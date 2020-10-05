‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’: Patton Oswalt Says Hulu’s Stop-Motion Animated Series Is Coming Early 2021

Even a pandemic cannot stop the famed Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing from making his eventual Hulu debut. While promoting the upcoming third season of the Peacock series A.P. Bio, the incredibly talented and incredibly busy Patton Oswalt confirmed to Collider that the animated take on M.O.D.O.K. he and showrunner Jordan Blum are working on is on track to debut early next year.

It’s a wait, but Oswalt makes it sound like it’ll be worth it. “The episodes have been written. They’ve been recorded. Now they’re being animated. And because we committed very hard to the stop-motion aspect to it and we’re really packing every frame with crazy detail,” he says. “It’s looking like it’ll be early next year, but I don’t know the exact date yet.”

Here’s the official description for the show, as provided by Hulu:

In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis!

The stop-motion animation for M.O.D.O.K. is being done by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (the same production company behind Robot Chicken), with the previously announced voice cast for M.O.D.O.K. including Oswalt, Aimee Garcia, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson.

Oswalt added that he’d just done a music pass with composer Daniel Rojas on the fourth episode, and “it’s really, really cool stuff. So trust me, it is proceeding apace.” Rojas’s previous credits as a composer and songwriter include Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Downsizing, and Room.

So, we can look forward to M.O.D.O.K. at some point in early 2021. But right now, if you’re a Hulu subscriber, here’s what’s new to the service in October.