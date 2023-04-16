If there's one genre, among all that occupy the breadth of cinema, that's particularly susceptible to the march of time, it's horror. Due to the lack of respect given to the genre by critics, and its typical position at the fringes of mainstream acceptance, horror films are typically intended as ephemeral: made cheaply, quickly, and without any real intent of holding presence in audiences' minds.

This, naturally, lends itself to horror movies aging poorly. Every era is awash with movies containing content that, for one reason or another, ages quickly and badly, whether it's because those movies are deeply rooted in a particular moment, or because those movies depict attitudes that quickly become retrograde. The modern era is no exception, and there are a fair number of recent horror movies that will find themselves victims of time's endless flux.

10 Bone Tomahawk (2015)

In this Western horror film written and directed by S. Craig Zahler, an old sheriff (Kurt Russell) and his posse attempt to rescue three kidnapped people from a tribe of savage, cannibalistic cave dwellers.

While the film attempts to hand-wave the issue away by having a group of "good" Indigenous people, who vocally dismiss the villains as being "not of their kind," it is entirely undeniable that the film trades in tropes that the world considered lazy and at least moderately offensive long before 2015. As society progresses on Indigenous issues over the years, it is difficult to imagine that Bone Tomahawk will be looked upon any more favorably for its depiction in the future.

9 Shut In (2022)

In this "faith-friendly" home invasion horror film, a struggling mother is locked inside a pantry by her methamphetamine-addicted ex-boyfriend, and must figure out a way to escape in order to protect her children.

While this Daily Wire-distributed film isn't as overtly political as its origins would make audiences assume, it still relies heavily on a fundamentally retrograde and backwards view of drug addiction. Over the years, drug addiction has been understood as a treatable disease rather than an innate moral failing, and addicts as people worthy of sympathy; Shut In, instead, opts to treat them as animalistic predators. Time will not be kind to this film's clumsy handling of a serious, important issue.

8 Red Christmas (2016)

In this Australian "Ozsploitation" slasher, a family celebrating Christmas together is menaced by a disfigured killer with a dark secret relating to the family matriarch (Dee Wallace).

This film ends up quickly falling flat as it reveals itself to be a pro-life revenge fantasy. The killer's "dark secret" turns out to be that the family matriarch attempted to abort him; the procedure was interrupted by a religious fanatic bombing the clinic, who then proceeded to steal the fetus, somehow raise him as her own, and send him out for bloody revenge. As the abortion debate grows increasingly heated, it's hard to look upon this movie and not cringe at its messaging, and this problem will only get bigger with the passage of time.

7 The Green Inferno (2013)

In this Eli Roth-directed tribute to the Italian cannibal films of old (named, in fact, for the film-within-a-film from Ruggero Deodato's Cannibal Holocaust), a group of student activists attempts to travel to the Amazon rainforest in order to stop a petrochemical company from displacing the native tribes. The native tribes promptly eat the student activists.

This film was already regarded as somewhat tone-deaf by the time of its eventual 2015 release, with Roth being criticized for a retrograde depiction of Indigenous South Americans. However, with the increased prominence of Amazon deforestation in the news, its messaging looks even more tone-deaf; the film ends up defending the company's actions by making the Indigenous population villains, a message that ends up being horrifying in a way tangential to anything Roth intended.

6 Piranha 3D (2010)

In this Alexandre Aja-directed gut-chomper, Spring Break at Lake Victoria, Arizona is interrupted by an earthquake that unleashes a horde of flesh-eating piranha. Locals and tourists are forced to unite to defeat the swarm, before it tears them all to shreds.

While there's nothing conceptually wrong with it, and "piranha devouring people" is a timeless concept (as evidenced by Piranha 3D being itself a remake of the 1978 Piranha), the film itself ends up being almost relentlessly misogynistic in practice, reveling in showing the viewer nude women and then dismembering them. While still entertaining in a guilty-pleasure manner, it's hard to imagine that this film will hold up to the scrutiny of future audiences.

5 Detention (2011)

In this Joseph Kahn-directed oddity, the students of Grizzly Lake High are menaced by both a serial killer named "Cinderhella" and a time loop centered around a stuffed bear.

While this film doesn't have any content that would be seen as problematic, it's still hard to imagine that time will be kind to it, for the simple reason that it's extremely rooted in the cultural moment of its release. From jokes about Ke$ha (her old persona, with the dollar sign) to satire of the "torture porn" fad in horror, nearly every line of dialogue feels dated even a decade and change later; it's difficult to imagine future audiences finding this film comprehensible, instead of viewing it as a sort of millennial Voynich Manuscript.

4 Lights Out (2016)

In this jump-scare pot-boiler directed by David F. Sandberg (of recent Shazam fame), a young woman must protect her brother from a supernatural entity with a mysterious connection to their mother (Maria Bello).

This film seems innocuous at first, until the ending. In the film's climax, it is revealed that the protagonists' mother is the specific tether allowing the monster to exist in the world, and she commits suicide, defeating the monster. Lights Out drew criticism even upon release for its irresponsible handling of a deeply serious issue, seemingly carrying the message that suicide is sometimes a correct option; as mental health issues gain increasing prominence in popular discourse, it's hard to see this film being received any better with time.

3 The Hunt (2020)

In this action-horror film directed by Craig Zobel (Compliance), right-wing "deplorables" find themselves hunted for sport by ivory-tower liberals and must attempt to fight back.

Decried as irresponsible and tone-deaf before it was even released, this film had its release date shifted around due to several mass shootings occurring near its original date. In light of events such as the riot at the United States Capitol, it's difficult to take the film's message, that right-wing conservatives are the ones truly under threat, in good faith; this is a film that time has already been unkind to, and it's impossible to see that changing anytime soon.

2 Dashcam (2021)

In this slice of found-footage chaos, Annie Hardy (starring as herself) books a flight to London to visit her bandmate in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions; after being kicked out of her bandmate's apartment, Hardy picks up a strange, seemingly-ill old woman, and finds herself fighting for her life.

While the film's pandemic-era setting already dates it, the specific viewpoint expressed by its protagonist/lead actress (a line that the film consciously blurs at every step) is the true kicker. Hardy establishes herself quickly as a right-wing, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, and elaborates at length on it; as the death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to grow, it's hard to imagine this film being palatable to current audiences, let alone future ones.

1 Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich (2019)

In this reboot of the classic Full Moon franchise, an aspiring comic book artist (Thomas Lennon) must stop the puppets from rampaging through a hotel.

It's hard to imagine this S. Craig Zahler-written film aging particularly well, as it reframes the (originally concretely anti-fascist) puppets as the creations of a Nazi war criminal, and has them gleefully murder minorities in ways that seem almost deliberately hateful (on the filmmakers' parts as much as the puppets'). While lukewarmly received upon release, it's difficult to imagine this film being seen as anything but shameful by future audiences, with it going out of its way to be offensive towards just about every marginalized group imaginable.

