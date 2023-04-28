Raunchy comedies transcend decades. R-rated comedies have a long history of making viewers laugh for all the wrong reasons. The jokes are smutty and the plots are ridiculous. What's not to love? From Animal House to American Pie, some movies are just meant to be classics.

A new crop of late-night comedies has taken on the mantle, delivering hilarious films for a new generation of rambunctious viewers. Many of them flip the script and feature women behaving badly. Why should men have all the fun? These movies wear their R-ratings like a badge of honor and are well on their way to going down in history as modern classics.

10 'Tag' (2018)

Imagine how fun it would be to play an epic game of tag as an adult. That's the premise of Tag, which is based on the true story of 5 friends who engage in an all-out-war game of tag every year. No location is off limits from their antics (workplaces, weddings, and even hospitals are open range to get tagged).

It's goofball comedy at its finest and features a hilarious cast. Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Jeremy Renner, and Kevin Sable play best friends who refuse to grow up. Isla Fisher and Leslie Bibb hold their own with the male-heavy cast. Rowdy and irreverent, Tag will have viewers laughing for years to come.

9 'The Binge' (2020)

The Binge is a parody comedy that is like the messed-up lovechild of Mean Girls and The Purge. The plot centers on a sober society where illegal substances are legalized for one night of the year. Viewers follow along with three teens experiencing their first binge, and it's a wild ride.

Fans of Stranger Things will recognize a few faces. Eduardo Franco (the long-haired, Argyle) and Grace Van Dien (everyone's favorite cheerleader, Chrissy Cunningham) star in the film. Vince Vaughn makes an appearance as a sarcastic high school principal. The Binge is a must-see for late-night comedy lovers and is sure to be ushered in as a classic.

8 Blockers (2018)

Blockers is a prom night comedy that gives the ladies a chance to be raunchy. The story follows three teenage girls who make a pact in a group text to go all the way on prom night. When their parents crack the code of the agreement (the eggplant Emoji will never seem the same) they go to drastic measures to foil the plan.

John Cena gives an amusing performance as an out-of-touch father while Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz offer up a healthy dose of laughs. Geraldine Viswanathan, Gideon Adlon, and Kathryn Newton make a hilarious trio. Blockers marks the directorial debut of Kay Cannon (writer of the blockbuster Pitch Perfect) who proves herself to be a heavy-hitter in a male-dominated genre.

7 'The Package' (2018)

When a group of friends goes on a Spring Break camping trip, things take a nasty turn when one of them accidentally cuts off his most prized possession. It's a race against time to deliver the crucial package to the hospital before time runs out. The Package is a lewd comedy that lets everyone in on the joke.

Of course, it's really just one appendage joke told over and over again, but it's a funny one. The lower the expectations, the funnier the movie is. Franco (the original owner of the package) stands out from the ensemble cast with a hysterical performance. The comedy requires zero brain power to enjoy and could easily be dubbed an instant classic.

6 'Sisters' (2015)

Dream team, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey join forces in the party comedy, Sisters. The film focuses on adult sisters who return to their childhood home to clean out their room before the house is sold. They decide to throw one last rager before handing the keys over to the new owners and the festivities get out of control.

There's no shortage of crass humor (so many F-bombs) and the SNL alums have undeniable chemistry. The supporting cast, Barinholtz, Maya Rudolph, and John Leguizamo (just to name a few) play masterfully off of each other. Be on the lookout for Cena to steal the show as a deadpan drug dealer. Sisters is an unforgettable raunchy romp.

5 'Good Boys' (2019)

Who knew that a tween comedy could be R rated? That's the case with Good Boys, which follows three 6th-grade boys on a madcap adventure as they make their way to a "kissing party". Be advised: do not watch Good Boys with a Tween (unless you want to have "The Talk").

It's vulgar and crude, but surprisingly heart-warming. In the end, it's a coming-of-age story filled with tasteless jokes (in other words, everything viewers look for in the genre). The film is the directorial debut of Gene Stupnitisky, whose 2023 film No Hard Feelings starsJennifer Lawrence.

4 'Bad Moms' (2016)

Bad Moms is a film dedicated to all the overworked soccer moms of the world. The movie features three ladies (played by Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Katherine Hahn) who ditch their responsibilities and cut loose. From going to battle with the PTA leader (Christina Applegate slays in the role) to a drunken grocery store run, these moms get naughty.

Directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore (who co-wrote The Hangover with Todd Phillips), Bad Moms does for moms what The Hangover did for bachelor parties. It's a triumphant raunchy comedy. The follow-up movie A Bad Moms Christmas, makes these two modern classics the perfect double feature.

3 'Booksmart' (2019)

Olivia Wilde's debut film Booksmart lives up to the hype. Dubbed the female version of Superbad, the story is about two overachievers who decide to live it up on the eve of their high school graduation. Breakout actresses Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein (fun fact: Feldstein is Jonah Hill's younger sister) command the screen.

The supporting cast delivers hilarious turns (Billie Lourde shines as an iconic party girl) and Skylar Disondo does a great job as a pandering wannabe. Wilde proves that she has the directing chops to handle nuanced comedy. Booksmart is intelligent, clever, and one of the best graduation movies.

2 'The Wrong Missy' (2020)

The Wrong Missy is a raunchy Rom-Com that is worth a watch. The set-up is a man (David Spade) invites a woman (Molly Simms) he recently met to join him on a corporate retreat in Hawaii. All hell breaks loose when he texts the wrong woman (from a nightmare blind date), and she shows up instead.

Lauren Lapkus is supercharged as Missy, going toe-to-toe with comedy legends Spade and Rob Schneider. The film is directed by Tyler Spindel and produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, so it's filled with all the shenanigans fans have come to love from a Sandler-backed film. The Wrong Missy is laugh-until-you-cry funny.

Viewers looking to get lost in raucous comedy should look no further than Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Two hard-partying brothers place an ad on Craigslist looking for decent wedding dates to take to their sister's wedding. Things go awry when two troublemakers answer the call.

Inspired by a true story of a Craigslist ad gone viral, the comedy is directed by Jay Syzmanski (who also directed the before-mentioned film, The Package). Zac Efron and Adam DeVine dominate as Mike and Dave. Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick are electric as wild wedding dates. The chemistry between the ensemble cast makes this film a shoo-in to become a modern classic.

