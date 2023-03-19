First appearing in 1985, cartoonist and writer Alison Bechdel and her friend Liz Wallace devised the Bechdel Test. It is a straightforward evaluation method used to explore the representation of gender in entertainment. Three rules must be satisfied for a work to pass the test.(1) at least two women are named and featured, (2) these women talk to each other, and (3) they discuss something other than a man. The Bechdel Test is not a measure of the quality of work but rather a way to raise awareness about the prevalence of male-centric stories and encourage the inclusion of more complex and diverse female characters.

Even with as far as the movie industry has come, many movies, even great movies, like the multi-award nominated Elvis, and the eerily brilliant Nope still fail the Bechdel Test.

1 ‘The Avengers' (2013)

When the world comes under attack from Thor's evil brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) must recruit the best superheroes to save the day in the movie The Avengers. Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name, the movie led to three direct sequels, a record-breaking film franchise and multiple spin-offs on Disney+.

Even though The Avengers does feature earth-saving moments produced by a female superhero, it fails the Bechdel Test. There are three named female characters, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Still, they do not have a conversation with each other that is not centered around a man. Throughout the film, their exchanges and conversations revolve around male characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and Hulk.

2 ‘Avatar’ (2009)

The movie Avatar relates the tale of the alien world of Pandora and the Na'vi, highly evolved beings who appear primitive. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed former Marine, falls in love with Neytiri te Tskaha Mo'at'ite a Na'vi woman (Zoe Saldana). As his bond with her grows, he learns he must fight a war for the survival of her world.

The science fiction film in which James Cameron constructed a world full of astonishing terrains, mythical animals, and incredible beings still lacks meaningful interactions between women. Avatar fails the Bechdel Test because while it contains more than two named female characters, they do not have a conversation that does not revolve around Jake.

3 ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ (2011)

Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) finds an opportunity to redeem his honor after a libel lawsuit wins against him in the movie The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. Hired by wealthy Swedish industrialist Henrik Vanger (Christopher Plummer) and joined by Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara), Mikael must try to solve the 40-year-old murder of Vanger's niece.

Even though the computer hacker Lisbeth is cunning, clever, and doesn’t tolerate any nonsense, the movie still fails the Bechdel Test. There are only two named female characters in the movie, Lisbeth and Erika Berger (Robin Wright), but they do not have a conversation with each other that is not concerning Mikael.

4 ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ (2014)

The Grand Budapest Hotel is set in the 1930s and follows concierge Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes) and Zero (Tony Revolori), a junior lobby boy, Gustave's friend, and protégé. When one of Gustave's lovers mysteriously dies, Gustave finds himself the main suspect in her murder.

Wes Anderson weaves an engrossing movie full of mystery and intrigue but neglects women speaking to each other about something other than men. The film passes the first rule; it includes three named female characters: Agatha (Saoirse Ronan), Clothilde (Léa Seydoux), and Madame D (Tilda Swinton), but these women never hold conversations with each other.

5 ‘Ratatouille’ (2007)

When Remy (Patton Oswalt), a rat with ambitions of becoming a renowned chef, moves to Paris, he meets the unlucky busboy Linguini (Lou Romano) in the Pixar movie Ratatouille. Remy works with Linguine for a possibility to demonstrate his culinary abilities to a distinguished food critic, all while trying to stay hidden.

Ratatouille features a charming culinary rat and an awkward endearing young chef, but it is scarce on female characters. There are only two named female characters in the movie: Solene LeClaire (Mickie McGowan), a food critic who is only in one scene, and Colette (Janeane Garofalo), the restaurant's female chef women. Since these women never interact, Ratatouille fails the Bechdel Test.

6 ‘Nope’ (2022)

Otis "OJ" Haywood Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald "Em" Haywood (Keke Palmer) uncover something terrifying and unexplainable in the skies above their California horse ranch in the movie Nope. Ricky "Jupe" Park (Steven Yeun), who runs a carnival nearby, wants to try and profit from the bizarre, supernatural spectacle.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, Nopedelivers captivating cinematography and symbolism that dives much deeper than most major motion pictures; however, the women in the movie do not have conversations with each other.

7 The ‘Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001–2003)

Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's classic fantasy novels, the series tracks hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and a fellowship of heroes on their quest to destroy the One Ring. The trilogy eventually climaxes in a definitive showdown between good and evil in a dramatic battle to save Middle-Earth.

Peter Jackson’s retelling of these novels is sensational. They rise above other movies in so many ways, except for the representation of females. Among the myriad of male characters, the entire film trilogy includes only three female characters, admittingly tenacious ones but still ONLY three, Arwen (Liv Tyler), Eowyn (Miranda Otto), and Galadriel (Cate Blanchett). Unfortunately, the women exist in separate parts of Middle - Earth and never meet each other, so all three of the Lord of the Rings films fail the test.

8 ‘Downsizing’ 2017

The movie Downsizing features therapist Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and his wife, Audrey (Kristen Wiig), after they partake in a procedure in which scientists shrink people down to miniature size to live in miniature communities. As Paul and Audrey get to know their new neighbors, they soon discover that living in a tiny suburb has its own set of massive problems.

Even though none of the women in this dystopian dramedy speak to each other, Downsizing does offer some tremendous female characters. As Ngoc Lan Tran, Hong Chau plays an incredible Vietnamese nonconformist who drives much of the film’s plot. But since none of the women speak to each other, Downsizing falls the test.

9 ‘A Star is Born' (2018)

Musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discovers and eventually falls in love with a struggling singer named Ally (Lady Gaga) in the movie A Star is Born. As Ally's career begins to rise, the personal side of their relationship begins to dissolve as Jackson fights a constant battle with his own personal demons.

It might be a bit unsettling to find out that contemporary feminist icon Lady Gaga is in a movie that fails the Bechdel test. Not only does Gaga’s character Ally barely talk to other women, but the one time she does, it’s still all about Jackson. Nevertheless, the character of Ally has so much depth, complexities, and intricacies Lady Gaga can be granted a little grace.

10 ‘Elvis’ (2022)

Following his rise to fame and unparalleled superstardom, the movie Elvis highlights the problematic life that Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) lived. The film is the second-most nominated music biopic in the Academy Awards history, receiving eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Elvis is stunning to watch, and Austin Butler is fantastic as Elvis. There are even several unique female characters in the movie, including Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and Helen Thomson as Gladys Presley. Yet, these two ladies never share a conversation, so Elvis also fails the Bechdel Test.

