The Western genre reached its undeniable peak in the 50s and 60s. For a good two decades, the Western was among cinema's most successful genres, delivering hit after hit and cementing the myth of the American West as a place of stoic heroes, brutal bandits, and lawless saloons.

Nowadays, the Western might not be as huge as it once was, but it remains a favorite of audiences. Many modern Westerns and neo-Westerns have allowed for a new dawn for the genre, confirming that it is far from dead. While not every modern Western is a surefire hit, many are critical and audience darlings that will surely become modern classics.

10 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (2018)

The Coen Brothers have directed many of the most memorable modern Westerns. 2018's anthology The Ballad of Buster Scruggs ranks as one of the genre's most distinctive and original entries, featuring six vignettes filled with eccentric characters in the Old West.

Bringing some much-needed black humor into the Western genre courtesy of the Cones' trademark bite, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is an endlessly entertaining collection of joyous and clever stories. Tearing down the myth of the Old West, the film is a fable that packs many intriguing and poignant messages in a way only the Coens could pull off.

9 'Slow West' (2015)

Michael Fassbender and Kodi Smit-McPhee star in John Maclean's underrated 2015 revisionist Western Slow West. The plot follows a young and naive Scotsman who recruits a mysterious bounty hunter to aid in searching for his long-lost love in 19th-century Colorado.

Offering a more subdued and introspective view of the Old West, Slow West is a modern revisionist with real teeth. Featuring a complex dynamic between Fassbender and Smit-McPhee and a prevalent sense of melancholy even in the film's most brutal moments, Slow West is an impactful and shifting coming-of-age journey that proves there's more to the Western genre than meets the eye.

8 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed the 2015 Western thriller The Hateful Eight. A stellar ensemble led by Samuel L. Jackson stars in a story about eight strangers who converge on a stagecoach stopover seeking refuge from a snowstorm, leading to shocking revelations.

In typical Tarantino fashion, The Hateful Eight is loud, violent, and fast-paced. Powered by brilliant performances from Jackson and a scene-stealing Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight is further proof of Tarantino's love for Westerns, an entertaining and almost claustrophobic epic dripping with venom, humor, and a few old-fashioned thrills.

7 'The Revenant' (2015)

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Alejandro González Iñárritu's 2015 survival Western The Revenant. The film tells the extraordinary story of Hugh Glass, a frontiersman left behind after being savagely mauled by a bear who battles the elements to return to civilization and get vengeance on the man who killed his son.

Featuring stunning natural visuals paired with Iñárritu's trademark fierceness, The Revenant is a powerful and unforgiving revenge movie that stands as one of the most memorable and raw modern Westerns. Above all, The Revenant is a showcase for DiCaprio, who literally went to hell and back to finally secure his Oscar, adding another layer to a film that already ranks as a modern classic.

6 'Bone Tomahawk' (2015)

Western and horror don't always go hand in hand, but Bone Tomahawk suggests they should. Kurt Rusell stars as a small-town sheriff who leads the rescue efforts to recover three prisoners from a tribe of Native American cannibals.

Bone Tomahawk is arguably the best Western-horror movie of the new millennium, thanks to confident direction and Russell's reliably compelling central performance. Brutal, gritty, and revolving around a thrilling mystery that builds toward a shocking crescendo, Bone Tomahawk is a wildly original hybrid that brings the best out of its curious combination of genres.

5 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Quentin Tarantino's 2012 Western Django Unchained. The film follows Django, a freed slave who joins a German bounty hunter to rescue his long-lost wife from a despotic plantation owner.

Violent, witty, darkly humourous, and visually striking, Django Unchained stands among Tarantino's best and most profane masterpieces. The director delivers a straightforward revenge tale, benefitting from an energetic cast and resulting in a non-stop thrill ride that shocks with its restlessness but satisfies with its cathartic and incendiary finale.

4 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Hell or High Water stars a trio of brilliant performances from Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, and Ben Foster. The story chronicles two brothers' descent into a life of crime to save their failing ranch while pursued by an experienced Texas Ranger on the verge of retirement.

Populated by complex characters and offering a satisfyingly challenging story, Hell or High Water is a revisionist Western that commands the audience's attention and demands its commitment. Thoughtful and clever, the film is a potent exploration of redemption and loyalty, featuring one of the best screenplays in any modern Western.

3 'Logan' (2017)

Hugh Jackman delivers an Oscar-worthy performance in James Mangold's superhero neo-Western Logan. Set at the end of the X-Men continuity, the film follows an older Logan as he cares for an ailing Charles Xavier. When he crosses paths with a young mutant girl, he must protect her against the dangerous Reavers.

Expertly blending the Western genre with the X-Men franchise's recurring themes, Logan is a stellar entry into a consistently reliable series. The film is a showcase for Jackman and a gripping character study providing new insights into one of comics' most iconic characters. Gritty, hard-hitting, and refreshingly violent, Logan is perfect proof there's more to the superhero genre than just muscular men in tights.

2 'True Grit' (2010)

The Coens are famous for their crime movies but have also carved a name for themselves in the Western genre. Their 2010 adaptation of Charles Portis' 1968 novel cemented their place as two of the 21st century's most prominent contributors to the Western genre. True Grit centers on Mattie Ross, a fourteen-year-old who recruits a drunken lawman to capture the bandit who killed her father.

Featuring an interesting new take on a well-known classic and strengthened by Jeff Bridges and Hailee Stenfeld's spectacular performances, True Grit is a bleak but rewarding experience. Remarkably grounded and straightforward for the Coens, True Grit is a purposeful and gripping adaptation that ranks among the duo's best efforts.

1 'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

Jane Campion's introspective revisionist Western The Power of the Dog is among the genre's best entries ever. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a stoic and cruel rancher determined to make life difficult for his brother's new wife, played by Kirsten Dunst. However, things change when he develops a complex bond with her son, an enthralling Cody Smit-McPhee.

Quiet but intense, The Power of the Dog is a revelatory look at masculinity and a brilliant deconstruction of the myth of the Old West. Elevated by stellar performances and Campion's assured hand behind the camera, The Power of the Dog is already a modern classic. Its Best Picture loss against CODAhas already aged like milk, and the film's reputation will only keep increasing with the years.

