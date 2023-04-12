As the horror genre has developed over time, many characters have become inarguable icons. From public-domain classics like Dracula and Frankenstein, to relatively newer creations like Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger, well-liked horror villains have a strong tendency to stand the test of time and become mainstays of cinemas and Halloween costumes alike. The genre's development has largely been in favor of cementing villains as the central element of a franchise, rather than protagonists.

While the modern era of horror is less focused on cementing specific villains in popular consciousness and overall less franchise-heavy, some villains are already on their way to iconic status. Sometimes, the internet has claimed them for memes; other times, the film simply did so well with horror fans that its villain became a mainstay by default. Regardless of how they got there, however, it's easy to see how some of them are destined to become icons.

10 The Plague - 'Hobo with a Shotgun' (2011)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

In this instant-classic Canuxploitation movie directed by Jason Eisener, The Plague are villains tasked with capturing the titular Hobo (Rutger Hauer) late in the movie. It is eventually revealed that they are immortal and have been responsible for numerous deaths and assassinations throughout history, such as Joan of Arc and Abraham Lincoln.

RELATED: This Movie Is 'John Wick' For Horror Fans

In a movie full of completely absurd characters, The Plague manage to somehow stick out as particularly over-the-top. With their memorable designs and their out-there concept, they immediately cemented themselves in audiences' minds. While they haven't been seen since, outside of a reference in Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (which was made with involvement from Eisener and Power Glove, the film's composers), audiences have been clamoring for a Plague spinoff for a decade and change.

9 Black Phillip - 'The Witch' (2015)

Image via A24

In this surreal Robert Eggers-directed film, Black Phillip is a goat who is eventually revealed to be the personification of Satan.

While Black Phillip's presence in The Witchis relatively small, it's undeniably extremely memorable. Black Phillip was almost immediately claimed for memes by audiences, developing an inexorable association with goats as a whole. It's unlikely that Eggers' film will see a franchise blooming out of it, but regardless, Black Phillip is well on his way to becoming a horror icon.

8 Psycho Goreman - 'PG: Psycho Goreman' (2020)

Image via RLJE Films

In this Steven Kostanski-directed splatter comedy, Psycho Goreman is an aptly-named galactic conqueror who finds himself trapped on Earth and bound to two bratty kids (Owen Myre and Nita-Josee Hanna).

RELATED: Thanks to 'Swarm,' We Have a New Slasher Icon

Between the physicality Matthew Ninaber brings to the role, the hilariously over-the-top voice performance of Steven Vlahos, and the character's amusing interactions with the children, Psycho Goreman makes himself immediately a joy to watch.The character strikes a perfect balance between being menacing and being hilarious, with his absurd cruelty resulting in some of the movie's best jokes. While Psycho Goremanis a relatively underground hit, it seems likely that its title character will prove to be one of its most iconic elements.

7 Demogorgon - 'Stranger Things' (2016-)

Image via Netflix/Rodeo FX

In Stranger Things, the Demogorgon is a creature from the Upside Down parallel dimension who menaces the cast in the show's first season.

The Demogorgon was immediately an incredibly memorable villain that stuck out in viewers' minds. Over the years since Stranger Things' first season, it has become one of the most iconic and heavily merchandised elements of the series, including a (now-unavailable) appearance in Dead by Daylight. In a series full of memorable antagonists, the Demogorgon is the most likely to stand the test of time.

6 The Babadook - 'The Babadook' (2014)

In this Australian horror film from director Jennifer Kent, the Babadook is a demon summoned from a children's book, Mister Babadook.

RELATED: ‘Run Rabbit Run' Review: Sarah Snook Faces Sinister Forces in By-the-Numbers ‘Babadook’ Imitation | Sundance 2023

While the film initially went under audiences' radar, it experienced a surge of popularity when the LGBT community adopted the Babadook as a meme, resulting in a memorable reference in What We Do in the Shadows. In addition, the movie was received extremely well by critics, with the monster's effectiveness as a metaphor for trauma being widely noted as a standout element. The Babadook is definitely a dark horse choice, but it's likely that it will find itself standing the test of time for years to come.

5 Annabelle - 'The Conjuring' (2013)

In Blumhouse's Conjuringverse franchise, Annabelle is a cursed doll possessed by a demon that continually menaces whoever ends up with it.

RELATED: What Is the Highest-Grossing Horror Franchise of All Time?

While initially a minor part of the firstConjuringfilm, Annabelle proved to stick around in audiences' minds, and ended up receiving an offshoot franchise of her own. The cursed doll is undeniably creepy-looking and plays into common phobias, rendering it easy to see why. In a franchise full of attempts at creating iconic villains, Annabelle stands as the only undeniable success.

4 Raatma - 'V/H/S/94' (2021)

Image via Shudder

In the first proper short of this found-footage anthology, "Storm Drain," Raatma is the rat god worshipped by a tribe of sewer-dwelling cultists uncovered by the protagonist.

WhileV/H/S/94 flew under the mainstream radar, Raatma has quickly become a beloved character among horror fans. The incredible practical effects used to realize the creature are impossible to deny, and they're used effectively; "Storm Drain" was widely noted as the best and scariest segment of the anthology. Raatma is certainly a dark horse choice, but it's easy to see how this creature would be well on its way to iconic status.

3 Esther - 'Orphan' (2009)

In this 2009 horror film and its prequel, Esther is an adult woman who masquerades as a small orphaned child in order to terrorize the families she ends up with.

While Orphan was a modest success at the box office, it initially failed to truly take hold in horror fandom. However, with the rise of TikTok, it has become a surprisingly popular film among younger audiences, with its prequel,Orphan: First Kill (2022), taking full advantage of that for similar success. While certainly an unexpected horror icon, Esther is proving to be a surprisingly durable rising star in horror fans' minds.

2 Art the Clown - 'Terrifier' (2016)

In Damien Leone's Terrifier series, Art the Clown is a murderous clown who stalks and kills anyone who crosses his path.

RELATED: Art the Clown's 10 Darkest Kills in the 'Terrifier' Franchise

While Art the Clown is conceptually simple, owing to the films' throwback nature, he has proven to be a surprisingly popular character. David Howard Thornton's performance adds a lot of personality to a character that could otherwise have ended up bland and unmemorable, and it has taken Art a long way. The killer clown seems well on track to becoming the modern generation's Jason Voorhees.

1 M3GAN - 'M3GAN' (2023)

Image via Blumhouse

In this 2023 Blumhouse comedy-horror film, M3GAN is an android created as a particularly advanced toy, who rises beyond her programming and decides to take up killing as a hobby.

M3GANis a film that lives and dies entirely on the quality of its villain, given how much screen time she has, and it's fortunate that M3GAN herself is one of the most entertaining horror villains in recent memory. From her snarky interactions with the protagonists early on, to her TikTok-dance-routine murders towards the end, it's hard not to fall in love with the strange android and want to see more of her. The film exploded in popularity almost entirely as a result of how fantastic its central villain is, rendering it easy to predict that M3GAN will become one of the most iconic modern horror villains.

NEXT: This Critically Panned Horror Movie Is Killing It on Netflix