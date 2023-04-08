The so-called Golden Age of Superheroes began in the mid-noughties with the release of two generation-defining movies, The Dark Knight and Iron Man. Since then, the genre has flourished, mostly thanks to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not every superhero movie is a surefire hit – some are outright terrible. However, those that succeed critically and commercially eventually become major and enduring hits, well on their way to achieving classic status. Beloved by audiences and acclaimed by critics, these movies represent the best of the superhero boom, proving there's more to the genre than just men in spandex.

10 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

Zack Snyder is an admittedly polarizing figure, but hardly anyone can say his director's cut of Justice League isn't good. The four-hour epic features the titular team assembling to fight against Steppenwolf, who has come to Earth to retrieve the Mother Boxes necessary to conquer the Earth for his lord, Darkseid.

Like many of the director's other films, Justice League is overly stylized and abuses slow motion. However, it's also thematically fascinating, visually stunning, and action-packed, featuring excellent performances from its large ensemble and vastly superior characterizations compared to the 2017 version, especially regarding Cyborg. Zack Snyder's Justice League is far from perfect, but it's a riveting and epic adventure that will surely age like fine wine, especially considering DC's current chaotic state.

9 'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Matthew Vaughn's hyper-violent and hectic 2010 superhero movie Kick-Ass still feels like a breath of fresh air. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as Dave Lizewski, a teenager who decides to become a superhero and becomes involved in the real conflict between two experienced vigilantes and a brutally aggressive crime lord.

Featuring a star-making performance from Chloë-Grace Moretz and two unforgettable supporting turns from Nicolas Cage and Mark Strong, Kick-Ass is one-of-a-kind. Uncompromising and savage, the film expertly blends genres to create a unique superhero movie that delivers on almost every front. As the genre becomes safer and risk-averse, Kick-Ass will only stand out more as a subversive take on superheroes and villains.

8 'The Batman' (2022)

Robert Pattinson stars in The Batman, Matt Reeves' neo-noir take on the superhero genre. The plot concerns the Caped Crusader's investigation into the Riddler, a serial killer terrorizing Gotham's elite while exposing the city's rampant corruption.

Tense, engrossing, and elevated by a superb score, The Batman further cements the World's Greatest Detective as the most compelling figure in DC's lore. The film is a fascinating character study about Batman, exploring the early days of his career and his quest to find purpose amid his desire for revenge. Featuring handsome visuals and thrilling action sequences, The Batman represents a new dawn for the character's big-screen depictions and a bonafide modern classic.

7 'Logan' (2017)

Hugh Jackman arguably gives the best performance of his esteemed career in James Mangold's neo-Western Logan. The plot follows an older Logan protecting a dying Professor X, who must care for a young girl pursued by the ruthless Alkali-Transigen corporation.

Logan was the perfect goodbye to Wolverine. Gritty and thought-provoking, the film finally fleshes out its complex central character, delivering an insightful look into one of comics' most enduring figures. Thanks to Jackman's committed performance and a star-making turn by newcomer Dafne Keen,Logan is a triumph and the perfect proof that superhero movies can be as thoughtful and impactful as any prestigious drama.

6 'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

The X-Men series produced some objectively great movies, but none outrank Matthew Vaughn's X-Men: First Class. A prequel to every film in the franchise, First Class focuses on a young Professor X, who meets a young Magneto and creates the X-Men to fight against Sebastian Shaw and the Hellfire Club.

Capturing the swinging vibe of the sixties and featuring a spectacular cast led by the superb James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, First Class is a masterclass in what every prequel should be. Fleshing out the Xavier-Magneto relationship to its fullest and benefitting from strong supporting players like Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult, the film confirms the X-Men as one of Marvel's most intricate properties while maintaining the fun and action that fans have come to expect from the superhero genre.

5 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Surprisingly, the superhero genre hasn't turned to animation to produce more content; considering its larger-than-life plots, animation lends itself to bringing them to life in a way live-action could never. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proves it with an elegant and riveting multiversal adventure that ranks among the new millennium's best and most ambitious animated films.

Using the familiar but underrated Miles Morales as the protagonist, Into the Spider-Verse is a daring and visually stunning film that brings out the best in its lead character. Confirming Spider-Man's status as the world's most popular superhero, Into the Spider-Verse represents a step up in superhero storytelling, delivering an adventure that will only get better with age.

4 'Black Panther' (2018)

The late Chadwick Boseman stars in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther. The plot deals with King T'Challa's battle against his estranged cousin, Killmonger, who wants to open Wakanda's borders and use its technology to create a worldwide revolt.

Carrying a significant emotional impact following Boseman's passing, Black Panther remains a thought-provoking and thrilling entry into the MCU. Unlike many of its fellow Marvel siblings, the film feels purposeful and impactful, thanks to weighty thematic elements and stellar performances from its seasoned cast. With Coogler's confident hand behind the camera, Black Panther is a superior entry that embraces its rich legacy while paving the way forward.

3 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Chris Evans reprises his role as Captain America in the 2014 superhero thriller Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The story centers on Cap as he discovers a plot within SHIELD, leading him to discover new enemies and forge lasting alliances.

Arguably the MCU's most daring and thematically interesting film, The Winter Soldier is also its most tense and focused. The movie soars thanks to exciting action sequences and packs an emotional punch due to big stakes unafraid to shake the MCU's status quo. Intriguing and anxious, The Winter Soldier is the MCU at its best, presenting a compelling story elevated by the spectacle surrounding it. And as the franchise loses its way, fans will doubtlessly look back at The Winter Soldier as one of the MCU's best and most assured entries.

2 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

The DCEU is far from reliable or stable, but when it works, it exceeds every expectation. Such is the case for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot stars as the titular character, who travels to the world of humans during World War I to protect them against the vengeful god of war, Ares.

Wonder Woman captures the character's essence to the tee, presenting Diana as a hopeful and mighty force for good unlike any other. With memorable action setpieces and lush production values, Wonder Woman remains DC's greatest triumph. The sequel's negative reception will only increase the original's appeal, making Wonder Woman the best DCEU film and one of the all-time best superhero movies.

1 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

A decade of continuous storytelling and worldbuilding led to Avengers: Endgame, a massive crossover that ended the MCU's ambitious Infinity Saga. The plot concerns the Avengers as they travel to the past to undo Thanos' snap and face him in one last battle.

Larger-than-life and more than a little self-congratulatory, Endgame was the cinematic event of the 2010s, defining an entire generation. The film is the MCU's crowning achievement, a spectacular ending to a saga that few expected would become so iconic. Endgame is not perfect, but it is impressive, a huge achievement that will forever remain a barometer against which to measure every superhero movie to come.

