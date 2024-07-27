The 1980s was a decade of big hair, leg warmers, acid wash jeans, neon, and fabulous music. It’s no surprise that several modern TV shows serve as throwbacks to this totally tubular and chill decade. All the shows introduced in the 21st century harkens back to this shoulder-pad-wearing, Cabbage Patch Kid collecting period in their own unique ways.

The focus for many of these shows that fall into the comedy genre is on pop culture, including fashion trends, slang terminology and societal realities of the time. But some series are more dramatic, a few even centered around real-life events that occurred in the ‘80s.

10 'White Gold' (2017-2019)

Created by Damon Beesley

Airing for two seasons on BBC Two, White Gold stars Ed Westwick as Vincent Swan, a pompous, narcissistic window salesmen who is willing to do whatever it takes to be the best. Yes, that even means manipulating, lying to, and swindling his customers. Set in the mid ‘80s in Corringham, Essex, there’s a unique perspective, since the series is not only set in a different decade but also a different country.

There’s a typical ‘80s feel to White Gold, even if it isn’t heavy on time period references. The sitcom offers plenty of laughs, with a lead character that is easy to despise and hapless co-workers who sometimes feel like they have no choice but to go along with his antics.

9 'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp' (2015)

Created by Michael Showalter and David Wain

Set in 1981, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp is a prequel to the cult classic movie Wet Hot American Summer, a parody of teen sex comedies. Hilariously, many of the original cast members returned to reprise their roles, playing younger versions of themselves. Yes, that’s even though the original movie, set in the ‘90s, was released more than 20 years ago.

It’s a fun throwback sitcom with plenty of ‘80s references and style to spark nostalgia.

The satirical comedy has an impressive cast that includes Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Cooper, Janeane Garofalo, Ken Marino, Christopher Meloni, Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Molly Shannon – the list goes on. Their characters are just trying to make it through the summer and dealing with fleeting romances, drama, and hijinks, all designed to poke fun at traditional teen comedy tropes. It’s a fun throwback sitcom with plenty of ‘80s references and style to spark nostalgia.

8 'GLOW' (2017-2019)

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch

One of many shows fans feel were canceled too soon. GLOW was a wonderful look into the world of women’s professional wrestling through the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), which was founded by David McLane back in the ‘80s. The comedy-drama is totally ‘80s in every way, from the hairstyles to the costumes.

GLOW was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, canceled due to production shutdowns, even after having previously received a final season renewal. But the 30 episodes over three seasons are filled with entertainment. They offer an intriguing look into wrestling characters and gimmicks from the 1980s that influenced female wrestling today.

7 Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

Created by Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers

Back in the 1980s, a computer revolution was beginning. Halt and Catch Fire provides a glimpse into that time before the World Wide Web was launched for public use in the early 1990s. The period drama follows people working in a fictional personal computing company, trying desperately to develop an IBM PC clone. The series touches on the new concept of personal computing in the ‘80s followed by, in later seasons, the internet in the ‘90s. Halt and Catch Fire paints a fascinating picture of how it all began.

While the series is fictional, it does depict some real-life events, such as IBM’s launch of its first consumer PC. It also more generally depicts what it was like working in the world of software and programming back when everything was so new. Halt and Catch Fire didn’t earn a ton of attention when it was on the air. But many look back at it in retrospect and recognize the series as one of the best of the 2010s.

6 'Red Oaks' (2014-2017)

Created by Gregory Jacobs and Joe Gangemi

Set in New York and New Jersey in the ‘80s, Red Oaks follows college student David (Craig Roberts) who works at a Jewish country club called Red Oaks. The comedy-drama sees David deal with typical adolescent challenges, from relationships to family, friends, and finding happiness. It’s one of those successful shows that no one talks about, but that everyone who watches loves.

Not only does Red Oaks pay homage to the ‘80s with its setting and storyline, it’s also a love letter to some of the most notable sex comedy movie actors of that decade, including Jennifer Grey, Richard Kind, and Paul Reiser, all of whom star in this show. The series celebrates what young love and coming-of-age stories were like decades ago without the distractions of social media and technology.

