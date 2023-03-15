What is the main purpose of a horror film? To scare, shock, and frighten the audience. So many horror films have done just that. From The Shining to The Exorcist, horror films have sent shivers down the spines of fans for years. And like those two films mentioned, some have made it into the horror film hall of fame and are revered as classics — the blueprint for what modern horror movies should aim to achieve.

While there have been many groundbreaking and cut-throat additions to the world of horror in recent years, like Smile or Us, some films take the cake. Unlike some, these films were so original and impressive that it is easy for horror fans everywhere to see them become classics one day.

1 'Midsommar' (2019)

Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor), a couple on the verge of splitting, go to Northern Europe to attend a renowned Swedish midsummer festival in a small town after Dani suffers a family tragedy. What starts as a peaceful retreat suddenly becomes a strange and violent competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

There are many reasons why Midsommar is essentially already considered a horror classic. One is that the film does something no other horror movie does. Almost the entire film is set in the daytime, with picturesque Swedish landscapes that give a calm feeling when the film couldn't be darker. Another reason is Pugh's breakout performance as the lead, securing her spot as a 21st-century scream queen.

2 'Hereditary' (2018)

Annie (Toni Collette) and her family are haunted by grief when Annie's mentally ill mother passes. The family tries various coping mechanisms to deal with their sadness, including Annie and her daughter (Milly Shapiro) dabbling in paranormal activity. They individually start encountering unsettling, paranormal events connected to the evil secrets and emotional pain passed down through their family.

Like Midsommar, Hereditary is also directed by Ari Aster, with Hereditary being his feature-length debut. The film is a deeply terrifying tale of a family struggling with grief and their disturbing ways of coping and will stick with the genre for decades.

3 'The Conjuring' (2013)

As any horror fan knows, some of the most iconic new horror films are a part of The Conjuring universe. With scary flicks like The Nun and Annabelle joining the universe, it's always a great bunch of movies to pop on and have a horror marathon with. But the integral part of the world within the film revolves around the real-life story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, Ed and Lorraine are two holy investigators that never back down from a fight with a truly chilling demon. Since its release in 2013, The Conjuring has been responsible for some terrifying scares that still have audiences reeling.

4 'Get Out' (2017)

Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) travels upstate with his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), to spend the weekend with Rose's parents. Chris initially interprets the family's overly accommodative conduct as anxious attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend goes on, a succession of more unsettling revelations leads him to a truth that he could never have anticipated.

Jordan Peele made his directorial debut with Get Out, which caused waves in the film world. Peele managed to create a beautiful mix between horror and creepiness with serious racial issues in the world today, showing that the genre can be used to expose real social problems.

5 'Barbarian' (2022)

Tess (Georgina Campbell), after learning there has been a double booking, finds a strange man living in the house. Tess opts to remain the night despite her better judgment. The two will quickly learn they have more to worry about than just an extra house guest.

Barbarian is thoroughly shocking despite having a trailer providing viewers with little to no information. Barbarian possesses classic horror elements like jump scares, gore, and frightfully captivating performances from actors like Campbell and Justin Long, making it a hit of the modern age.

6 'The Witch' (2015)

In New England in 1630, William (Ralph Ineson) and Katherine (Kate Dickie) try to live a pious Christian life while raising five children on their homestead at the brink of a treacherous wood. The family starts to turn against one another as their newborn baby boy inexplicably disappears, and their harvests collapse. Suspecting the work of the devil is in play; the family spirals down a dark hole.

Another masterpiece from A24, The Witch, displays an unsettling portrayal of a family falling apart due to their own misdeeds, making them easy targets for an unfathomable evil. With fan-favorite Anya Taylor-Joy finding her first success with this movie, The Witch is a perfect slow-burn horror films for those who like their uneasiness to be built up slow and steady.

7 'Creep' (2014)

When a filmmaker responds to a Craigslist ad for a one-day job in a remote town to record a dying man's final messages, the task turns odd as the final messages grow darker and darker. The filmmaker proceeds to see the job through, but when it comes time to leave, he is unable to find his keys, and when he receives a weird phone call, he realizes this guy is not at all what he thought.

The film's title is beautifully perfect. The entirety of the film is centered around a creep — there's no other way to describe this man who employs the filmmaker. With the film being under the "found footage" category of horror movies, Creep was at risk of failing, but rather it proves that there might just be a bit more to squeeze out of the subgenre.

8 'The Descent' (2005)

Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) and her friends embark on a cave-exploring adventure a year after a horrific event. After going deeper, the women uncover remnants of a previous expedition and unsettling cave paintings. The women are informed that they are not alone by creatures with a hunger for human flesh.

This can be a hard one to watch for those who are claustrophobic. The Descent effectively gives audiences enough gore while maintaining a suspenseful mood. With enough shivers to last a lifetime, The Descent will have audiences looking over their shoulders weeks after watching.

9 'His House' (2020)

Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku), a refugee couple, narrowly escape with their lives from war-torn South Sudan. The two find themselves seeking a fresh start in an English town. What they don't expect is to find an evil lurking beneath the surface, waiting for them.

Netflix's His House presents a combination of all the horrors that asylum seekers and refugees go through when fighting for a safe place to live and the never-ending haunted house trope. However, unlike some attempts from Netflix, this one lands smashingly. With compelling acting, a story that hooks the audience, and plenty of bone-chilling jump scares, His House is a gem.

10 'Relic' (2020)

When Edna (Robyn Nevin) mysteriously disappears, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) travel to their family's decaying rural home, where they discover signs of her dementia. Both Kay and Sam start to feel that some evil spirit in the home might be controlling Edna after she returns in a manner that is just as mysterious as when she first vanished. As Edna's demeanor becomes more unstable, Kay's fear increases.

Natalie Erika James, a first-time writer and director, creates an amazingly fresh take on the haunted home film with Relic. Taking three distinct characters and putting each on their path throughout the film has the audience enthralled for all stories.

