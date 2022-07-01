With Stranger Things becoming a pop culture phenomenon since its release in 2016, 80s nostalgia is at an all-time high. Thanks to its faithful recreation of the decade that gave us the Walkman, from its fashion to its numerous needle drops, the show appeals to those who miss the 80s and those that never experienced it. Now that Volume 1 of the fourth season is over, we are all left sitting around waiting for Volume 2.

The success of Stranger Thingshas led more and more creators to pay homage to the 80s, and now that we live in the golden age of streaming, there is never a shortage of new shows to get lost in. However, if you are looking for something to fill that Steve Harrington-sized hole in your heart, then the following 80s set shows may appease your need for big hair and retro synth soundtracks.

'Freaks and Geeks' (1999-2000)

Created by Paul Feig and Judd Apatow, Freaks and Geeks follows a group of teenagers trying to survive high school in the 80s. When siblings Lindsey and Sam move to a new town, they each befriend a group of outsiders, the slacker Freaks for Lindsey and the nerdy Geeks for Sam.

The show is notable for starring Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, and Linda Cardellini before they were famous, along with other popular young actors. Despite critical acclaim Freaks and Geeks was canceled after one season, but has become a cult classic for its accurate representation of teenage life. Freaks and Geeks is available to stream on Hulu and Paramount+.

'Pose' (2018-2021)

Set in New York during the late 80s, Pose follows the era's drag ball scene, predominately focusing on African-American and Latino members of the LGBTQ community. Like Stranger Things, the show follows a large ensemble cast, and subsequent seasons jump forward to follow the characters in later years.

Pose was extremely well-received and praised for shining a light on communities that are underrepresented in the worlds of film and television. It finished its three-season run last year, receiving multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations throughout its production. Pose is available to stream on Hulu.

'American Horror Story: 1984' (2019)

With each season of American Horror Story telling a new story with a different cast of characters, its ninth season, dubbed 1984, moved things to a summer camp in the 80s. As the young camp counselors arrive, they soon discover danger lurks in the woods surrounding them.

1984pays homage to the classic camp-set slasher films of the 1980s, in particular, Friday the 13th. Like Stranger Things, this season of American Horror Storyplays on viewers' nostalgia for films from yesteryear while still finding ways to keep audiences on their toes as new twists present themselves. American Horror Story: 1984 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

'The Goldbergs' (2013-)

Based on creator Adam F. Goldberg's own upbringing, The Goldbergs is a throwback to when family sitcoms used to rule the airwaves. The show follows young Adam and his dysfunctional family as they navigate the ups and downs of the 1980s, while still always being there for each other in the end.

Recently being renewed for its tenth season, The Goldbergsovercame a rocky start to win over critics and viewers, becoming a staple of modern television. While shows like Stranger Thingsfocus on the unbelievable, The Goldbergsfinds wonder in the dynamics of tight-knit family life. The Goldbergs is available to stream on Hulu.

'Deadly Class' (2018-2019)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Deadly Class follows homeless teen Marcus, who is recruited into a private academy, where teenagers are trained to become assassins. Already feeling like an outsider, Marcus struggles to find his place while crossing paths with deadly classmates at every turn. Benedict Wong, known for playing Wong in the MCU, stars as the school's headmaster.

Deadly Classreceived a mixed reception and was canceled after one season, but its combination of tense action and teenage drama within an 80s setting makes it worth hunting down.

'Dead of Summer' (2016)

Just like American Horror Story: 1984, Dead of Summer takes inspiration from 80s slasher films. When a group of fresh-faced teen counselors arrives at idyllic Camp Stillwater, they are looking forward to a summer full of new experiences, unforgettable memories, and young love. Instead, they will find themselves fighting to survive.

While it has all the elements of a slasher story, Dead of Summer veers more into the supernatural as a mysterious cult becomes involved. Another show that was canceled after one season, Dead of Summer still manages to tie up its story within its ten episodes, rather than ending on an unresolved cliffhanger.

'Red Oaks' (2014-2017)

When college student David lands a summer job working at a country club, the experience finds himself crossing paths with a diverse cast of characters. Unable to decide what he wants to do beyond college, David also finds himself being drawn to the artistic Skye, despite already being in a relationship with aerobics instructor Karen.

Red Oaks is a story about that awkward time when one transitions from being a teenager to an adult, expected to know who you are and what you want to be. David's journey is similar to the ones Stranger Thing's older teens (Nancy, Steve, Jonathan etc.) are currently experiencing, albeit with more comedy and less terrifying monsters. Red Oaks is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

'GLOW' (2017-2019)

Alison Brie stars as budding actress Ruth Wilder, who is struggling to find prominent roles in L.A. during the 80s. Desperate for work, Ruth comes across the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) promotion and endeavors to join the line-up, alongside a diverse cast of other budding wrestlers.

GLOWfollows the personal lives of the cast and crew of the wrestling act, as well as their day-to-day work to keep the operation running. The show gained a good following and was critically praised, but unfortunately, Netflix decided to end the series after three seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GLOW is available to stream on Netflix.

'The Americans' (2013-2018)

Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings, alongside their two children, are the perfect American family living in the suburbs of Washington D.C. The only catch is that they are in fact Russian spies, planted there by the KGB to spy on the American government.

Set during the Cold War, The Americansperfectly portrays the paranoia that ran rampant during this period in history, as both sides routinely spied on the other. If the subplot involving Russia kept you hooked in Stranger Things, then The Americans should be the next series you let take over your life. The Americans is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

'Dark' (2017-2020)

Hailed as Germany's answer to Stranger Things, Dark follows the residents of a small German town after two children go missing. Beginning in 2019, the show soon begins to portray the events of 1986 and 1953 as the show's central mystery grows and affects more and more characters.

More of a slow-burn than Stranger Things, Dark trades high-concept action and monsters for a more complex narrative. The focus on different time periods lets the show develop its characters across several generations, while the tone of the series is darker (no pun intended) than Stranger Thing's more Amblin approach. Dark is available to stream on Netflix.

