and often quite brutal, Barry is a black comedy with real teeth. Strengthened by a brilliant supporting cast, including beloved television icon Henry Winkler, Barry expertly walks the line between comedy and hard-hitting drama. Barry will end with its upcoming Season 4, bowing out at the top and cementing its legacy as one of HBO's most impactful and triumphant comedies.

3 'Succession' (2018-2023)

Dysfunctional, chaotic families don't get crueler or more entertaining than the Roy clan. Succession centers on their struggles as they try to gain control of the massive conglomerate Waystar RoyCo amid suspicions of their patriarch's ailing health.

Dominated by some of HBO's sharpest dialog and the genius performances of a wicked cast, Succession is compelling television to the tee. Dark to a fault but insightful and, above all, gripping, the show is a brilliant ride for fans of biting satire, presenting a flawed and acidic portrayal of wealth and family. Also ending with its fourth season, Succession will live on as a masterpiece of the new millennium, a brilliant and unforgiving takedown of the 1%.

2 'Veep' (2012-2019)

The mighty Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in HBO's scathing satire Veep. The show chronicles the political career of the incompetent but ruthless Selina Meyer, the Vice President of the US who sneaks her way to the Oval Office across the show's seven seasons.

Featuring some of television's cruelest, most relentless, and most hilarious dialog, Veep is a masterclass in comedy writing. However, it becomes even better in the hands of a master like Louis-Dreyfus, resulting in a brilliant and ferocious portrayal of politics and ambition that takes no prisoners. Veep is uproarious but quite merciless, making it a true television unicorn and a milestone for the comedy genre.

1 'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)

In the pantheon of overlooked masterpieces, no show reigns higher than The Leftovers. The show follows several characters as they try to continue their lives after the sudden disappearance of 2% of the world's population.

Intense, philosophical, and enthralling, The Leftovers is nothing short of a masterpiece. Ambitious and purposeful, the show was unafraid to tackle thorny subjects and ask weighty questions, thanks to a confidence and narrative dexterity that most shows could only dream of having. The Leftovers remains as impactful and thought-provoking as it was in 2014 when it premiered, thanks to its timeless story that will make it one of the new millennium's most underrated classics.

