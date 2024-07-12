As any veteran of the entertainment industry would likely say, just because something is popular at the time of its release does not necessarily mean that it's good. On the film side, this is consistently seen when poorly reviewed installments in the Transformers and Twilight franchises consistently do well at the box office. The same thing can be said for television, as many of the greatest shows of all-time were not necessarily hits when they were first released.

There are many reasons why a show may have aged poorly; sometimes the references are dated, new events can color the past in a different light, or the show can develop new installments that don’t share the same consistency of quality. It’s easier to judge a work of television objectively when some time has passed since its initial release. Here are ten modern television dramas that have aged poorly.

10 ‘The Offer’

Created by Michael Tolkin

The Offer aimed to tell the amazing true story of the creation of the 1972 classic The Godfather, a film often cited as one of the best within the history of cinema. Unfortunately, The Offer is a rather shallow examination of the creative ingenuity of The Godfather that doesn’t really delve into the strangeness of Francis Ford Coppola’s creative process. Most of the show’s recreations of real people simply feel like caricatures.

It’s harder to get invested in a show about the making of The Godfather when many of its original participants are still actively involved in the industry. Coppola recently unleashed his long-standing passion project Megalopolis at the Cannes Film Festival to mixed reviews, and Al Pacino has had a recent surge in popularity thanks to his acclaimed performances in The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

9 ‘Killing Eve’

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The first season of Killing Eve is easily one of the most compelling works of espionage fiction in recent memory. While the performances by Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh were both stellar, it was the strong and clever writing by Phoebe Waller-Bridge that made the show so consistently surprising. Unfortunately, Killing Eve suffered a severe decline in quality once Waller-Bridge exited the series after the end of its first season, leaving other showrunners to pick up where she left off.

Killing Eve quickly stretched the lines of believability by focusing too much on the espionage mythology, and spending less time dedicated to the main characters and their unusual relationship. The show’s ending was particularly controversial, as its recitation of the “burying your gays” cliché felt very disrespectful to the LGBTQIA fanbase that had supported the show since its inception.

8 ‘House of Cards’

Created by Beau Willimon

It’s impossible to talk about House of Cards without discussing Kevin Spacey, who starred as the protagonist Frank Underwood for the first five seasons before he was fired for allegations of sexual harassment. Even for those that can differentiate the art from the artist, it's frankly uncomfortable to watch Spacey play a corrupt, abusive character who is entirely toxic. Removing Spacey may have been the best decision the show ever made, but the last season spent so much time trying to explain why he wasn’t there that it still couldn’t escape his legacy.

The real issue with House of Cards is that real-life politics have become far more hectic and uncomfortable than anything that the show could have imagined. After four years of the administration of President Donald Trump, everything that House of Cards predicted about the dangers of political corruption felt rather tame in comparison.

7 ‘Lost’

Created by Jeffery Liber, J.J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof

Lost was one of the earliest “water cooler shows” that managed to generate a significant amount of discourse surrounding the plot twists and moments of character development. While this resulted in a fun and active fan community in earlier seasons, Lost had a season finale that failed to address many of the questions that viewers had from the beginning. The explanations made by showrunner Damon Lindelof simply felt cheap and unearned.

Lost is more difficult to watch now due to the allegations that it was a toxic working environment that frequently disrespected its female and minority cast and crew members. Considering how often that Lost failed to give appropriate screen time to its characters of color and women, it's hard to distinguish the behind-the-scenes stories from what is seen on screen. There’s a strong connection that is very difficult to ignore.

6 ‘The Mandalorian’

Created by Jon Faveau

The Mandalorian was initially praised as the Star Wars project that “saved” the franchise after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker proved to be a disappointing conclusion to the cinematic saga. Many viewers liked The Mandalorian because it was a standalone adventure that didn’t require extensive knowledge of the universe. Unfortunately, The Mandalorian became a convoluted show that was impossible to follow for those who weren’t already caught up with The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Rebels, and The Clone Wars.

With Lucasfilm announcing that the spinoff film The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to hit theaters in 2026, interest in a fourth season of The Mandalorian is at an all-time low. There is far more anticipation for the subsequent installments of Andor and The Acolyte, which have managed to push the saga in bold new directions.

5 ‘Westworld’

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy

Westworld has one of the greatest first seasons in the history of science fiction television, as showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created an epic mystery that kept fans guessing as to how things would wrap up. Unfortunately, the weekly release strategy really hurt Westworld in the long run. The show became harder to casually watch for viewers who weren’t totally invested, and massive fans began to predict the major twists well before they actually occurred.

Westworld also suffered from being an incomplete story, as HBO made the shocking decision to cancel the series after the end of its critically maligned fourth season. Considering that Nolan and Joy had intended to have a fifth season that wrapped up the story that they wanted to tell from the beginning, it's harder to rewatch earlier seasons knowing that it's leading to nothing.

4 ‘Big Little Lies’

Created by David E. Kelley

Big Little Lies is a great example of a limited series that shouldn’t have been renewed for a second season. The first season of Big Little Lies was a powerful mystery that exposed the haunting effects of abuse and sexism, and featured powerful performances from Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgaard, and Laura Dern. Unfortunately, the appeal of seeing famous movie stars in a prestige drama series for HBO was significantly diluted when the show’s second season proved to be undercooked and not as compelling.

Big Little Lies made the mistake of continuing a story that already had a proper conclusion. While Kidman’s recent comments seem to suggest that a third season may be in the works, it would be better if Big Little Lies was remembered as a singular achievement that didn’t require an unnecessary follow-up.

3 ‘Bloodline’

Created by Todd A. Kessler, Glenn Kessler, and Daniel Zelman

Bloodline was one of the first major drama shows on Netflix, and instantly earned acclaim for the powerful performances by Kyle Chandler and Ben Mendelsohn. Unfortunately, interest in Bloodline severely declined after the show killed off Mendeloshn’s character at the end of the first season. The attempts to bring him back through a combination of flashbacks and ghostly appearances frankly felt cheap and pandering. The new characters introduced in subsequent seasons failed to fill the massive gap of charisma that Mendelsohn had added.

Bloodline completely lost track of what made it good in the first place. While the series began as a straightforward family drama, it slowly became an epic crime saga that was far too convoluted for its own good. After a disappointing finale that left even the show’s most passionate fans scratching their heads, any good will that Bloodline had earned for its first season had completely evaporated.

2 ‘The Newsroom’

Created by Aaron Sorkin

One of the best decisions that Aaron Sorkin made when creating The West Wing was setting the series in a fictional reality that didn’t reference recent events. Unfortunately, his follow-up series, The Newsroom tried to introduce recent news stories and show how the characters in the series would react to them. In many ways, it felt like Sorkin was trying to “correct” the news media by showing how things should have played out. Other times, it just felt disrespectful to those who had earnestly tried to produce good coverage.

The Newsroom was ultimately too idealistic about corporate oversight and political stability to work as a conceivable drama, as Sorkin’s idealism prevented the series from digging in deeply into any issues. Although admittedly the show had a very strong pilot, the subsequent seasons got progressively more irritating and less authentic.