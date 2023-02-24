When certain movies are announced, they automatically become highly anticipated and destined to be box office hits. There are a number of reasons that can factor into this — the cast, director, or whether it’s based on an existing property.

However, there are many films that don’t conjure that same excitement and buzz quite like others. The reasons for this can vary, whether it’s genre fatigue, poor marketing, or an unnecessary sequel. Plenty of movies have unfortunately proven audiences correct in their cynicism, but there have been some delightful surprises that turned out to be major hits no one saw coming.

1 ‘M3GAN’ (2022)

Image via Blumhouse

From Blumhouse and producer James Wan, M3GAN is the horror flick that took the internet by storm. There have already been a number of movies about killer dolls and the danger of artificial intelligence, so audiences initially presumed they’d seen this kind of movie before.

The film could have easily been another forgettable horror flick but ended up over-performing at the box office thanks to its ability to acknowledge its ridiculousness and embrace its campy tone. Complete with some fun marketing and a viral TikTok dance, M3GAN slayed in more ways than one.

2 ‘John Wick’ (2014)

There are plenty of action movie franchises with kick-ass leading men, like James Bond or Ethan Hunt. When the first John Wick movie was released, it gave audiences the action hero and franchise they didn’t know they needed.

In what at first simply seemed like another action movie with guns and assassins, the 2014 film brought style and flair to the genre, launching sequels that have continued to push and reinvent tropes. It also marked a huge comeback for Keanu Reeves, who hadn’t been in anything as successful since The Matrix at the time.

3 ‘Happy Death Day’ (2017)

Happy Death Day is the unexpected horror-comedy hit that struck a chord in an oversaturated genre. The film follows Tree (Jessica Rothe), a college student stuck in a time loop where she is murdered and must discover the killer’s identity to end it.

The film takes the notable conventions of slasher movies and turns them on their heads, including having the mean girl who usually dies at the start become the final girl we root for at the end. It breathes new life and humor into something viewers have seen before, making for a surprising and exciting experience.

4 ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (2017)

Image via Sony

When the world first heard that there was going to be a sequel to the beloved nineties film Jumanji with an entirely new cast set in the modern age, they were not happy. Without the late Robin Williams and with so much nostalgia attached, it seemed like a risky move.

That’s why it was a welcome surprise when Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was not a cash grab but a clever and witty ensemble comedy that acts as a perfect standalone movie. With a hilarious all-star cast and a script that plays with gaming stereotypes, it ended up being a delight.

5 ‘Shazam!’ (2019)

Before 2019, most people who weren’t devout comic book readers hadn’t heard of the DC superhero Shazam. Not yet a household name like Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman, and with so many superhero movies already in the market, larger audiences weren’t sure what to expect.

In a pleasant turn of events, Shazam! turned out to be one of the DCEU’s most well-received films and continues to be held in high regard. With the perfect comedic energy the franchise was deprived of and heartfelt themes surrounding family and belonging, it ended up being a heroic, hilarious, and heartwarming package.

6 ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ (2014)

From James Bond, to Mission: Impossible or even Austin Powers, spy movies have been a long-running success in cinema, tackled both dramatically and comedically. To some, Kingsman: The Secret Service may have just seemed like another throwaway addition to the genre, but they were proven wrong.

With some of the most creatively violent choreographed fight scenes in film history, an array of larger-than-life characters, and the ability to satirize and subvert classic tropes, the film breathed new life into a seemingly tired genre. It even spawned a sequel and spin-off movie.

7 ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

After Tim Burton’s poorly received version of Planet of the Apes in 2001, no one was particularly keen to revisit this franchise that first debuted in the 1960s. But lo and behold, the 2011 surprise hit Rise of the Planet of the Apes saw the beginning of one of the greatest trilogies of all time.

The reboot reinvented the entire series, invigorating it with sophistication, depth, and emotion. Audiences were introduced to the complex protagonist Ceaser (Andy Serkis), a fascinating and multifaceted character with one of the all-time great motion capture performances from Serkis himself.

8 ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (2022)

Image via DreamWorks

When Puss In Boots: The Last Wish — the sequel to 2011’s Shrek prequel — was announced, many people questioned whether there would still be an audience for this film. Sure, the original was a fun companion piece, but it had been over 10 years since its release.

However, the 2022 film was one of the most wonderful surprises of the year and the best DreamWorks released in quite some time. With its visually rich animation style, more mature themes, and exciting new characters, it proves there are plenty more stories to be told in this universe.

9 ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (2014)

In 2014, the MCU released nine films but was still yet to become the cinematic juggernaut it is today. The common man had certainly heard of Iron Man or Thor, but if you weren’t a diehard comic book connoisseur, you probably hadn’t heard of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

A superhero movie with a talking raccoon and tree may sound strange, but GotG became one of Marvel’s most beloved entries. Audiences resonated with its core misfit crew, and the film has some of the MCU’s most sincere humor and heart. Since their debut, the Guardians continue to steal each scene they’re in, whether in an Avengers movie or their own film.

10 ‘The Lego Movie’ (2014)

From the minds of Phil Lord and Chris Miller, The Lego Movie may be one of the most genius surprises in cinematic history. When first announced, audiences thought Hollywood had truly run out of ideas and that this would be nothing but a two-hour toy commercial.

What audiences weren’t expecting was a thoughtful and heartfelt story, fleshed-out characters, razor-sharp gags, and creativity bursting from every corner of the screen. With a lovable yet ordinary protagonist, Batman as a rival love interest, and one of the most infectious original songs ever, it surpassed expectations in every way.

