First ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ Images Reveal Hulu’s Animated Marvel Series Starring Patton Oswalt

We here at Collider have a soft spot for Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing), and so we’re thrilled that Hulu has released the first images from the upcoming animated series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. The series, co-created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt (who also voices the title character), focuses on the mundane elements of M.O.D.O.K.’s life. “Does he go home to a house and have all these mundane things he has to do? Does he have a family we never knew about? The more we discussed, the more it just kind of made us laugh and then we tried to figure out well, what would that family be? Who would marry M.O.D.O.K and how hard would it be to be his son or to be a daughter in M.O.D.O.K.’s image?” Blum asks EW.

The show dives into M.O.D.O.K.’s home life with his wife Jodie (Aimee Cargica), his oddball son Lou (Ben Schwartz), and his daughter Melissa (Melissa Fumero). The stop-motion series chronicles his attempts to balance his home life with his evil organization, AIM. The stop-motion will allow the show to move easily between the big action of M.O.D.O.K.’s work to the more intimate moments of his personal life. “We’ll see the big battles and the big fights, it’s a huge sci-fi Marvel Universe show,” said Blum, “but we thought it would be really funny to see [M.O.D.O.K.] dealing with water cooler gossip at A.I.M. shot in this very handheld style and make it feel like you’re working at AIM alongside him and the same with the family, too. It’s kind of a little inspired by things like Modern Family and The Office where it just makes you feel like you’re part of the group in the show.”

Check out the new images below. The show doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it co-stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sam Richardson, Beck Bennett, and Jon Daly.