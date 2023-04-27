Like Guillermo del Toro loves to say: animation is a medium, not a genre. Animation is not exclusively for children, nor is it synonymous with PG-13 entertainment. And while numerous animated masterpieces are aimed at children, not all content produced in animated form needs to be.

Many modern animated efforts are mature in content, aimed at adult audiences and excelling at it. From television shows to movies, these animated projects are masterpieces of the medium, dealing with thought-provoking and relevant issues while delivering the blood, thrill, and (sometimes) sex audiences have come to expect from their mature content.

10 'Batman: Gotham By Gaslight' (2018)

The Dark Knight has starred in his fair share of movies, but few are as striking as Batman: Gotham by Gaslight. Loosely based on the eponymous 1988 one-shot, the film is set in Victorian-era Gotham City and chronicles Batman's efforts to apprehend Jack the Ripper.

With a wild but engaging premise and a cast of familiar faces, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is a visually unique and thematically refreshing entry into the Caped Crusader's lore, taking the hero out of his comfort zone into a new realm of mystery. And while it doesn't do as much with its R-rating as it could, it's still a satisfying and thrilling film bound to become among Batman's best solo efforts.

9 'The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf' (2020)

After the show's success, Netflix went all in on The Witcher and produced an animated spin-off centering on Geralt's mentor, Vesemir. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf follows Vesemir as he uncovers a dangerous conspiracy that threatens the future of the witchers and the Continent as a whole.

Beautifully animated, thrilling, and featuring a stellar voice cast, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf successfully expands the show's lore. The film excels as an introduction for new viewers while still providing the monster-hunting action that devoted fans love. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is among Netflix's many great animated gems and a step in the right direction for Netflix's franchise ambitions.

8 'A Scanner Darkly' (2006)

Revered filmmaker Richard Linklater is among the most daring directors working in Hollywood. Never one to think inside the box, Linklater has experimented with numerous mediums and genres throughout his career, delivering ambitious efforts like his 2006 animated sci-fi thriller A Scanner Darkly. The plot centers on a narcotics cop wooing a powerful dealer while succumbing to drug addiction.

With pitch-black humor and a thought-provoking setting, A Scanner Darkly finds Linklater at his most erratic. Although faithful to Philip K. Dick's novel, the film works better as a visual feast than a coherent story. However, Linklater's deft touch and outstanding cast make A Scanner Darklyan underrated sci-fi masterpiece and a classic in the making.

7 'Sausage Party' (2016)

The raunchy and wild Sausage Party features an all-star voice cast led by Seth Rogen. The story revolves around a group of anthropomorphic food items that hatch an elaborate plan to escape from a supermarket after learning they will eventually become a meal for humans.

Provocative but surprisingly warm, Sausage Party is an R-rated comedy with genuine heart. Elevated by a brilliant voice cast and lush animation, the film is a thought-provoking examination of life and purpose wrapped around a wild, hysterical comedy with enough offensive humor to make a frathouse blush. Sausage Party is politically incorrect, irreverent, spirited, and wholly unforgettable.

6 'The Wolf House' (2018)

The Chilean animated psychological horror drama The Wolf House is not for the faint of heart. The film follows a young woman who seeks refuge in a secluded house in the woods after fleeing from a German colony in Chile. However, things in the house quickly deteriorate as she battles her conflicting feelings about the colony.

Disturbing, bizarre, and chaotic, The Wolf House is a mystifying and alluring exercise in manipulation. The film toys with the audience's perceptions and emotions, delivering an intricate and haunting tale of indoctrination whose chilling touch will leave audiences shocked, confused, and shaken.

5 'Waltz with Bashir' (2008)

The Academy Award-winning Israeli animated drama Waltz with Bashir is a one-of-a-kind picture. Written, produced, and directed by Ari Folman, Waltz with Bashir follows Folman's attempts to recover lost memories from his time as a soldier in the 1982 Lebanon War.

Waltz with Bashir is a visually striking and thematically resonant story that broke new ground in animation. Thoughtful, insightful, and informative, the film is a powerful look at a pivotal moment in history and a harrowing but rewarding piece of cinema that audiences won't soon forget. Waltz with Bashir is not an easy watch, but no one can deny it's a powerful picture bound to withstand the passing of time.

4 'Paprika' (2006)

The 2006 anime Paprika revolves around Atsuko Chiba, a scientist who moonlights as a detective under the codename "Paprika." When the prototype of a mind-altering device she is working on gets stolen, Paprika must recover it and bring down those who took it before it's too late.

Beautifully animated but narratively challenging, Paprika is an explosion of the senses and a one-of-a-kind film experience. Like the best sci-fi movies in cinematic history, Paprika marches to the beat of its own drum, never stopping for audiences to catch up. However, those who grow used to its brand of thrills will find it gripping and mesmerizing, a wholly enthralling piece of art unlike any other in recent memory.

3 'Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust' (2000)

The dark fantasy genre was made for animation, and Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust proves it. Set in a distant, dystopian future, the story centers on a dhampir attempting to return a kidnapped woman to her family while competing with a family of bounty hunters.

A triumph of Gothic vibes, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust is a thrilling and gory nightmarish film that will satisfy horror and dark fantasy fans. General audiences might find it hard to follow the story, but the beautiful visuals and stellar voice cast are enough to make this piece of noughties brilliance a modern animated classic.

2 'Waking Life' (2001)

Richard Linklater's first animated film, Waking Life, remains one of his most compelling and brilliant. The story follows a young man as he navigates several dream-like realities, meeting numerous characters engaged in profound and thought-provoking discussions.

Imbued with Linklater's trademark witty, poignant, and emotional dialog, Waking Life is a triumph of rotoscope animation. More a collage of ideas than a structured storyline, the film is rewarding and inspiring nonetheless, thanks to Linklater's humane and insightful screenplay and a collection of unique characters – including Jesse and Celine from Linklater's Before trilogy.

1 'Anomalisa' (2015)

One of his generation's most daring writers, Charlie Kauffman delivered one of the most intriguing animated pieces of the 21st century with his 2015 psychological drama Anomalisa. A dramatization of the Fregoli Delusion, the film follows a middle-aged Englishman who sees everyone as the same person except for a woman he meets at a Cincinnati hotel.

Introspective, challenging, and enriching, Anomalisa is further confirmation that Kauffman is a once-in-a-generation talent. Breaking new ground in stop-motion animation, Anomalisa is a quiet and compelling journey into the human psyche and an animated masterpiece on its way to securing legendary status.