5 'Pose' (2018-2021)

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals

Uniquely set in a very specific place in the ‘80s, Pose follows the New York City ball culture and LGBTQ subculture within the Black and Latino communities. The characters are dancers and models competing for recognition and trophies, all within an underground culture that really existed back then, but was largely unknown by those who weren’t part of it.

The series begins in the late ‘80s, 1987 to be exact, and ends in 1998 after its three seasons. Michaela Jae Rodriguez, one of the stars within the ensemble cast, achieved a milestone, becoming the first trans actor to ever be nominated for an Emmy in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. The drama covers not only the colorful and fascinating world of dance and modeling, but also touches on serious topics like HIV.

Pose Release Date 2018-00-00 Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

4 'The Goldbergs' (2013-2023)

Created by Adam F. Goldberg

There’s something authentic about The Goldbergs, and that’s for good reason. The stories and characters are based on creator Adam F. Goldberg’s real life and family, including the central character Adam (Sean Giambrone), who is modeled after him in more than just name. Just like the real Adam was when he was a kid, the fictional Adam is always walking around with a video camera, capturing moments with his family. As a sitcom, each week centers around a silly story, antics, and other events inspired by things that really happened in Goldberg’s life. At the end of many episodes, a clip from Goldberg’s actual archival footage that inspired the episode is shown.

Some details are changed, moments embellished, and liberties taken with timelines: every episode begins with narration that indicates the date in the year “1980-something” to purposely avoid inconsistencies. Nonetheless,The Goldbergs is quirky, fun, and deeply hilarious. Wendy McLendon-Covey is a stand-out as Adam’s loving but extremely overbearing and smothering mother, Beverly.

3 'The Americans' (2013-2018)

Created by Joe Weisberg

A politically charged period spy drama, The Americans begins in the ‘80s and takes place during the Reagan administration. Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip (Matthew Rhys) are Soviet KGB intelligence officers pretending to be an American-married couple. Each has their own opinions on various ideologies and feelings about the Soviet Union and the U.S. as they go about doing their jobs.

Applauded for offering a balanced exploration of the conflict between the FBI and the KGB, presenting views from different sides, The Americans began at a crucial time, when the U.S. and Soviet Union signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forced Treaty. The Americans isn’t about pop culture in the ‘80s, but rather it’s heavily influenced by the political landscape of that decade.

2 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Created by Craig Mazin

As a miniseries, Chernobyl is a dramatization of the Chernobyl disaster that occurred in 1986 when a reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Pripyat in the Ukrainian SSR exploded. The event made news around the world as it led to catastrophic repercussions, the effects of which are still being felt to this day.

The historical drama was written using memories of locals, researchers, and interviews, notably information provided in the book Voices From Chernobyl by investigative journalist Svetlana Alexievich. The show is gripping, emotional, and touches on aspects of the story that haven’t been widely covered before. This included the efforts of firefighters who were first on the scene, volunteers, and the team of miners who dug a tunnel under the reactor. Told over just five episodes, Chernobyl looks back at one of the most devastating worldwide events of the ‘80s.

Chernobyl Release Date 2019-05-00 Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

1 'Stranger Things' (2016-2025)

Created by The Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things is one of the best shows of the 21st century, even the best dramas of all time. It’s a sci-fi drama set in the ‘80s about a group of kids who discover a portal to another dimension known as the Upside Down. A young girl they meet from a lab holds a key to what’s going on, not to mention incredible powers. The story through the five seasons, ending in 2025, follows the group and other locals as they fight monsters and evil forces, trying to keep everyone safe from forces many don’t even know exist.

Everything about Stranger Things is totally ‘80s, from the depiction of middle school boys on bicycles with two-way radios, to the Ghostbusters Halloween costumes, and tons of ‘80s pop culture references. Even the style of the show is ‘80s, taking older fans back to the decade and giving younger fans a glimpse of what it was like to grow up back then.

