Plus, what it was like when 'Lucifer' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' were revived.

For a show that features a Marvel supervillain with a gigantic head eating party-sized chili until he almost dies, Hulu's M.O.D.O.K. is shockingly emotional. That's primarily because there's a genuine family story at the show's center, courtesy of the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing's (Patton Oswalt) rocky relationship with his wife Jodie (Aimee Garcia), daughter Melissa (Melissa Fumero), and son Lou (Ben Schwartz). So when we sat down with Garcia and Fumero to talk all things M.O.D.O.K., the duo broke down what it's like to find those heart-tugging emotional moments in a show that is, overall, out of its god-dang mind. Along the way, we also discussed the possibility of season 2, and how eager Fumero and showrunner Jordan Blum are to showcase Melissa's queer relationship that was prominent in the comic mini-series, M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games.

Plus, both actresses have the rare honor of starring in shows that were canceled and then un-canceled—in this case Lucifer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, respectively—so we got the behind-the-scenes breakdown on what that experience feels like. Check out what Garcia and Fumero had to say in the video above, and below is a breakdown of exactly what we talked about. Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. debuts on Hulu on Friday, May 21st.

How to put on a grounded performance when the show also includes big-headed supervillain mayhem.

At what point in the process do they actually get to see the show in motion, and what’s the reaction like to watching the voice performances they recorded come out of the puppets.

The “mind-boggling” experience of getting to watch the stop-motion artists at work.

Fumero discusses Melissa being bisexual in the comics and how passionate she and showrunner Jordan Blum are about getting that into the show for season 2.

Both explain what it’s like to be on a show—in this case Lucifer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, respectively—that gets canceled and then un-canceled due to fan demand.

Garcia discusses how much the passionate Lucifer fandom means to her.

Here is the official synopsis for Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.:

In "Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.", the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

