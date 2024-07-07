1980s nostalgia has been relatively ubiquitous in media over the last decade, and nowhere has it been more prevalent than in horror cinema. The horror genre, even more so than most genres, moves in waves. Each decade has been dominated by distinct horror trends that encompass everything from the popularity of particular subgenres to the types of scares used, with 1980s horror being primarily characterized by teen slashers, gruesome practical effects and popular franchises receiving a plethora of both theatrical and direct-to-video sequels.

Many modern horror films have capitalized upon the 1980s nostalgia trend, but while trends have a reputation for being cynical, many of these films have in fact engaged with the subject matter in unique and thought-provoking ways, such as critiquing common prejudices of the time and deconstructing the sanitized view of the '80s present throughout much of pop culture. These are 10 great modern horror films that are heavily inspired by the 1980s, either in their period setting, audio and visual aesthetics or their engagement with and recreations of the unique tropes of '80s horror.

10 'The Lure' (2015)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczynska

The Lure is a 2015 Polish body horror musical directed by Agnieszka Smoczynska, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid. Set in the 1980s, the film follows Silver (Marta Mazurek) and Golden (Michalina Olszańska), two mermaid sisters who leave the ocean to become nightclub singers and have vastly different experiences with the human world. Silver falls in love with a human man (Jakub Gierszał) and begins to change her body for him while Golden craves human blood and worries for her sister's safety.

The film is one of the most underrated international horror films, with its musical elements and focus on mermaids making the film highly original. The film is simultaneously dark and wildly entertaining, featuring great songs, bloody horror visuals and compelling feminist critiques of the misogynistic and patriarchal aspects of 1980s culture. The Lure is one of the most unique and best modern horror films set in the '80s.

9 'Totally Killer' (2023)

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, Totally Killer is a 2023 sci-fi comedy slasher film. The film takes place in a town previously terrorized by a serial killer targeting 16-year-old girls, who reemerges decades later to kill Pam (Julie Bowen), a friend of the victims. The film follows her daughter Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), a Gen-Z teenager who uses a time machine created by her friend Amelia (Kelcey Mawema) to travel back to 1987 and stop the killer.

Totally Killer contains a funny and entertaining blend of science fiction, slasher and comedy writing, drawing comedic comparisons between the cultures of the 1980s and 2020s through its time travel plot. As a modern teen, Jamie finds herself unable to blend in among the '80s fashion and slang of the other teens, excusing her behavior as a cultural difference between Americans and Canadians in order to keep her cover. With a great lead performance from Kiernan Shipka, Totally Killer is a charming love letter to '80s horror and teen cinema.

8 'The Final Girls' (2015)

Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson

The Final Girls is a 2015 slasher comedy directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. The film follows Max (Taissa Farmiga), a teenager whose actress mother Amanda (Malin Åkerman) appeared in an '80s slasher film called 'Camp Bloodbath'. On the anniversary of her mother's death, Max and her friends attend a screening of the movie and find themselves magically transported inside the slasher. Determined to bring her mother back, Max bonds with her fictional analog Nancy and attempts to save her and the other characters from the killer.

The film is a love letter to 1980s summer camp slasher movies like Friday the 13th, both poking fun at and engaging with the subgenre's iconic tropes. Featuring charming comedic performances from the supporting cast as well as a strong lead turn from Taissa Farmiga, the film successfully balances its humor and its more earnest elements, leading to an extremely heartfelt and thematically resonant climactic scene set to 'Bette Davis Eyes'. Shot with a vibrant color pallet and striking pops of neon lighting, The Final Girls is an underrated send-up of '80s horror with a sweet mother-daughter story at its heart.

7 'The Void' (2016)

Directed by Steven Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie

The Void is a 2016 Canadian cosmic horror film written and directed by Steven Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie. Featuring an ensemble cast, the film takes place over one night in a hospital as a mysterious and sinister cult surround the building. As the night progresses, the hospital becomes infiltrated by horrifying creatures and reality itself begins to crumble when it is revealed that a member of the hospital's staff (Kenneth Welsh) has unleashed these otherwordly nightmares in an attempt to gain immortality.

With a frantic pace that causes the situation to quickly devolve into absolute chaos, the film is intentionally disorientating with the intention of mirroring the Lovecraftian theme of the universe being impossible for the human mind to comprehend. Due to its themes, imagery and its use of grotesque body horror, the film bears many similarities to 1980s horror films, especially those adapted from or inspired by Lovecraft's works. The Void is a striking horror film that deserves far more attention, with its highlight being its stunning and inventive practical effects reminiscent of 1982's The Thing, which are highly impressive for the film's low, largely crowd-funded budget.

6 'Summer of 84' (2018)

Directed by François Simard, Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell