Film noir is a genre known for its shadowy visuals, morally complex characters, and twisty plots. These movies tended to be highly stylized and dramatic, with cynical lead characters and a generally disillusioned vibe. While classic noir flourished in the 1940s and '50s, its influence is still present in modern cinema, with filmmakers blending traditional noir elements with contemporary settings and storytelling techniques. Today's neo-noirs incorporate everything from underworld dealings to psychological trauma, often layering the stories with intricate mysteries, flawed heroes, and existential dread.

With this in mind, this list looks at modern movies that feel like classic noirs, either in their aesthetic, narrative, or themes. Whether it's through a gritty urban setting, high-contrast cinematography, or a mind-bending premise, these films capture the genre's dark allure while also putting a distinctive spin on it.

10 'Red Riding: The Year of Our Lord 1974' (2009)

Directed by Julian Jarrold

"This is the North. We do what we want." Red Riding: The Year of Our Lord 1974 is the first in a trilogy of Channel 4 TV movies based on David Peace's novels, set against the backdrop of a grim Yorkshire plagued by crime and corruption. The story centers on Eddie Dunford (Andrew Garfield), a journalist investigating a series of child murders. His search leads him to an unholy bargain between organized crime and bent cops.

Director Julian Jarrold's visual approach emphasizes bleak, rain-soaked landscapes and claustrophobic interiors, creating a suffocating sense of isolation and paranoia. This gray-toned imagery serves a similar role as black-and-white cinematography does for many noirs of the 1940s, amplified further by the fact that the movie was shot on 16mm film, making everything look even rawer. The gritty aesthetic and Eddie's slow descent into darkness reflect the influence of classic noir, topped off with a distinctly British flavor.

9 'In the Cut' (2003)

Directed by Jane Campion

"Do you think I have a good imagination?" In the Cut is a psychological thriller from the great Jane Campion, the brains behind gems like The Piano and The Power of the Dog. This one revolves around Frannie Avery (Meg Ryan), a reserved English teacher in New York who becomes entangled in a murder investigation when she witnesses a disturbing scene that ties her to the crime. Frannie is soon drawn to the investigating Detective Malloy (Mark Ruffalo), and their relationship becomes intense, complex, and potentially devastating.

Ryan plays against type here, with Frannie being decidedly darker and more neurotic than the rom-com heroines the actress is known for. The murder mystery itself is reasonably clever and builds up to some shocking revelations. As a whole, In the Cut received lukewarm reviews on release, but it boasts more than enough psychodrama and intense imagery to justify a viewing. It deserves particular kudos for the way it subverts many noir tropes, the femme fatale most of all.

8 'Long Day’s Journey into Night' (2018)

Directed by Bi Gan

"Time flows backwards and forwards, like a dream." Long Day’s Journey Into Night (totally unrelated to the Eugene O'Neill play of the same name) is a mesmerizing Chinese neo-noir that follows Luo Hongwu (Huang Jue) as he returns to his hometown in search of a woman he loved and lost years ago. As Luo's journey unfolds, the film delves into his fragmented memories, blending reality and dreams into a surreal experience that defies narrative conventions.

Long Day's Journey Into Night's visual style also recalls the work of Wong Kar-Wai, particularly in the gorgeous, neon-lit cityscapes.

Combining the efforts of three cinematographers, the film employs noir aesthetics to craft a hallucinatory statement on consciousness. Bi Gan's direction is fittingly hypnotic, using long takes, shifting perspectives, and immersive visuals to complement the themes. This is most evident in the impressive continuous, unbroken shot near the climax, which clocks in at almost 50 minutes long. Long Day's Journey Into Night's visual style also recalls the work of Wong Kar-Wai, particularly in the gorgeous, neon-lit cityscapes.

7 'Brick' (2005)

Directed by Rian Johnson

"Throw one at me if you want, hash head. I've got all five senses, and I slept last night." Brick is a unique blend of high school drama and hard-boiled noir, following Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a loner who investigates the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend. He soon encounters a web of crime, betrayal, and violence that rivals any classic noir plot.

Rian Johnson's direction and writing bring a stylized, fast-talking noir sensibility to the seemingly mundane setting. The film's characters are classic archetypes, complete with femme fatales, shady contacts, and ruthless crime lords. There's also a morally ambiguous protagonist, sharp, pulpy dialogue, and a series of corrupt and ineffective authority figures, in this case, not a cop or politician but the vice principal. However, despite its high school setting, Brick never veers into camp, maintaining a tone of serious suspense and intrigue as Brendan peels back the layers of deception surrounding him.

6 'Three Monkeys' (2008)

Directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan