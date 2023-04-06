Through the decades, some sitcoms have gone down in history as classics. These include ones like Cheers, Frasier, Seinfeld, Friends, and others, all of which influenced sitcoms that came after (and in some cases, were even influenced by ones before). Sitcoms continue to flourish, dominating the primetime TV hours as well as streaming services.

Some of the newest sitcoms are spin-offs, sequels, or inspired by older ones. A few, however, feature completely fresh concepts. Whatever the case, a handful of the latest sitcoms will likely go down as classics. Decades from now, they’ll be viewed as among the best of the 21st century.

10 ‘Schitt’s Creek’ (2015 - 2020)

Sweeping the Emmys, the little Canadian sitcom blew up in popularity once it began streaming on Netflix (now on Hulu). Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara as parents of two adult children, played by Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. When the wealthy family loses everything, they end up having to move to a small town they own, their last remaining asset, and restart their lives.

RELATED: Great Underrated Sitcoms Like ‘Friends’

A fish-out-of-water comedy, hilarity ensures as the upper-class family tries to acclimate to a simpler life, and deal with the eccentric characters they meet. It’s the type of show that’s timeless and applicable to every generation.

9 ‘One Day At a Time’ (2017 - 2020)

This isn’t referencing the original 1975 Norman Lear sitcom, but rather the new iteration based on that show. One Day At a Time is a different take on the same premise, with a single mother working as a nurse trying to raise her two children in a small apartment. Thankfully, she has the help of her vivacious mother. The family frequently interacts with their landlord, a young, wealthy but lonely man desperately seeking friendship and love.

The depiction of a struggling, low-income family is not what makes One Day at a Time ground-breaking: that’s credited to shows that came long before it, like Roseanne. But the series, while comedic, touches on serious topics in a way that had never been done before in a sitcom. From sexual identity to PTSD, addiction, mental health, and racial issues, it’s a show that has powerful messages, too.

8 ‘Modern Family’ (2009 - 2020)

The name says it all. Families now come in all forms, which is what Modern Family, a lighthearted sitcom great for unwinding, depicts. The hilarious show focuses on a large, extended family. Matriarch Jay is re-married to a much younger woman and raising her son from a previous marriage along with their new son. Daughter Claire and her husband Phil are raising their three children, while son Mitchell is married to his partner Cameron, and they adopted a young girl.

Presented in mockumentary style, one of the first sitcoms to take this approach, Modern Family is refreshingly unique and funny. It isn’t a remake or copycat of another, making it a series that truly stands on its own and is deserving of becoming a classic.

7 ‘How I Met Your Mother’ (2005 - 2014)

So successful that it spawned a spin-off years later called How I Met Your Father, How I Met Your Mother created terminology and phrasing that has become part of the common vernacular, like “The Bro Code,” a fictional book authored by the character Barney Stinson (that was then turned into a real book) and the phrases “Challenge accepted” and “legendary.” There are even items fans automatically associate with the show, like a blue French horn, a yellow umbrella, and red cowboy boots.

RELATED: Comedies That Should Be TV Sitcoms

Similar to sitcoms like Friends, there are memorable episodes and recurring jokes, like The Slap Bet and The Pineapple Incident. While How I Met Your Mother had one of the worst series finales, it remains a defining sitcom for a generation.

6 ‘30 Rock’ (2006 - 2013)

Image via IMDb

30 Rock is one of those satirical sitcoms that fans love watching again and again to relive some of the most hilarious moments. Tina Fey stars in and created the series, which is based on her real-life experiences working behind the scenes as a head writer for the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live.

Delivered in single-camera style, 30 Rock was well-received by fans and critics alike. While it didn’t reach the same level of rating success as some of the others, 30 Rock fits among the best modern sitcoms that are bound to become a classic.

5 ‘The Office’ (2005 - 2013)

The American version of The Office made household names of actors like Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, and Mindy Kaling. The mockumentary-style workplace comedy got off to a slow start, but it quickly became the source of watercooler talk among friends and colleagues.

While the show is about the mundane daily doings of a team working in a fictional paper company, the characters, relatable stories, and corny humor has made The Office a series that continues to have legs long after it ended.

4 ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (2000 - )

Image via HBO

From the creator of another classic sitcom Seinfeld, Larry David stars in this sitcom as a partially fictionalized version of himself. Now a retired writer and producer, his surly attitude and brashness shine through on camera in various scenarios. With tons of cameos from well-known actors, Curb Your Enthusiasm has the same appeal as Seinfeld. It’s a show about nothing but the minutiae of daily life, made hilarious due to David’s antics.

RELATED: The Best Comedy TV Shows of the 21st Century, According to IMDb

A unique show, Curb Your Enthusiasm was so popular that it returned for a ninth season six years after it presumably ended and has continued to go strong since.

3 ‘The Big Bang Theory’ (2007 - 2019)

The Big Bang Theory is about a group of “nerds” who live and work in various science and engineering field at a university in Pasadena. Their lives are turned upside down when a pretty, young aspiring actor moves across the hall, and one develops a deep crush on her. Eventually, however, they all become close friends and their friend group continues to grow.

Sheldon Cooper, the socially awkward, egotistical physicist is the breakout character, spawning a prequel series about his life as a child called Young Sheldon that is quickly becoming just as popular. All the pop culture references in The Big Bang Theory make it a time capsule of the decade. The STEM topics featured in the show will one day be looked upon as being just as outdated as technology in ‘80s and ‘90s shows seems to this generation.

2 ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ (2005 - )

Airing for 15 seasons and still going strong, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is like Cheers for a new generation. Set in an Irish dive bar, it centers around the narcissistic group of friends who run it. Except they are more concerned with scheming against one another, drinking for free, and arguing than actually running the business.

With a high-profile ensemble cast, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is on its way to becoming one of the longest-running sitcoms of the 21st century. With lots of new fans only picking up on the show now, chances are that decades from now, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be remembered among the greats.

1 ‘Home Economics’ (2021 - )

Image via ABC

Home Economics tells the story of three siblings, all of whom are in very different economic situations. Son Conner was the rebellious one who is now wealthy, and daughter Sarah is struggling to make ends meet. Tom, the middle-class struggling writer, decides to secretly log moments with them as fodder for his next book about economic disparities in families. The future remains uncertain for Home Economics, but it has gone strong for three seasons to date.

The show might not be as high profile as the other sitcoms on this list. But chances are it will end up like sitcoms such as Happy Endings and Party Down that fans felt didn’t get the attention they deserved. These sitcoms became cult classics following their cancelations.

NEXT: The Best Comedy TV Shows of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb