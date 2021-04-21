Hulu has just released a new trailer for Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., their hotly anticipated stop-motion series centered around Marvel’s most… headstrong villain. High on humor, the trailer offers us our first real taste of the family/work-life balance at the center of the series.

Patton Oswalt voices the titular M.O.D.O.K., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, who plans to change the world “by bringing it to its knees.” But when he isn’t busy blasting S.H.I.E.L.D. agents out of the sky, he’s struggling with his crumbling marriage out in the suburbs. Aimee Garcia voices M.O.D.O.K.’s long-suffering wife, Jodie, with Melissa Fumero and Ben Schwartz voicing their kids.

The trailer elaborates on some of the details we’ve been most excited about, including some awkward parental conversations, tons of zany sci-fi styling, and yes, plenty of big head jokes. It also features both Jon Hamm’s Iron Man and Nathan Fillion’s Wonder Man, as well as some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearances of some deeper cuts from Marvel’s stable, including the Super Adaptoid, voiced by Jon Daly.

The trailer also packs in some surprises. I certainly wasn’t expecting to meet M.O.D.O.K. as a child, or to see Fin Fang Foom show up, and I certainly didn’t expect to hear quite so much Third Eye Blind. Maybe it’s appropriate to say M.O.D.O.K. leads a Semi-Charmed Life, or maybe he just wants something else, baby.

M.O.D.O.K. is co-created and executive produced by Oswalt and Jordan Blum. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik, and Jeph Loeb are also serving as executive producers.

Check out the trailer below. All ten episodes of M.O.D.O.K. premiere on Hulu on Friday, May 21.

Here is the official synopsis for M.O.D.O.K.:

In "Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.", the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

