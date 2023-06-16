Often enchanting and aesthetically pleasing with gorgeous costumes and set designs, it is not remotely difficult to understand the appeal of period drama films and to feel drawn to the genre. Fortunately for viewers, there have been countless memorable period dramas through the years.

Nevertheless, most period pieces in movie and TV stories don't usually feature queer characters. Queer people have been around forever, so it is only natural and proper that they, too, feel represented in the bewitching world of period dramas. From Colette to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, these are some of the best period pieces — both films and TV shows — to watch this pride month.

10 'Colette' (2018)

Image via Bleecker Street

In Colette, people's princess Keira Knightley steps into the shoes of the French titular novelist in a film inspired by the bisexual author's life. In the Wash Westmoreland feature, Colette is pressured by her husband to write novels under his name but ends up fighting gender norms upon the success of her works.

"Keira Knightley" and "period drama" in the same sentence are undoubtedly words that right away make a film worth checking. In addition to its expectably strong lead performance, Colette provides the audience with a compelling narrative with a love story at its heart; on top of this, the engaging period drama reflects on the fight for a seat at the table as a woman during tough times.

9 'The World to Come' (2020)

Image via Bleecker Street

Starring Vanessa Kirby and Katherine Waterston, The World to Come is a powerful mid-19th-century tale about two neighboring couples set on the American East Coast frontier. The movie centers on the evident relationship between the two women, who seem to grow closer as they fill a void they didn't even know existed.

Mona Fastvold's film may not be a total masterpiece, but it still makes for a considerably entertaining and intriguing feature to watch this pride month. Although quiet, this beautifully sad and passionate movie reflects on loveless marriages and female desire. The World to Come is assuredly the perfect pick for hopeless romantics.

8 'Black Sails' (2014)

Image via Starz

In this well-regarded epic historical 2014 show, which is a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's novel Treasure Island, viewers hop aboard as Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his pirate crew embark on a series of conquests, adventures and misadventures.

Unlike other pirate media, Black Sails doesn't shy away from depicting juicy same-sex relationships and pushing back on heteronormativity. On top of its incredible premise and great acting performances, the refreshing show features memorable characters, some of them queer, including Eleanor (Hannah New) and Max (Jessica Parker Kennedy, and James (Toby Stephens) and Thomas (Rupert Penry-Jones).

7 'Dickinson' (2019-2021)

Image via Apple TV+

This enthralling Hailee Steinfeld-led series by Alena Smith depicts the life of the poet and rebel Emily Dickinson in a beautifully-written coming-of-age and romance story. Dickinson follows the author's dreams and ambitions, often highlighting her fierce, headstrong, and ahead-of-her-time nature.

On top of shining a light on the constraints of society, gender, and family of the time, Dickinson also explores identity and sexuality by providing audiences with a dreamy bond between the lead Ella Hunt's Sue Gilbert, who happens to be both Emily's best friend as well as her brother's fiancée.

6 'Gentlemen Jack' (2019 - 2022)

Image via BBC

Much like Dickinson, Gentlemen Jack is also a biographical TV show about a famous LGBTQ+ public figure, which makes it the perfect watch for fans of the previously mentioned series. This time, audiences are invited to take a look into the life of lesbian landowner and cryptic diarist Anne Lister, played by Suranne Jones.

Crafted by Sally Wainwright, this historical drama is guaranteed to supply audiences with a great time in front of the screen while offering a positive representation and recognition of queer women in history. Gentleman Jack is undoubtedly one of HBO's most memorable and joyful series and an excellent period piece.

5 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Image via Focus Features

Starring the talented Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger, Brokeback Mountain is an Ang Lee movie set in the 1960s and follows two cowboys who develop a sexual and emotional connection when they end up on the same sheep farm after looking for work. Their relationship starts off as a secret, but does it stay that way?

With a beautiful score and captivating premise, Lee's film is superbly acted and incredibly touching, thus deservingly regarded as one of the best romantic films to date. Like many other pieces mentioned on this list, Brokeback Mountain tackles themes of lust and desire, self-identity, repression, and coming to terms with yourself.

4 'Carol' (2015)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Todd Haynes' unforgettable female-led historical drama, Carol, illustrates the titular character's (Cate Blanchett) electrifying affair with a much younger aspiring photographer, Therese (Rooney Mara) in 1950s New York. When it comes to LGBTQ+ movies, the 2015 feature is a fan-favorite, and for good reason.

Like The World to Come and Brokeback Mountain, Carol depicts the loneliness of people in loveless relationships. Through a beautifully-written premise with mesmerizing female characters, the film also looks back on societal standards of the time and the importance of being true to oneself.

3 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Image via CJ Entertainment

Set in 1930s Korea, The Handmaiden follows a woman (Kim Tae-ri) hired to serve as a handmaiden for a Japanese heiress while being complicit in a scheme to scam her. While everything seems to be going according to plan in the first place, complications arise when feelings between the two flourish.

Featuring remarkable cinematography and an absorbing narrative, the beautifully shot Park Chan-wook movie is nothing short of incredible. As passionate as it is mysterious, this erotic thriller — which also serves as a bold character study — is guaranteed to sweep audiences off their feet.

2 'The Favourite' (2018)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

With a royal love triangle at its center, The Favourite makes for a highly entertaining feature. Starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone, the Yorgos Lanthimos satire is set in 18th-century England, centering on the close relationship of Queen Anne (Colman) and Lady Sarah (Weisz), which is put into test when new servant Abigal (Stone) arrives and captures the attention of the Queen.

Examining women, wealth, and power, there is no doubt that this black comedy is worth checking, especially for lovers of compelling love triangles. In addition to the witty storyline and dry humor, it provides audiences with three-dimensional, memorable characters and great acting to match.

1 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Image via Hold Up Films

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is easily one of the most beloved period dramas of recent times, and understandably so. Céline Sciamma's feature takes place on an isolated French island at the end of the 18th century, illustrating the affair between a painter (Noémie Merlant) and a young woman (Adèle Haenel) of whom she must paint the wedding portrait.

There is nothing but great things to say about Sciamma's spellbinding feature. With stunning visuals that resemble alluring, well-crafted paintings, Portrait of a Lady on Fire delivers an inevitably touching and intense — but all the same heartwrenching — love story between two women that will not leave anyone indifferent.

