Hulu has unveiled a poster for its upcoming animated series M.O.D.O.K., and the megalomaniacal supervillain looks delectably deviant. The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing - M.O.D.O.K for short - is rocking a downward pointing brow and a menacing upward gaze, with mechanical tentacles shooting out from his back. The series premieres May 21 on Hulu, with all ten episodes dropping at once for a supreme bingeing opportunity.

Patton Oswalt voices the primary baddie M.O.D.O.K., who has been trying to conquer the world for quite some time. Unfortunately, superheroes have managed to stop him in his tracks at every turn, leading the not-so-good-at-being-bad villain to run his organization, A.I.M (Advanced Idea Mechanics), into the ground. He is no longer A.I.M’s leader and, to make matters worse, his marriage is crumbling. The show will find M.O.D.O.K as he confronts his greatest challenge yet — without the backing of his organization or the support of his family.

RELATED: 'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.' Trailer Reveals an Animated Comedy Designed Only for Killing

Oswalt recently took to Twitter to express his excitement surrounding the show’s premiere, sharing, “We are a month and a day away from the premiere of @MarvelsMODOK on @hulu!!! Friday, May 21st! @Marvel let us play in the deeeeep sandbox and I can’t wait for you guys to see how much fun we had!!! #MODOKHulu”

Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Aimee Garcia (George Lopez), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Jon Daly (Kroll Show), and Sam Richardson (Veep) round out the main voice cast.

Oswalt and Jordan Blum serve as the show’s creators, writers, and co-executive producers. They are joined by Robert Maitia, Joe Quesada, Grant Gish, Brett Crawley, Karim Zreik, and Jeph Loeb as executive producers.

M.O.D.O.K.'s strange villainy comes to Hulu on May 21. Check out the new poster below.

KEEP READING: Folks, It Is Time for M.O.D.O.K. to Enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Share Share Tweet Email

Mads Mikkelsen Once Auditioned for 'Fantastic Four' and It Sounds Incredible He recently talked about his “humiliating” experience auditioning for the 2005 film in a new interview.

Read Next