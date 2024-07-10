There are plenty of sitcoms from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s that haven’t aged well in today’s social and political climate, but there are also ones from the 2000s that are viewed with the same side eyes as those sitcoms from yesteryear. It might not necessarily be the shows themselves, but just particular characters, storylines, or themes.

Most of these sitcoms are still available to stream today or air in syndication on linear networks. One is even still going strong, and a few have spawned spin-offs. Several of the primetime gems are ranked among the best sitcoms ever made. But that doesn’t mean they’d still hold up in today’s climate if they were pitched as new shows today.

10 'Two and a Half Men' (2003-2015)

Created by Chuck Lorre and Lee Aronsohn

Two and Half Men continues to air in syndication and is available to stream. It was a widely popular sitcom when it was on the air, earning Charlie Sheen the distinction of being among the highest paid TV actors at one point. And it remains a fan favorite. However, there are a few things about Two and a Half Men that have aged poorly.

First is Charlie’s (Sheen) treatment of women, viewing them as objects and playthings for his sexual entertainment. Most of the women he dates are portrayed as being unintelligent, promiscuous, and clueless about his tactics, perpetuating stereotypes. As problematic is the fact that Charlie often parades these women around his home in front of his young nephew Jake (Angus T. Jones), and even gets his nephew involved in situations that a child should not be involved in, or has conversations with him about things that he’s far too young to understand. This is part of the show’s charm, since Charlie’s brother Alan (Jon Cryer) feels exactly as fans do watching the show: deeply frustrated with his brother’s antics. However, some of the storylines were borderline inappropriate, and wouldn't pass mustard in today's TV landscape.

9 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas

Had any actor but Neil Patrick Harris played Barney Stinson, much of the character’s dialogue might have had to rewritten. However, there’s something about Harris’ charming nature, reputation as a child star, and the fact that he’s gay in real life and thus very clearly acting that made fans more receptive to the fact that his character was a despicably rude misogynist. Barney’s mission in life was to deceive and bed as many women as possible. He did things like write a playbook about how to pick-up women, lie about who he was to get women to sleep with him, and even installed a scale at his front door to weigh women before they entered.

It was all a defense mechanism, of course, his way of coping with his insecurities; and Barney did grow as a character throughout. How I Met Your Mother ranks as one of the best sitcoms of the 21st Century. But chances are if the show was made today, many of Barney’s lines would be modified, and some of his most egregious storylines might have been softened.

8 'That ‘70s Show' (1998-2006)

Created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill

It’s not the underage drug use that was the issue with That ‘70s Show, believe it or not. As its spin-off series That ‘90s Show proves, showing kids sitting in a circle, squinty eyed with clouds of smoke in front of them doesn’t offend too many people. It was part of growing up in the ‘70s, after all, and was true to the time. But one aspect of the show is tough to watch when looking back.

The way Fes (Wilmer Valderrama) was treated was downright racist and inappropriate. Along with the fact that the group simply referred to him as Fes, which stands for “Foreign Exchange Student,” because they didn’t know how to or didn’t want to learn how to say his name, they also often made fun of him. From his accent to his innocence and naivety to American culture, Fes was usually the butt of jokes. It wasn’t until they were older that they began to take him seriously. It was all meant to be good fun, and fans can look back at the show and see it in a light-hearted way. But it’s tough to imagine a show where a foreign cast member is referred to by a name that defines the fact that they aren’t American.

7 'Ugly Betty' (2006-2010)

Created by Silvio Horta

The name of the show alone has aged poorly. The title character (America Ferrera) is a frumpy young woman with glasses, braces, and lacking fashion sense. She secures a job at a prestigious fashion magazine where she is constantly looked down upon, made fun of, and encouraged to feel bad about herself. The way she is treated and dubbed as being “ugly” is downright wrong.

Ugly Betty, which is technically a comedy-drama but has a sitcom feel to it, has plenty of funny moments in its best episodes. In a way, the show is designed to help inspire confidence. Despite feeling like a fish out of water, Betty thrives and earns the respect of others who start to appreciate who she is on the inside. Meanwhile, she starts to learn more about the fashion industry and how it’s as much about art as it is about ultra-thin, classically beautiful women in loud outfits and make-up. Beneath the surface, Ugly Betty is a much deeper show than it appears to be. But the title and premise alone have not aged well with the times.

6 'Family Guy' (1999- )

Created by Seth MacFarlane and David Zuckerman

The only show on the list to still be on the air today, fans have spoken loud and clear that they love Family Guy, even if the show has deeply inappropriate storylines that cross lines. The animated sitcom is designed for a specific audience who can appreciate the clever satire of the show that doesn’t take itself so seriously. But there are storylines that have aged poorly.

