The term "melodrama" doesn't have a specific definition. Indeed, melodrama as a genre wasn't ever popular until the 1970s and 1980s, decades after its peak in popularity throughout the '30s, '40s and '50s. Broadly speaking, melodrama refers to a film that features a heightened emotional state; it addresses searing and evocative emotional issues meant to provoke a reaction from audiences. The melodrama pays more importance to emotional expression than character development.

Melodramas are known for existing in a perpetual state of emotional intensity. Many films from classic Hollywood, from Stella Dallas to Mildred Pierce, are perfect representatives of this subgenre. However, modern cinema has also produced several examples that could very easily be qualified as classic melodramas. Whether because of their plots, themes, tones, or approaches, these modern movies embrace the classic melodrama formula, becoming perfect representatives of the esteemed subgenre.

10 'Talk to Her' (2002)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

In the modern landscape of cinema, two filmmakers instantly come to mind when thinking of the term "melodrama;" the first is Oscar winner Pedro Almodóvar. The Spanish director and writer is behind many of modern cinema's finest examples of melodrama, from his early work in films like High Heels all the way to recent triumphs like Parallel Mothers.

Still, arguably none of his movies best represents the melodrama than Talk to Her, which earned him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. In it, two men bond during their unconventional time caring for two women in a coma. Talk to Her features many of the idiosyncrasies that audiences have come to expect from Almodóvar. However, there is more restraint in his narrative, which he tells with profound compassion and fascination for its subjects.

9 'May December' (2023)

Directed by Todd Haynes

The second director most commonly related to the modern melodrama is, of course, Oscar nominee Todd Haynes. His most recent effort, the black comedy-drama May December, finds him at his most playful and sorrowful, telling a story of unfulfilled desires and long-lasting trauma. The plot centers on a famous actress who researches the life of the controversial woman she's set to play in a biopic.

Heightened to the point of irony, May December is melodrama at its most potent and unadulterated. Every movement is pronounced, and every scene is accentuated with a heavy string score that is as immersive as it's distracting. Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are at their wicked best, delivering biting and evasive performances that rank as career-best. Yet, the standout is undeniably Charles Melton as a confused and lost young man in a perpetual state of emotionally arrested development.

8 'Manchester by the Sea' (2016)

Directed by Kenneth Lonergan

Some movies are sad, others are certified tearjerkers, and then there's Manchester by the Sea. Kenneth Lonergan's tragedy stars Casey Affleck in an Oscar-winning performance as Lee, a Boston janitor who must return to his hometown of Manchester by the Sea following his older brother's death. There, he will have to take care of his teenage nephew, Patrick (Lucas Hedges), and reconnect with his ex-wife, Randi (Michelle Williams).

Manchester by the Sea is a gut punch of a movie, a harrowing and demanding movie that challenges viewers with a poignant and impactful narrative about grief and acceptance. The cast is incredible, bringing Lonergan's affecting screenplay to life with remarkable honesty, the kind that cannot be faked and can only result from a true and deep connection with the story. A profound and tough but ultimately rewarding viewing, Manchester by the Sea is a visceral look at heartbreak that viewers will likely only want to see once.

7 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Directed by Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach's Oscar-nominated family drama Marriage Story is among the most insightful dissections of love faded in cinema. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star as Nicole and Charlie Barber, a couple going through a bi-coastal divorce while attempting to resolve their issues for the sake of their young child. Laura Dern co-stars in an Oscar-winning role.

A searing and painful autopsy of a dying relationship, Marriage Story is heightened and talky, using elaborate soliloquies and verbal battles to tell its tale of love lost. Johansson and Driver are stellar in their roles, earning Oscar nominations for their work that skillfully balances intensity with earnestness. The now-famous scene where they fight and recriminate each other is melodrama brought to life -- it's excessive and larger-than-life yet genuine and thought-provoking in its devastating examination of the pain and heartbreak of letting go.

6 'Notes on a Scandal' (2006)

Directed by Richard Eyre