Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Alas, poor MODOK. Though the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing formerly known as Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) has a change of heart towards the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, resolving to no longer be "such a dick," his resolution comes just a tad too late. Though the character was largely played for laughs throughout the film — a giant, floating head with tiny arms and legs being very difficult to take seriously — that doesn't mean that his final moment was similarly played for comedy.

In a 1-on-1 interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Stoll was asked which moment he found himself playing with in order to strike the right tone. The actor landed on the death scene towards the end of the film, and cited one of William Shakespeare's best-known works as inspiration.

Acknowledging the visual ridiculousness of the moment, Stoll maintained that MODOK was dramatic to the very last, saying:

"Well, I mean, the death scene. It was funny because we were all laughing a lot because it's so ridiculous, but it's still a death scene and we still had to play it for real, to some extent. I think in Darren's mind this is the end of Hamlet and he's saying goodbye to Horatio. And obviously from the outside he’s this grotesque fool."

To Stoll, playing a character as visually out there as MODOK gives him room to play with many extreme emotions in a very short range. An example he gave in his interview is his confrontation with Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), which goes from angry to remorseful when Cassie refuses to keep fighting with MODOK, and instead encourages him to "[not] be a dick." Of the range of feeling in that scene, Stoll said:

"It's great. One of the great things about just being a sort of disembodied head is it gives you license to turn on a dime. It’s a mask and so you can just go in any direction and it all sort of works."

His change of heart in that scene was one of the sweeter moments — albeit one played for laughs — given the memories Cassie still has of Darren Cross threatening her when she was only a child. Absurd or not, it was nice to see the two characters get some sort of closure before the end. Maybe they're not so different from Hamlet and Horatio after all.

