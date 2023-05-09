Stephen King is among the most important authors of the 20th and 21st centuries and the best and most recognizable horror writer by far. King's works have been extensively adapted on film and television, with many projects becoming iconic parts of pop culture, from The Shining to It.

Not all King adaptations are instant critical or commercial hits; The Shining received mixed reviews during its original release, but it's not considered among the all-time best horror movies in American cinema. Like it, many films based on King's novels received tepic critical and fan reception but will undoubtedly become classics once enough time has passed and critics and audiences recognize them as the masterpieces they are.

9 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' (2022)

Jaden Martell is quickly becoming cinema's ultimate scream king. His contributions to the horror genre increase every new year, and 2022 was no different. The actor co-starred opposite Donald Sutherland in the 2022 teen horror movie Mr. Harrigan's Phone, based on the eponymous Stephen King novella about a teenager who can communicate with his recently-deceased friend through a smartphone.

Like many King adaptations, Mr. Harrigan's Phone can't quite capture the thematic layers the author packs into his narratives. However, the film stands out as a thoughtful coming-of-age story, mostly thanks to stellar performances from Martell and Sutherland. And while it could've gone deeper with the novel's themes, Mr. Harrigan's Phone is a chilling and effective horror tale that gets increasingly better on repeat viewings.

8 'Pet Sematary' (2019)

King's 1983 classic Pet Sematary received a new adaptation in 2019, with Jason Clarke and John Lithgow starring. The film follows a family who discovers a graveyard behind their home with the power to resurrect the dead at a dangerous cost.

Grief and guilt are at the very center of Pet Sematary's plot, and this new adaptation takes it to heart. In keeping with other adaptations of the horror maestro's works, Pet Sematary makes several changes to the original narrative, although they often feel inconsequential to the plot. And while the scares are few, the film has some of the scariest scenes in any Stephen King adaptation, making this a vast improvement over the first version.

7 '1408' (2007)

The ever-underrated John Cusack stars opposite Samuel L. Jackson in the 2007 psychological horror film 1408, based on King's short story of the same name. The plot centers on an author investigating paranormal phenomena in a supposedly haunted suite in the fictional Dolphin Hotel in New York.

Like many of King's best short stories, 1408 uses a creepy atmosphere to build tension. Rather than employing excessive horror imagery, the film relies on mystery and the fear of the unseen to create a chilling vibe that will surely keep audiences on edge. 1408 does have several jump scares, but its real strength relies on its atmosphere, enhanced by Cusack's stellar performance.

6 '1922' (2017)

Thomas Jane is no stranger to the world of Stephen King, having appeared in three film adaptations of the author's work. The most recent one, 2017's 1922, follows a farmer who manipulates his son into killing his mother, only for the two to lose their grip on reality after the murder.

A slow burn many will find unbearable, 1922 forsakes chip thrills in favor of a quiet and introspective portrayal of madness. Jane delivers his best performance in years as the deranged Wilfred, with an equally impressive supporting cast to aid him. Anxious and terrifying, 1922 is among the most underrated horror films of the 2010s and a perfect example of an adaptation that surpasses its source material.

5 'The Mist' (2007)

2007 was a banner year for King adaptations. Thomas Jane returned to the author's twisted world with The Mist, also starring Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden in one of her best roles. The plot follows a group of inhabitants in a small town who seek refuge from a mysterious mist by locking themselves in a supermarket.

The Mist is a masterclass in escalation and conflict. The film explores the lengths people will go to when cornered, using religious and psychological themes to look into the deepest, darkest corners of the human psyche. The monsters are terrifying, but the real horror comes from within the human characters who, aided by one of the most disturbing endings in cinema, make The Mist one of King's best and most thought-provoking adaptations.

4 'Gerald's Game' (2017)

King adaptations are a perfect vehicle for underrated actors to show what they're capable of, and Gerald's Game is the perfect example. The underrated but outstanding Carla Gugino stars opposite Bruce Greenwood in a story about a couple staying in a secluded cabin. When the husband suffers a heart attack while his wife is handcuffed to the bed, she must find a way to survive while dealing with her inner demons.

Gerald's Game is a fascinating look into trauma, enhanced by the typical horror elements fans can expect from a King story. Elevated by an excellent, career-best performance from Gugino, Gerald's Game is a horrifying character study that, like many of King's previous works, argues that monsters are not only real but living inside each person.

3 'Castle Rock' (2018-2019)

Television is still experiencing its so-called golden age, and with so much quality content, some stellar shows are bound to slip through the cracks. Such is the case for Hulu's underrated psychological horror series Castle Rock, inspired by King's numerous works. The show uses his mythology to construct a narrative set in the eerie Maine town of Castle Rock.

The show had many interesting ideas, but its greatest asset was a stellar cast, including Bill Skarsgaard, André Holland, Jane Levy, and Sissy Spacek. Season two upped the ante by welcoming a spectacular Lizzy Caplan as Annie Wilkes, one of King's best characters. Castle Rock was tonally uneven and unfriendly to non-fans of King's work; however, its daring narrative and flurry of compelling ideas made for two impressive seasons of television that were as rewarding as they were puzzling.

2 'It Chapter One & Two' (2017, 2019)

It, arguably King's most famous horror novel, had already received a beloved tv adaptation starring Tim Curry. However, director Andy Muschietti delivered a fresh take on the story that has become the defining adaptation of the revered novel. It follows a group of children, the Losers Club, who fight against It, a supernatural entity terrorizing the small town of Derry, Maine, assuming various forms, most notably a terrifying clown called Pennywise. The sequel, It Chapter Two, sees the group return to Derry as adults to face It one last time.

Although Chapter One is far superior to its sequel, both films are near-perfect adaptations of one of King's most challenging works. Bill Skarsgaard is incredible as Pennywise, with an equally impressive cast of child actors going toe-to-toe with him to deliver a compelling coming-of-age story with heavy doses of horror. Chapter Two loses the creepy charm of its predecessor, but it remains a satisfying ending to the story and yet another showcase for Skarsgaard's deranged turn. It is the perfect horror duology and the new barometer against which to measure all future King adaptations.

1 'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

Doctor Sleep is the ultimate underrated and underappreciated horror gem. Ewan McGregor stars as an adult Danny Torrance, still traumatized by his childhood experiences at the Overbrook Hotel. Struggling with alcoholism, Danny joins Abra, a teenager who shares "the shine," to battle the True Knot, a cult feeding off people's "shines" to become immortal.

The biggest mistake fans can make is to watch Doctor Sleep expecting to see The Shining. The film is less a straight-up sequel and more a spiritual successor, expanding the IP's mythology and providing McGregor with one of his best roles in ages. Strengthened by an equally amazing Rebecca Ferguson, Doctor Sleep is an introspective and mesmerizing picture that might lack King's iconic horror imagery but makes up for it with an intricate and thought-provoking plot that is as chilling as insightful.