First is the fact that the youngest child, Stewie, voiced by creator Seth MacFarlane, has often desired to kill his own mother. Then there’s Herbert (Mike Henry), the creepy old neighbor who was obsessed with the Griffin family son Chris (Seth Green); and Mort Goldman (Johnny Brennan), the Jewish friend who perpetuates offensive stereotypes by being awkward and neurotic. A few of the worst ongoing aspects of the show are how the family and others treat Meg (Mila Kunis), often telling her to “shut up” or making her the butt of jokes; and Quagmire’s (MacFarlane) increasingly sexually-charged storylines have gone beyond him just being a slimy ladies’ man to implying things like harassment and assault.

5 'Home Improvement' (1991-1999)

Created by Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean, and Matt Williams

Beyond the stereotypical portrayals of men on Home Improvement, implying they must be big, burly, and handy in the home while the women tend to the chores and the kids, Home Improvement further depicts women in a negative light. On the Tool Time show within the show, for example, there was always a pretty woman dressed in short, tight clothing, helping out (played by Pamela Anderson for part of the show’s run). She was nothing more than eye candy, however.

Despite having a show about being a handyman around the home, Tim (Tim Allen) was accident-prone, and usually because he was always trying to use as much power as he could, believing this was the winning formula for every “manly” job. The concept behind the show, which ended its run just before the turn of the century, was that he was the traditional “guy’s guy.” While there’s nothing wrong with that, the implications that this is what defines a man may not sit well with fans today.

4 'Friends' (1994-2004)

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman

Yes, Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms ever on television and remains as such. But chances are, if it was made today, it would look a lot different. Not only does the show have no major characters of color, only a handful of Black guest stars ever appeared throughout its run. The most notable was Aisha Tyler, who played a love interest for Ross (David Schwimmer), and that wasn’t until a later season. There are also few, if any, characters who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, and plenty of storylines that wouldn’t fly today, notably the fat-shaming in flashback videos that made Monica’s (Courtney Cox) weight a punchline.

The show was what it was at the time, and diversity wasn’t as common in sitcoms back then: most shows had either casts of white actors or a cast of Black actors, but rarely had an equal mix of different races. Friends isn’t alone in this criticism, but because of how popular the show was, and still is in syndication, it’s a fact that fans bring up again and again and wish was different.

3 'My Name is Earl' (2005-2009)

Created by Greg Garcia

There’s something endearing about My Name is Earl, the story of a small-time thief who turns his life around after losing a winning $100,000 lottery ticket. Believing in karma, Earl (Jason Lee) decides to make good with every person he has ever wronged and fix all the bad things he has ever done. When he finds the lost ticket after making this decision, he thinks it’s a sign and starts using the money to do more good deeds.

The show, however, perpetuates stereotypes about small-town Americans. There’s a Latin American maid, for example, who emigrated illegally into the country. There’s Earl and all the people with whom he’s acquainted, who are all involved in petty crimes. And dimwitted characters like Earl’s younger brother Randy (Ethan Suplee). While the show was meant to be a parody of sorts, some find its portrayal of certain characters uncomfortable.

2 'According to Jim' (2001-2009)

Created by Tracy Newman and Jonathan Stark

In According to Jim, Jim Belushi is Jim, a father of three (later five) who lives by traditional gender roles. He consistently lies to his wife and sister, trying to get his own way, and often speaks over others. He’s also rude and inconsiderate at times, not the type of father figure fans would expect from a sitcom.

While According to Jim has many funny moments and a great supporting cast, the character of Jim might be considered misogynistic and macho. Belushi told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution back when the show was wrapping up its run that he intentionally wanted Jim to be as stubborn as he was. “The original script,” he notes, “called for Jim to go to his wife and apologize. I said to the writers, ‘Why do we have to do a show where the guy is going to apologize at the end of every episode? Was he really wrong? He’s contrite, sure. But isn’t he just being a man?’” That kind of thinking would never fly today, regardless of gender.

1 'Everybody Loves Raymond' (1996-2005)

Created by Philip Rosenthal

While Ray Barone (Ray Romano) was considered a funny and lovable character in Everybody Loves Raymond, and many people appreciate his character today, there are a lot of things people looking back don’t love about him. Aside from the fact that he often sided with his mother over his wife, and rarely acquiesced to what his wife wanted, he also entertained his mother’s coddling of him.

From the obvious favoritism that Marie (Doris Roberts) showed for Raymond over Robert (Brad Garrett) to the racist and traditional grumpy grandpa Frank (Peter Boyle), there was a lot about this family dynamic that comes across as inappropriate. Sure, Everybody Loves Raymond probably mirrors a lot of real-life family dynamics. But the fact that Raymond was portrayed as such a pushover and Debra (Patricia Heaton) as a perpetually angry and overworked housewife (whom Raymond often asked if her mood had to do with her menstrual cycle) seems to perpetuate stereotypes. By contrast, sitcoms today aim to challenge them instead.