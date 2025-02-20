Not every blockbuster or critically acclaimed movie is built to stand the test of time. Public opinion can change rapidly, with ignored films being reappraised as classics years later and projects that connected with one generation being utterly discarded by the next. A lot of movies age poorly, whether it's through outdated humor, questionable storytelling choices, or shoddy special effects.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the worst offenders in recent years. These films may not be completely terrible, but they have significant cracks that have only become noticeable over time. Whether it’s the over-sanitized depiction of rock legends, the hollow nostalgia of legacy sequels, or misguided attempts at social commentary, these movies are already less engaging than they were a few years ago.

10 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Image via 20th Century Studios

"I’m just a musical prostitute, my dear." Bohemian Rhapsody was a box office juggernaut and an Oscar-winner, boasting a brilliant performance from Rami Malek and a ton of predictably killer tunes. However, it ultimately sanitizes history, crafting a polished yet surface-level portrayal of Freddie Mercury. The film's third act takes particular liberties, reshaping reality into more of a fantasy or an idealized version of events. It's a bright, bubbly exercise in myth-making.

In this regard, Bohemian Rhapsody the movie is very different from "Bohemian Rhapsody" the song. The latter was bold and groundbreaking, defying conventions. The film, by contrast, is conventional, aiming to please the crowd even if it means forcing the facts into uncomfortable shapes. Timelines are distorted, and uncomfortable complexities are ignored, and by the end of it, Mercury remains as inscrutable as ever. It's enjoyable as a spectacle, but it fails as a portrait of the artist.