The romantic comedy is one of cinema's most enduring genres. Dating back to the medium's dawn, the rom-com has evolved with the years, adapting to each decade quickly and displaying impressive versatility. Rom-coms are timeless and nearly universally beloved, contributing to their continued permanence on the big screen.

Some say the rom-com is going through an all-time low, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, the 2010s produced some incredible romantic comedies that prove the genre is not only far from dead but it's actually thriving. These movies are fun, charming, and sweeping, modern classics in the making with reputations that will only improve over time.

10 'Friends with Benefits' (2011)

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis star in the lighthearted and funny rom-com Friends with Benefits. As the title suggests, the film follows two platonic friends who enter a physical relationship thinking it will make things easier, only to develop feelings for each other.

Although the plot is predictable and formulaic, Friends with Benefits works because of the stellar chemistry between Kunis and Timberlake. The actors present a witty and energetic banter that separates them from other rom-com couples, helping sell the film's plot and provoking those classic tingly feelings that must accompany any modern entry into the genre.

9 'Trainwreck' (2015)

Amy Schumer rose to international fame and acclaim thanks to the 2015 romantic sex comedy Trainwreck. Schumer stars as Amy, a hard-drinking and carefree woman who abandons her promiscuous ways when starting her first serious relationship with a put-together surgeon named Aaron, played by the always-reliable Bill Hader.

Like the best Judd Apatow movies, Trainwreck soars on the back of two incredibly gifted comedians at the top of their game. Schumer is a tornado as Amy, delivering a hilarious and self-deprecating performance that remains her finest work. Hader is the perfect foil to her antics, even when playing the straight man to her chaos. Far more comedic than romantic, Trainwreck is a refreshing update of the classic formula and a worthy entry into the venerable genre.

8 'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

Sometimes, a romantic comedy only needs two talented actors doing what they do best to be great. Such is the case for 2019's Always Be My Maybe, which stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as two childhood friends who reunite as adults and embark on a complicated relationship.

Always Be My Maybe takes the classic rules of the rom-com and imbues them with relevant but subtle social commentary, separating it from other superficial efforts. Just as importantly, the film is a funny and endearing look at how relationships evolve, strengthened by two delightful turns from Wong and Park and an equally strong supporting cast, including a scene-stealing Keanu Reeves.

7 'About Time' (2013)

Rachel McAdams has become the uncrowned queen of the romantic comedy thanks to numerous films, including 2013's About Time. The actress stars opposite Domhnall Gleeson in a story about a man with time-traveling abilities who finds love with a young woman named Mary while dealing with the complex consequences of his powers.

About Time is more of a science fiction story with a heavy dose of romance -- and drama. However, McAdams is so lovely in the role, and her chemistry with Gleeson so powerful that the film becomes a triumphant and original entry into the modern rom-com canon, the film equivalent of a warm hug. Come for the romance, stay for the film's surprisingly poignant exploration of life, love, and death.

6 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence star opposite Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver in the 2012 romantic comedy Silver Linings Playbook. The plot centers on Patrick "Pat" Solatano, a man recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder, who forms an intimate connection with a young widow as they train for an upcoming dance contest.

Silver Linings Playbook has equal amounts of heart and bite. The film is among the few romantic comedies to make it to the Oscars, receiving eight nominations and winning Best Actress for Lawrence's explosive and vulnerable work. Silver Linings Playbook is a gentle exploration of mental health and romance, striking a near-perfect balance between both that turns it into one of its genre's most clever entries and a modern classic in the making.

5 'The Big Sick' (2017)

Kumail Nanjiani co-wrote The Big Sick with his wife, Emily V. Gordon. A semi-autobiographical take on their relationship, the film stars Nanjiani as a fictionalized version of himself opposite Zoe Kazan as an interracial couple dealing with their cultural differences and her unexpected illness.

The Big Sick is a poignant and heartfelt look at romance and racial dynamics, powered by Nanjiani and Kazan's charming performances. The film is an intelligent and much-needed update to the modern rom-com formula, benefitting from its unique premise to explore a seldom-seen side of modern dating. Najiani and Gordon received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, one of The Big Sick's numerous other nominations.

4 'Me Before You' (2016)

Based on the eponymous 2012 novel, Me Before You stars Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin. The plot follows Louisa Clark, a quirky and overly-enthusiastic young woman who begins working as a caregiver for Will Traynor, a wealthy man paralyzed from the neck down. The two become close and develop feelings for each other, posing a complication for Will's long-term plans.

Me Before You's greatest strength is Clarke's contagious and winning performance. The actress creates a heartwarming portrayal of enthusiasm and sincerity that never feels fake or forced, perfectly contrasting with Claflin's stoic and gloomy performance. Me Before You is a deeply affecting and sweeping romantic story, making it a triumphant entry into the rom-com genre even if it isn't as successful when handling its delicate themes.

3 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Emma Stone star in the 2011 romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love. The story follows a recently-divorced and depressed man who strikes a friendship with a womanizer intent on showing him the art of flirting and dating.

In many ways, the film revitalized the romantic comedy, kicking off the decade with a funny and clever reminder of the genre's power as an ideal antidote for everyday life. Sweet, unassuming, and wanting nothing but to enchant its audience, Crazy, Stupid, Love is the best kind of romantic comedy and a wonderful picture worthy of standing with the genre's all-time best classics.

2 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Crazy Rich Asians is the highest-grossing romantic comedy of the 2010s, with good reason. Constance Wu stars as an English professor who is shocked to discover her boyfriend's family is the wealthiest in Singapore. Henry Golding and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh also star.

Delightful and spectacular, Crazy Rich Asians is the definition of a sweeping romantic comedy and one of the ultimate summer movies. The film soars on the back of Wu and Golding's electrifying chemistry and a healthy dose of visual flair that adds additional panache. Featuring an all-Asian cast in service of a classic romantic story, Crazy Rich Asians is a near-perfect romantic comedy and a must-see for fans of the beloved genre.

1 'Set It Up' (2018)

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell star in Netflix's beloved rom-com Set It Up. The two play Harper and Charlie, the overworked and overstressed assistants to Kirsten, an acclaimed editor, and Rick, a powerful venture capitalist, respectively. Realizing they could have more free time if their bosses had lives outside of work, they decide to set Kirsten and Rick up.

Chemistry like Deutch and Powell's isn't easy to find; multiple failed rom-coms can prove it. The actors are at ease with each other, delivering an effortless and ridiculously compelling dynamic that stands out because of its relatability. Set It Up isn't particularly original or game-changing, but it's a classic and well-told love story elevated by the strength of its protagonists. Most rom-coms would kill for this type of couple.

