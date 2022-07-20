While the western genre was once a prominent and thriving tentpole in film that elevated the careers of actors like John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart, it has since become a thing of the past, understandably so. The genre quickly became watered down with an abundance of releases throughout the 50s, 60s, and 70s, and played a significant role in creating damaging portrayals of Native American culture and people. Even the western’s sense of escapism became devalued once horror and sci-fi grew and crafted big franchises that captured audiences' attention. Although westerns can be seen every now and again, the genre has mostly faded into obscurity but isn’t completely dead.

Along with some modern westerns featuring some nuanced stories of gunslingers and cowboys, other genres have taken the visuals and story characteristics of westerns for a unique kind of genre blending. From superhero movies to animated flicks, there are plenty of films out there that show how the western can be reborn.

‘Logan’ (2017)

*Available on Hulu

Often seen as Hugh Jackman’s strongest outing as Wolverine, Logan presents all the qualities, from color palette to story, of a true western. With Logan, Wolverine goes on a deeply personal journey as an older, more bitter mutant trying to bring young mutant Laura (Dafne Keen) to safety as scientists and shady military personnel try to hunt them down.

The way the film bathes in the yellow/tan glow of its rural setting and showcases a haunted Wolverine trying to do one last redemptive act before fading into the sunset is quintessential western characteristics at work. Although Logan is a superhero story, it takes heavy western inspiration to not only accurately evoke the vibes of Marvel’s Old Man Logan, but also create an emotional and captivating end to Jackman's Wolverine.

‘True Grit’ (2010)

*Available on All Rental Services

Director Henry Hathaway’s 1969 western True Gritis a true classic of the genre for not only showing John Wayne in one of his most prolific roles as Rooster Cogburn, but also creating an influential story for the genre that many would take inspiration from, including the Coen Brothers.

Back in 2010, the Coen Brothers made a remake of True Grit that excellently took the original story and characters and modernized them through their own creative vision. The Coen Brothers' dialogue and the stunning cinematography from Roger Deakins create this amazing vision of a classic western world while the modern talent, including Jeff Bridges and Hailee Steinfeld, add some nuanced emotion and intensity to the timeless story of vengeance.

‘The Harder They Fall’ (2021)

*Available on Netflix

Another problematic aspect of the western genre is its lack of diversity and how it often ignored parts of history that didn’t involve white cowboys and outlaws. That’s what makes Jeymes Samuel’s 2021 western The Harder They Fallso special.

The film, which depicts the growing rivalry between two deadly gangs, actually utilizes some real-life history by basing its characters on real-life black cowboys, lawmen, and outlaws while also featuring historic black communities from the nineteenth century that are rarely touched on. Also, it features an amazing ensemble cast and showcases Samuel’s visionary direction that crafts some stellar action that brings a welcomed new energy to the western genre.

‘Rango’ (2011)

*Available on HBO Max, Hulu

Director Gore Vebinski’s 2011 animated western Rango took a different, more modern approach to a classic western scenario by giving it an animal twist.

Although the film takes place in a modern setting, it sends its titular chameleon Rango (voiced by Johnny Depp) into a classic western outpost where he becomes the new sheriff. Rango’s very pale looking setting immediately evokes the vibes of a “desert western” and blends classic western characteristics with modern dialogue to make for good laughs and an engaging style the entire family can enjoy.

‘The Hateful Eight’ (2015)

Image via The Weinstein Company

*Available on Netflix

Quentin Tarantinocrafted a tense and thrilling western full of revenge, deviousness, and a hell of a lot of blood. And no, I’m not talking about Django: Unchained.

Through a night of tense mystery and murder, The Hateful Eight presents a modern western story as frigid as its snowy setting. As the night goes on, Tarantino continually heats things up with growing suspense and a surprise tale of outlaws that leads to one explosive shootout. Also, Ennio Morricone’s score just screams western.

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ (2018)

*Available on Netflix

With their 2018 western anthology film, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the Coen Brothers delivered a great small collection of star-studded western stories for audiences to enjoy.

From delving into the tale of good-hearted cowboy Buster Scruggs (Tim Blake Nelson) to seeing how a cowboy simply can’t escape the gallows, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs excellently touches on different kinds of western stories giving viewers different tastes of what the genre has to offer.

'Hostiles' (2018)

*Available on Hulu

Director Scott Cooper took viewers into a heavy-hearted western with his 2018 film Hostiles that showcases more emotional Native American representations and story material within its tense atmosphere.

The film tells a story of old enemies reconciling as US Army captain Joseph Blocker (Christian Bale) reluctantly agrees to take dying Cheyenne leader Chief Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi) back to his tribal lands. While most of Hostiles is dour and depraved in its tension, there are some strong emotional beats that form through the characters and their personal arcs that make the film a modern western that reconciles with the genre’s problematic past.

'Concrete Cowboy' (2020)

*Available on Netflix

Festival favorite Concrete Cowboy redefines what it means to be a cowboy through its personal story that brings viewers into a real-life cowboy community.

The film is inspired by and takes place within Philadelphia’s Fletcher Street community of Black cowboys as it follows troubled teen Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) who goes to live with his estranged father Harp (Idris Elba). Concrete Cowboy is a western coming of age tale with heart that defines modern masculinity through cowboy culture and even includes real cowboys from Fletcher Street to voice real issues facing their community.

'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Image via Disney

*Available on Disney+

In a similar vein to Logan, Pixar also utilized some western characteristics for Toy Story 4 that were incredibly fitting for a story focused on Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks).

Toy Story 4’s color palette and old aesthetic feel are perfectly fitting for a western-styled tale of Woody trying to rescue a lost toy while also figuring out his place in the world. Woody’s personal journey perfectly evokes the classic cowboy story of doing one last act before riding off into the sunset and Pixar excellently utilizes some strong colors and visuals to give it a western tint.

'Django: Unchained' (2012)

*Available on Prime Video, Paramount+, and Netflix

Before The Hateful Eight, Quentin Tarantino delivered an unforgettable spaghetti western in Django: Unchained that used some stylistic filmmaking and a strong central narrative and characters to revitalize the genre.

Django’s (Jamie Foxx) journey from being a slave to becoming a fearsome gunslinger is truly a masterful epic that not only provides western fans with plenty of action and memorable characters, but also a stylish viewing experience that added a new energy and vision to the genre that it desperately needed.

