Dracula, Frankenstein, the Invisible Man. Not only are these go-to Halloween costumes, but they are some of the cinema's most frightening characters. Classic films such as Nosferatu and The Bride of Frankenstein have kept popularity over the years for their timeless portrayals of such characters. And there are many more classic monster flicks that remain iconic.

With the arrival of modern filmmaking came the advancement of CGI and filming techniques that gave birth to a whole new age of monster horrors. Not only are these films elevated in the terms of visuals and effects, but they also give these age-old monsters a new life. With new stories and new horror, these are a must-see for any monster fan.

10 Troll (2022)

Image via Netflix

Long gone are the adorable little troll dolls or the bridge-dwelling creatures. Netflix's Troll introduces a new take... a giant troll. After being imprisoned for a millennium, something enormous rises deep within the Dovre mountain in Norway. The beast, which is destroying everything in its path, is rapidly nearing the Norwegian capital, and city dwellers are attempting to stop what they believed to be an invention of Norwegian legend.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Mythical Monster Movies To Watch After 'Troll'

One of the great takeaways from Troll is the namesake. The troll's effects are great, and it even manages to out-act some fo the characters. After all, managing to pull of a giant troll without it becoming gimmicky is a feat in its own.

9 Sinister (2012)

Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke), a crime writer, moves his unknowing family into a home where a terrible crime occurred in the past. In order to write a book about the crime, he starts investigating it. In order to further his research, Oswalt investigates video recordings he finds throughout the house, but he soon learns more than he had anticipated.

The film Sinistergives audiences a different take on the creature that lives under the bed, the boogeyman. In this case, the boogeyman is an ancient Babylonian demon named Bagul, who feasts on the souls of children. The stuff of nightmares.

8 The Mummy (2017)

Image via Universal Pictures

Ancient princess, Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella), whose destiny was wrongfully robbed from her, awakens in our time, bringing with her a malevolence cultivated over millennia and terrors beyond human comprehension, despite being safely entombed in a crypt beneath the merciless desert.

Boutella's take on an ancient Egyptian mummy is one that is scarily beguiling. One of the best descriptions of Princess Ahmanet is an exotic beauty that can hit like a Mack Truck. But more than beauty, The Mummy shows that Ahmanet is nothing short of terrifying in her attacks. Beware those who seek to wake her.

7 World War Z (2013)

Image via Skydance Productions

Former UN investigator Gerry Lane and his family appear to be leading happy lives. But when a mysterious disease that transforms entire human populations into ravaging, mindless zombies suddenly spreads over the world, they are torn apart. In a race against time, Gerry must now travel the globe to halt the zombie plague that is overthrowing armies and governments and endangering humanity as a whole.

RELATED: Zombies in TV & Movies Ranked by How Likely You Are to Survive Them

Zombies have been around for ages, but what makes these different is their weaknesses. Simply put their weakness is the disease itself. Like a parasite these creatures look for healthy hosts to infect, but if the host isn't healthy, why choose them? Disease equals cure.

6 Frankenstein (2015)

Image via Alchemy

Adam (Xavier Samuels) is met by only hatred and violence from those around him after being artificially made and then abandoned for dead by a husband-and-wife team of crazy scientists. This flawless creation-turned-deformed monster must accept the dreadful truth about humans.

Never forgetting its root, this modern-day tale of Mary Shelly's creation perfectly translates old into new. The film does wonders in turning the classic into a Cronenbergian body horror tragedy. Samuels brings a delightful vulnerability to the monster of Frankenstein and horror fans will rejoice in the truly gruesome effects throughout the movie.

5 The Invisible Man (2020)

Image via Universal Pictures

Cecilia worries that her abusive ex-husband faked his death when he killed himself and left her his riches. When a string of coincidences turn deadly, Cecilia tries to show that she is being pursued by a person no one can see. The Invisible Man is a testament that things unseen can often make the most frightening adversaries.

RELATED: 10 Non-Action Movies That Still Have Great Action, According to Letterboxd

Most people wish for invisibility when faced with the question: what superpower would you want? But what if they wanted it for nefarious purposes? Throughout the film, the camera work suggests that there is something no one can see in a certain position in the frame. But the entire film makes you question where the invisible man actually is and with it has the audience in a choke hold of suspense for 2 hours.

4 Byzantium (2012)

At a run-down seaside resort, two intriguing women look for safety. In an abandoned inn, Byzantium, Clara (Gemma Arterton) and her daughter, Ella Webb (Saoirse Ronan), find refuge. When Ella befriends Frank (Caleb Landry Jones), she reveals their deadly secret: she and Clara were created 200 years ago and depend on human blood to survive. When word of their identity spreads, their tragic past finally catches up with them.

RELATED: 10 Modern Vampire Movies That Beat 'Morbius' At Its Own Game

Vampires are a dime a dozen, but this isn't another vampire movie. No coffins, fangs, or garlic. With such a stark contrast between the amoral Clara and Ella who the opposite, Byzantium does wonders in telling their backstory and just why they are the way they are.

3 Werewolf By Night (2022)

After the death of their commander, a hidden cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and congregate in the ominous Bloodstone Temple on a dark and gloomy night. The guests are forced into a deadly race for a powerful relic in a strange and gruesome memorial to the leader's life; this search will finally bring them face to face with a frightening creature.

Marvel Studios bring this masterful short film based on the comics of the same title. With its black-and-white theme, Werewolf By Night brings vintage horror film elements into the modern-day era. With the perfect blend of camp and darkness, the black-and-white special shows Marvel in a new light. And fans are here for it.

2 Dracula Untold (2014)

Vlad (Luke Evans), a young ruler who rules over a little country around the turn of the century, lives peacefully with his family. However, when a warlord from the Turks demands Vlad hand over 1,000 boys and his son to form an army, Vlad searches for a horrible power that will enable him to defend his country and family from the Turks at a terrible cost.

RELATED: 10 Most Dramatic Action Movies, Ranked

Vlad in Dracula Untold is a portrayal of the famed character of Dracula that is different from all the rest because of his innate desire to remain human. When Vlad regrettably looks to the creature in the mountains for strength, he assures the aging vampire he finds that he will not turn into a monster. Choosing instead to go three days without blood and return to human form. But can he really control his thirst?

1 The Cursed (2021)

Image Via Elevation Pictures

Taking the first spot is The Cursed. Its interpretation of the werewolf legend is quite original, based on pain, injustice, and oppression, and it also makes some extremely insightful biblical references. A small town in rural 19th-century France is in danger from an unknown, probably supernatural force. A pathologist named John McBride arrives in town to examine the threat and, in the process, exorcise some of his own demons.

Sean Ellis demonstrates his prowess as a filmmaker and cinematographer in this movie. He creates a desolate world where nobody is safe or truly morally sound, and he keeps the creature out of frame as much as possible so that when the blood and guts do finally appear, it comes as a stunning event.

NEXT: Frankenstein's Monster & 9 Other Characters Who Launched The Horror Genre