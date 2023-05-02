There are villains audiences love to hate and those they hate to love. Groundbreaking series like Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones set the tone for what it means to have iconic villains, but what about series where the villains aren't really villains at all or arc into one? The days of clear-cut good and bad characters are slowly disappearing and the lines between antagonist and protagonist are blurring – and for good reason.

Whether they started out that way or circumstances have forced them into the role for survival or gains, these villains may not appear at the top of your search list, but their performances are iconic in the making. As audiences discover or revisit these characters and understand their impact on the greater story, there's no denying the legacy that's left behind by them.

10 NoHo Hank - 'Barry' (2018 - 2023)

Arguably the best in the biz when it comes to scene-stealing, there's no denying the memorable nature of Barry's NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan). The HBO series features Bill Hader as the titular hitman turned actor after relocating from the Midwest to Los Angeles where he meets NoHo Hank, a Chechan crime boss seeking a hitman to eliminate his wife's lover.

From the moment he was introduced in episode one, audiences have adored NoHo Hank and his love-maybe-kill relationship with Barry. Hank's presence brings a comedic and lighter side to a dark series, but make no mistake he's capable of reminding audiences why he's considered a villain. Carrigan's performance earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations and will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the best comedic villains.

9 Klaus - 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009 - 2017)

Always threatening to "kill you and everyone you've ever met," Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) was one of The Vampire Diaries' baddest villains. Part vampire, part werewolf, this Original made waves with his arrival at the ending episodes of season two and remained a regular through season four. The character would get his own spinoff series The Originals and appear just two more times once in season five and again in season seven.

Klaus, emotionally scarred by a brutal upbringing, was always in search of control and allegiance no matter the level of violence it cost. However, his soft spot for Caroline (Candice King) allowed audiences to fall in love with him despite everything he'd done. Morgan's emotional portrayal of a creature desperate for family and love that's loyal humanized the brutal character, solidifying him as an iconic supernatural villain.

8 Dave - 'Dave' (2020 - )

Arguably the villain of his own story, Dave has allowed the pursuit of the perfect music career to damage relationships and his creative spark. Mirroring his journey to stardom, rapper Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky created and stars as himself in the FXX series Dave. With some of the best supporting characters around him, Dave still manages to get in his own way, and in many instances believes everything is someone else's fault.

Thankfully, his loyal friends call him out for it, but it doesn't undo the hurt he has caused. While his intentions are never to hurt the people he cares about, the price of fame has cost him numerous times. Comedic and truly a multi-talented star, Burd's performance with remain gold for years to come for its brutally honest portrayal and parallels of his story.

7 Raymond Reddington - 'The Blacklist' (2013 - 2023)

What's a good villain without a monologue and a few very, very tall tales? Not quite a hero and not quite a total villain, The Blacklist's Raymond Reddington (James Spader) is criminally underrated. The series features Reddington, one of the most elusive criminals as he turns himself in to work as an informant for the FBI alongside rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), delivering criminals off the FBI's most wanted list.

While the overarching series concept is identical to the Hannibal Lecter, Will Graham, and Clarice Starling dynamic, Reddington is undoubtedly his own original character. He's charismatic and has a wicked storytelling ability, but make no mistake he has no problem pulling the trigger or double-crossing those who wrong him.

6 Bev Keane - 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

There wasn't one scene where audiences didn't groan when Bev graced the screen. Masterfully portrayed by Samantha Sloyan, Bev Keane became the villainous mastermind behind the spiritual rebirth of the small island community in Midnight Mass. After the arrival of a young, mysterious priest (Hamish Linklater), the residents of a small isolated town begin to experience disturbing omens alongside miraculous unexplained events.

Bev, a genuinely unlikeable character, is responsible for the behind-the-scenes work that comes to a climax in the final episode. Her demise in the finale brought audiences full-circle joy, the sign of excellent writing and acting. The limited series was created by the immaculate Mike Flanagan and his cinematic ability to adapt iconic literature.

5 Kathleen Coghlan - 'The Last of Us' (2023 - )

The humanity in her long gone, Melanie Lynskey's performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us gave viewers a chance to see the actor in a different light than her usual bubbly roles. As a character original to the television adaptation, Kathleen is the head of a rebel group that freshly overthrew the Kansas City QZ. With a deadly quietness to her persona, Kathleen is out for revenge against the political informants responsible for killing her brother, eventually hunting Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

Her character gave audiences – whether they were new to the story or loyal video game enthusiasts – a villain that they had a difficult time not understanding her perspective. Fresh from the emotional episode three, TLoU viewers were questioning whether they'd do the same as Kathleen, propelling her character as one of the best villains in the genre.

4 Cho Sang-woo - 'Squid Game' (2021 - )

This series made history in more ways than one, sweeping streaming audiences of all languages off their feet. Netflix's Squid Game is a dark Korean thriller about a game of survival as hundreds of cash-desperate contestants compete in deadly versions of children's games to win a 45.6 billion-won prize. Within the central character group is Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), a business executive desperate for money to fix the financial ruin his poor choices left him with.

While he forms an alliance and is friends with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Sang-woo will forever be associated with one of television's most shocking flip-the-script deceitful moments against fellow player Ali (Anupam Tripathi). While Sang-woo was doing what he needed to survive, audiences turned against him following that fateful episode.

3 Mason Verger - 'Hannibal' (2013 - 2015)

While it's hard to top any character played by Gary Oldman, Michael Pitt and Joe Anderson expertly embodied the Hannibal villain. Mason Verger, an eerie antagonist in a series where everyone seems to be a villain in one way or another, was first portrayed by Pitt in season two before the role was recast in season three with Anderson. Verger is a downright unhinged former patient of the audience's favorite cannibal psychiatrist, who after a bad drug trip carved up his own face.

In the Hannibal Lecter franchise, Verger is a worthy adversary that comes the closest to killing Hannibal. The TV version allows audiences to see Verger's backstory and truly recognize he was never a redeeming character. The performances by Pitt and Anderson will remain iconic to the franchise fans who needed more than the feature film offered.

2 Love Quinn - 'You' (2018 - 2024)

In a series where the protagonist is the villain in every season, finding a counterpart just as vindictive seemed impossible until Love Quinn. A Netflix darling, Victoria Pedretti arrives as Joe's (Penn Badgley) love interest in season two before becoming his wife and mother of his son in season three. Her arc from a seemingly innocent widowed baker to a vengeful scorned spouse was epic.

Throughout the tumultuous season three of You, audiences had a tough time deciding who to root for, Love or Joe – the answer is neither because they're both killers. Love was finally a match for Joe that could terrify him into feeling victimized. While her demise allowed for a huge sigh and release of tension, there's no denying her impact on the series' fans.

1 Wendy Byrde - 'Ozark' (2017 - 2022)

By the end of this series, audiences had a tough time distinguishing if the real villain of Ozark was the cartel or Wendy Byrde. The Netflix original, led by Jason Bateman, follows the Byrde family as they imbed themselves in the Missouri Ozarks business and political community as a cover for their forced money laundering scheme demanded by a dangerous drug cartel. When the opportunity presents itself for the family to escape their forced criminal activity, it's Wendy who encourages them to stay and build their empire.

Deserving of the highest praise for her dramatic chops, Laura Linney's portrayal of Wendy is truly iconic. Her arc from terrified working wife to manipulative cartel confidant was epic. Wendy's ability to manipulate with a smile made audiences' skin crawl as she turned her personas on and off with the snap of a finger. The performance was nothing short of brilliant over the four seasons.

