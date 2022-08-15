Johnny Depp has locked in his second directorial feature with Modigliani, to bring the life and work of the italian artist, Amedeo Modigliani, to the big screen, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. The actor will also co-produce alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi and will get behind the camera fr the first time in 25 years since he directed and acted alongside Marlon Brando in 1997’s The Brave.

France-based painter and sculptor Modigliani considered himself a commercial and critical failure while his work was way ahead of his time. He is well known for nudes and portraits in a contemporary style which are characterized by elongation of faces, necks, and figures that were not received well during his lifetime. However, later became much sought-after pieces of art. A play based on his life by Dennis McIntyre serves as the inspiration for the upcoming movie. Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski will adapt the screenplay which follows Modigliani in 1916 Paris as “he navigates a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend.”

Depp said in a statement that he’s “truly humbled and honored” to bring the life of the artist to the big screen. Adding, “it was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.” The actor will also produce for IN.2, the European arm of his production company Infinitum Nihil alongside Pacino and his longtime collaborator Navidi. Per THR, the production will start in Europe in the spring of 2023, and the casting will be revealed shortly.

RELATED: Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'

The project also marks the next collaboration between Pacino and Navidi who previously came together for features like 2004's The Merchant of Venice, 2011's Wilde Salomé, and 2013's Salomé. Speaking of the project, Navidi revealed that he fell in love with the play when Pacino introduced him to it many years ago and the project is “very close to Al’s heart.” He further said,

This is a slice of Modi’s life and not a bio. It’s been a dream of mine to work with Johnny again — he’s a true artist with an amazing vision to bring this great story to the screen.

The project also marks yet another European venture for Depp as he is set to shoot Netflix's La Favorite in France this summer and will play King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry by the well-known French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star. The film will chronicle the love story of real historical figure Jeanne du Barry who was Louis XV’s final mistress.

No release date is yet set for Modigliani. Meanwhile, check out Depp's first look as King Louis XV below: