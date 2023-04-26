The romantic comedy is one of cinema's most enduring genres. Audiences love an old-fashioned boy-meets-girl story to fall for and have been enjoying it since the medium's dawn. Numerous actors have become screen legends thanks to their work in rom-coms, from Cary Grant to Hugh Grant.

The new millennium has been a weird time for rom-coms, but the past decade produced some of the genre's best entries in recent memory. Along with them came a new slew of romantic leading men with enough potential to join the Grants of the world as the new faces of romance. Indeed, these actors have the range, charm, and star quality to become certified rom-com icons.

10 Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling began the 2010s with a heart-wrenching turn in Blue Valentine before flexing his considerable comedic muscles in the beloved rom-com Crazy, Stupid, Love. The role proved his worth as a romantic lead and cemented him as one of his generation's most versatile performers.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling Is At His Best When He Gets To Be Funny

Five years later, Gosling made audiences swoon with his melancholic turn in the Oscar-winning musical La La Land. Capturing audiences' hearts through sheer charm, Gosling is already one of Hollywood's most compelling and appealing male leads. And while he is already an action icon, he is one rom-com away from securing his spot as a rom-com king.

9 Dev Patel

Image via TIFF

Dev Patel needs to be in more romantic comedies. The Oscar-nominated actor is well known for his emotional and powerful portrayals in films like Lion and The Green Knight, but he is also a remarkably relatable and appealing romantic lead.

His work in the heartwarming 2011 comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and his one-episode stint on Prime Video's great romantic showModern Love have proven his allure as a leading man. Patel is naturally charming and ridiculously engaging on-screen, so putting him in a romantic comedy should be a no-brainer. Talented and versatile, Patel is well on his way to becoming a modern-day Cary Grant.

8 Adam DeVine

Rising to prominence thanks to his outlandish roles in the Pitch Perfect trilogy and the sitcom Workaholics, Adam DeVine quickly became one of Hollywood's most promising comedic actors. He also proved himself a likable romantic lead, starting with his on-screen romance with Rebel Wilson in films like Pitch Perfect and Isn't It Romantic?

DeVine also played memorable romantic characters in his multi-episode arc in the acclaimed sitcom Modern Family and rom-coms like Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and When We First Met. DeVine perfectly combines hilarious antics with heartfelt emotion, a unique talent that separates him from other Hollywood hunks.

7 Michael B. Jordan

Image via NBC

Michael B. Jordan is another actor who desperately needs to be in more romantic comedies. Although he is a stellar action hero, he is also incredible in romance, as proven by the Creed movies, where his love sub-plot with Tessa Thompson is among the trilogy's best aspects.

RELATED: Romantic Comedies Of The Past Decade That Revitalized The Genre

Aside from Creed, Jordan also played remarkable romantic roles in the otherwise forgettable R-rated comedy That Awkward Moment and the 2021 drama A Journal for Jordan. Although known for his intense characters, Jordan is a deeply humane actor who imbues his characters with compelling honesty. Like Gosling, he is already an action icon, but the right rom-com will surely make him a king of the ever-popular genre.

6 Kumail Najiani

Image via Marvel Studios

Funny men are usually remarkable romantic leads, and Kumail Nanjiani is no exception. The actor brought new life to the genre with his subversive 2017 semi-autobiographical rom-com The Big Sick, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Three years later, Nanjiani went back to the genre opposite the incomparable Issa Rae with the underrated Netflix rom-comThe Lovebirds. Dynamic and ridiculously charming, Najiani is a natural in the romance genre, and he should explore it more. The Big Sick already cemented his place as one of the ultimate romantic leads of the 2010s, but a couple more movies will certify him as an all-time great.

5 Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Image via Relativity Media

(500) Days of Summer introduced audiences to Joseph Gordon-Levitt's romantic side. The film launched him to stardom, and the actor chose other roles to showcase different sides of his romantic persona, from dramedies like 50/50 to R-rated sex comedies like Don Jon.

Gordon-Levitt is a fearless actor who's absurdly charismatic and relatable on camera, making him the perfect romantic lead. His career has explored numerous genres, but he should seriously consider taking over the romantic comedy genre. After all, he has everything to cement his place as the ultimate modern rom-com king; he just needs to go for it.

4 Noah Centineo

Image via Netflix

Noah Centineo is among Netflix's biggest breakout stars. The actor became a teen sensation thanks to his work in the wildly successful To All the Boys series, becoming a bonafide teen heartthrob. Future films like The Perfect Date and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser might've been more critically divisive, but they further cemented Centineo as a romantic force to be reckoned with.

Young and with a promising career ahead of him, Centineo has everything to thrive in rom-coms. With boyish good looks and a generous dose of sex appeal, Centineo is a movie star waiting to happen, and rom-coms will likely get him to the A-list.

3 Henry Golding

Classic good looks will open countless Hollywood doors, but they will amount to nothing if the actor sporting them doesn't have "it." Luckily for everyone, Henry Golding has it in spades. The British actor rose to prominence with his role in the game-changing rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, entering Hollywood through the largest possible door.

RELATED: The Best Romantic Comedies On Netflix Right Now

Golding has remained the best part in most of his projects, from unfairly maligned modern classics like Last Christmas to woefully misguided efforts like Persuasion. And while his career suffered a bit of a hit after several misfires, the right romantic comedy will put him back on the top where he belongs.

2 Glen Powell

Image via Paramount Pictures

All hail Glen Powell, the next rom-com king. Excelling in outlandish characters like Chad from Scream Queens and stealing focus with memorable supporting turns in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell is a movie star waiting to happen.

His work in the already iconic Netflix rom-com Set It Up cemented his place as one of his generation's most likable actors. Moreover, Powell has another upcoming rom-com opposite Sydney Sweeney, meaning he is crafting a nice niche for himself in the genre. Blockbusters will surely come knocking on his door sooner rather than later, for Powell's place among rom-com royalty is all but assured.

1 Sam Claflin

Image via Lionsgate

No modern actor has done more to advance the rom-com cause than Sam Claflin. From heartwarming flicks like Me Before You to sprawling romantic journeys like Love, Rosie to silly and harmless comedies like Love, Wedding, Repeat, Claflin owns the rom-com genre.

Not all of Claflin's rom-coms are great, but he is always great. Personable, engaging, and versatile, Claflin is the ultimate modern romantic leading man, the perfect combination of all attributes the genre looks for in an actor. Furthermore, his career is far from over, meaning he has more than enough opportunities to continue his reign as the ultimate modern romantic comedy icon.

NEXT: Modern Rom-Coms Destined To Become Classics