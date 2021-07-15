Amazon Prime has released a new trailer for the hotly anticipated second season of its anthology romance series, Modern Love. Based on the beloved New York Times column of the same name, the new season adapts 8 more essays about relationships, connections, betrayals, and revelations.

The trailer certainly captures the emotional highs and lows of the first season, teasing a whole new world of unexpected romantic entanglements. It also promises an equally star-studded cast, arranged in intriguing pairings and scenarios. Will Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) and Lucy Boynton (Sing Street) reconnect on the train? Will Isaac Powell (Indoor Boys) reciprocate Dominique Fishback's (Judas and the Black Messiah) romantic feelings? Will Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce) and Zoë Chao (Love Life) overcome their initial awkwardness? Will Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda) rekindle their lost love?

Promising all of the fraught, heartstring-tugging emotions that made the first season so addictive, the new season looks just as lovely and powerful. Once and Sing Street director John Carney returns as showrunner, bringing his signature melancholy romanticism to the series. He also serves as executive producer, as well as writer and director on several episodes.

Prom star Andrew Rannells also directed an episode he wrote this season, based on his own essay from the column. When Collider spoke with him last year, he expressed enthusiasm about casting a character loosely based on his younger self. "I'm not attached to, you know, finding somebody who looks like me or sounds like me," he said. "We're looking for really great actors who are age-appropriate for the story and going from there... That would be very stressful to be like, 'Who's gonna who's gonna play me?' But luckily, that's off the table."

Other episodes seem to range from the fully grounded to the fanciful. Few series can cover both an earnest exploration of sexuality and a story about a ghost car, but Modern Love is definitely one of them. Exactly how those elements ultimately fit together remains to be seen, though with an anthology format, those connections can be decidedly loose. Tom Burke (Mank), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Grace Edwards (Inside Amy Schumer), Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy), Zane Pais (Room 104), Anna Paquin (True Blood), Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), and Lulu Wilson (The Glorias) also star in this second season

The second season of Modern Love arrives on Amazon Prime on August 13. Check out the new trailer below.

