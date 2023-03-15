What is the main purpose of a horror film? To scare, shock, and frighten the audience. So many horror films have done just that. From The Shining to The Exorcist, horror films have sent shivers down the spines of fans for years. And like those two films mentioned, some have made it into the horror film hall of fame and are revered as classics — the blueprint for what modern horror movies should aim to achieve.

While there have been many groundbreaking and cut-throat additions to the world of horror in recent years, like Smile or Us, some films take the cake. Unlike some, these films were so original and impressive that it is easy for horror fans everywhere to consider them essential viewing, ranked according to IMDb.

15 'Relic' (2020)

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

When Edna (Robyn Nevin) mysteriously disappears, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) travel to their family's decaying rural home, where they discover signs of her dementia

. Both Kay and Sam start to feel that some evil spirit in the home might be controlling Edna after she returns in a manner that is just as mysterious as when she first vanished. As Edna's demeanor becomes more unstable, Kay's fear increases.

Natalie Erika James, a first-time writer and director, creates an amazingly fresh take on the haunted home film with Relic. Taking three distinct characters and putting each on their path throughout the film has the audience enthralled for all stories.

14 'Creep' (2014)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

When a filmmaker responds to a Craigslist ad for a one-day job in a remote town to record a dying man's final messages, the task turns odd as the final messages grow darker and darker. The filmmaker proceeds to see the job through, but when it comes time to leave, he is unable to find his keys, and when he receives a weird phone call, he realizes this guy is not at all what he thought.

The film's title is beautifully perfect. The entirety of the film is centered around a creep — there's no other way to describe this man who employs the filmmaker. With the film being under the "found footage" category of horror movies, Creep was at risk of failing, but rather it proves that there might just be a bit more to squeeze out of the subgenre.

13 'Terrifier 2' (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

For half a century now, slasher cinema has been a commanding subgenre of horror entertainment, one that’s generated many great icons. It all started with the likes of Michael Myers in Halloween, which careened into Friday the 13th with Jason Voorhees, and even dipped into referential satire in the 90s with films like Scream. The defining slasher of the modern day looks set to be The Terrifier franchise’s Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton).

While 2016’s The Terrifier was a moderate success, it is Terrifier 2 that has seen the central terror emerge as an icon of cinematic horror. Leveling up in every aspect, the sequel outdoes its predecessor with its insatiable bloodlust and its cynical glee. Naturally, it won’t be to everyone’s liking, but as the pinnacle of slasher sadism today, it appears set to take its place in the history of slasher sensations that have defined the most graphic extremes of horror cinema. — Ryan Heffernan

12 'His House' (2020)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku), a refugee couple, narrowly escape with their lives from war-torn South Sudan. The two find themselves seeking a fresh start in an English town. What they don't expect is to find an evil lurking beneath the surface, waiting for them.

Netflix's His House presents a combination of all the horrors that asylum seekers and refugees go through when fighting for a safe place to live and the never-ending haunted house trope. However, unlike some attempts from Netflix, this one lands smashingly. With compelling acting, a story that hooks the audience, and plenty of bone-chilling jump scares, His House is a gem.

11 'The Babadook' (2014)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

An instant cult classic that has only grown in stature in the years since its release, The Babadook is an eerie and creeping creature feature from Australia. It follows a single mother, still reeling as she suppresses the grief of her husband’s death, who struggles to handle her young son’s unnerving insistence of the arrival of a monster from an unsettling children’s book. The boy’s erratic behavior stokes his mother’s paranoia and terror as she begins to dread the presence of the Babadook.

Made on a budget of just $2 million, The Babadook thrives as a deeply disconcerting tale of parenthood and repressed emotional devastation. The titular villain has been interpreted as a metaphor for grief and how it can fester if not acknowledged and handled in a healthy manner. Bolstered by sublime performances from Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman, a stark visual display, and the eerie and ominous suspense surrounding the Babadook himself, The Babadook is guaranteed to be a horror hit for many years to come. — Ryan Heffernan

10 'It Follows' (2014)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

A smart and innovative horror that is attuned to modern attitudes towards sexual relationships, It Follows is an effective cautionary tale disguised as a pulsating and terrifying monster horror. Jay (Maika Monroe) is an erratic young woman who, after having sex with her new boyfriend, finds herself haunted by a monstrous entity. When she learns that it is a sexually transmitted curse that will only end when she is dead, Jay and her friends work to fight off the deadly force.

Its story has been widely celebrated as a sharp parable about the inherent risks of casual sexual relations, but it also functions incredibly well as a plain creature feature that gets the heart racing. Also imbued with some grisly visuals and unforgettable jump scares, It Follows works on multiple levels, a strength that has seen it gradually rise to cult classic status and will ensure it continues to endure as a modern gem of the genre. — Ryan Heffernan

9 'The Witch' (2015)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10