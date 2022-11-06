Fashion trends are constantly changing, so much so that we have had to go back and take old fashion trends and interpret them into modern-day fashion. But where do these trends stem from? Some are from designers, but others are from our loved TV shows.

Some TV series that show old fashion styles from the past give us ideas on how to change up our look including ideas from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and decades before. Some shows that have given us this vintage inspiration are Peaky Blinders, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton.

Stranger Things (2016-Present)

Image via Netflix

Stranger Things has certainly made an impact on many fans' lives. It follows a group of kids fighting mystical creatures to save the world. This show is set in the 80s including 80s-styled towns, houses, furniture, hairstyles, fashion, and cars.

Stranger Things has brought back many hairstyle fashions, the main one as mullets. If you go out on the streets there is a very high chance you will see at least one person with a mullet. Stranger Things also brought back 80s clothing including pop, bright colors, Aztec designs, flared jeans, and checkered flannels.

Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Image via BBC One

Peaky Blinders is set from 1919 onwards and has a very clean-cut style of newsboy caps, suits with waistcoats, and close-shaven hairstyles. It shows what England was like after WW1 and the lead-up to WW2 with a vintage atmosphere including horses and carriages and dusty streets.

This style has taken an influence on men's style and many have taken on the Peaky Blinders' close-shaven haircuts, brought back a new excitement and love for newsboy caps, and waistcoats are seen as a must-have on any suit. Every Halloween since the show started, people have taken the opportunity to dress as these beloved characters.

Bridgerton (2020-Present)

Bridgerton was set in 1813 following the historical epoch of the Regency. It follows a powerful family where the siblings struggle to find love. It has very colorful, regal fashion outfits, dresses for women, and almost a steampunk-styled suit with tailcoats for men.

The fashion from this era has transformed into modern fashion as many of the woman characters had puffy sleeves on the dresses which is a common theme in this generation's tops and shirts. It has encouraged more bright, spring colors and taken us out of the black and gray monotone colored fashion phase.

That 70s Show (1998-2006)

That 70s Show is set in the... 70s! It is a coming-of-age show where a group of teens try to figure out where their life is headed, yet filled with many distractions including love, mistakes, and drama. They put the teens in 70s clothing including flared jeans, jumpsuits, tight T-shirts with low-rise jeans, and colorful shirts.

The 70s Show's fashion is certainly seen in our everyday lives with colorful clothing, modern jumpsuits worn by women, and flared and low-rise jeans becoming the new and improved skinny jeans. It has given our generation an almost hippie atmosphere sounding our outfits.

American Horror Story: Asylum (2011-Present)

American Horror Story has many series set with the same actors in different decades. The season Asylum is set in the 1960s. It is the second season following the terrifying story of ministers of faith and science running a sanitarium in New England.

It has given us a new love for long coats including trench coats and cozy cardigans with beautiful autumnal colors, perfect for when we enter the cold seasons. It has a very gloomy, moody feel to its fashion, giving a fresh style to those who haven't found interest in colorful outfits.

Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Game of Thrones is set in 298 AC and follows 9 families waging war against each other to gain control over the mystical land. Now, we will never see anyone dressing in their specific outfits as they would be purely impractical in this day and age, but pieces of inspiration have been taken from this show.

Pieces of this show's outfits have gained new entry into our modern fashion including fur coats and leather pieces... although fake is always preferable in contrast to the show. Detailed characteristic dresses, nude makeup, and rich red colors or monotone brown colors have all been added to our fashion wish list also.

Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

Image via Universal Pictures

Downton Abbey is set in 1927 following the royal family's life after the Titanic devastation, they stay with the Crawley family in Downton of Yorkshire. This era has a unique, stand-out fashion style to the other eras, famous for the flapper dresses, cloche hats, silk shirts, and suspenders.

This era's fashion is certainly seen today among all genders including loose flapper-styled dresses for outings and old cloche hats for a sophisticated French style look. Suspenders are a wavering fashion choice, men will wear these under their suits to gain a beautiful addition to their outfits, but they have not come back to replace modern belts.

Sherlock (2010-2017)

Sherlock is set in 1985 where Sherlock and Watson end up living together and investigate the most difficult, unusual cases together. This series has a very moody fashion to match the mysterious, torturous events occurring around them.

This show brought back fans' love for trench coats as the show gave the coats a sense of intelligence and mystery. It brought back encouragement for men to wear scarves as this seemed to have been an extinct occurrence, now we commonly see scarves matched with a long coat.

Mad Men (2007-2015)

Image via HBO

Mad Men is set in the 1960s following Don Draper as he tries to balance his brilliant professional life with his personal family life in New York. This series shows the upper-side fashion style in the 1960s due to the family's successful career.

Mad Men included tailored cut suits which have completely taken over from the era of longer, baggier suits. This series also included long skirts and dresses that have become a common style for many women in both cold and warm seasons, and checkered suits which were nonexistent for decades, but have come back with a bang for anyone looking to make a statement.

Narcos (2015-2017)

Narcos is set in the late 1970s in Columbia following Pablo Escobar's ascending role in the cocaine business and the events that followed. This style gives a very laid-back, relaxed feel in hot Columbia. It is a unique fashion from the side of Escobar and his associates.

Narcos is filled with many contrasting outfits, but the ones that stuck to us were the striped or pattered colorful shirts and trousers, like the eye-catching Gucci shirts, these are a constant modern love for hot, summer days. Mustaches have also come back with a bang after being ostracized for years. But the most common theme is fully black fitted suits, this gives a sophisticated, almost powerful, new look to suits.

