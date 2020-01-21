Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ Animated Series Rounds Out Cast with Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, and More

Marvel TV might be low-key crumbling as its mostly absorbed into the larger MCU umbrella, but anyone with a working soul should still be hyped for Hulu’s animated M.O.D.O.K. series. Patton Oswalt joined the project immediately as the voice of Marvel’s most large-headed supervillain, but today the series filled out the rest of its cast with a killer line-up of performers and comedians: Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live), Jon Daly (Kroll Show), and Sam Richardson (Veep).

“I’m blown away by our insanely talented and hilarious voice cast, who have all brought their specific kind of magic to this weird and wonderful corner of the Marvel Universe,” showrunner Jordan Blum said in a statement.

Below is a breakdown of exactly who is playing who, courtesy of Marvel and Hulu:

Aimee Garcia as Jodie: “Jodie, M.O.D.O.K.’s wife and mother to his children, has had a late-in-life awakening — excited to pursue her mommy-blog turned lifestyle-brand empire and discover who she is as an independent woman in her forties. There are just too many things to do in this world and not enough time to waste being held back by negativity. And unfortunately for M.O.D.O.K., the thing weighing her down the most… is him.”

Ben Schwartz as Lou: “To be honest, M.O.D.O.K. doesn’t really “get” his twelve-year-old son Lou. Not athletic enough to be a jock. Not smart enough to be a nerd. Lou is… well, Lou — a kid who clearly marches to the beat of his own drum. Lou’s lack of friends, ambition and hygiene is a constant worry for M.O.D.O.K., who often projects his own insecurities onto his overly confident son.”

Melissa Fumero as Melissa: “Even with her father’s “features,” seventeen-year-old Melissa has risen the ranks to become the Heathers-like queen bee of her school and a star in the world of teen figure skating. Every popular kid either wants to date her or avoid her terrifying wrath. But for all of her success, Melissa secretly yearns for her father’s approval.”

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini: “Monica is a brilliant mad-scientist at A.I.M. and M. O.D.O.K.’s rival at work. Clearly more competent and qualified than M.O.D.O.K., Monica believes she should be running the organization. After GRUMBL acquires A.I.M., Monica relishes in M.O.D.O.K.’s suffering until the new management begins to infringe on her ungodly experiments. With a common enemy in Austin, M.O.D.O.K. and Monica are finally able to put aside their differences and work together… when they aren’t constantly betraying each other.”

Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet: “After M.O.D.O.K.’s evil organization A.I.M. is run into the ground, he’s forced to sell it to silicon valley tech-giant GRUMBL. GRUMBL sends slick, twenty-something Austin as a “ post-merger-integration- consultant” and M.O.D.O.K.’s new boss. Though M.O.D.O.K. wishes he could just zap Austin to the Negative Zone, M.O.D.O.K. must find new solutions to confront Austin’s corporate jargon-speak and frequent mandatory HR meetings, if he’s ever going to reclaim A.I.M. from Austin’s grip.”

Jon Daly as Super Adaptoid: “A snarky android with ambitions to live, feel and create, but is instead forced to spend his days massaging the hoverchair sores on his creator M.O.D.O.K.’s scalp. Although the Adaptoid dreams of overwriting his programming and turning on M.O.D.O.K., there is also a begrudging friendship between these two.”

Sam Richardson as Gary: “Gary is a henchman or “beekeeper” at A.I.M. who is fiercely loyal to his boss M.O.D.O.K., even if M.O.D.O.K. struggles to remember his name. As M.O.D.O.K. continues to get demoted within his own organization, Gary is there by his side, always offering his help and unshakeable optimism whether M.O.D.O.K. wants it or not.”

For more on M.O.D.O.K., here are the details on Hulu’s plans for an eventual animated team-up, The Offenders, also featuring the likes of Howard the Duck and Hit-Monkey.