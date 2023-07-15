San Diego Comic Con is right around the corner. Because of that, many of the most popular brands have been revealing their exclusive SDCC lineup of merchandise over the last couple of weeks. This of course includes Funko who’s iconic Pop line is growing by the second and their latest SDCC Pop is of M.O.D.O.K from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The new Funko Pop is very similar to the one found in Quantumania’s original line with one key difference. You can see M.O.D.O.K’s beautiful giant face and the Marvel villain is ready to aid Kang in his fight to escape the quantum realm. The original M.O.D.O.K Pop came with his menacing face shield up because the identity of this version of the character was one of Quantumania’s biggest spoilers. The initial wave of Quantumania Pops also included Ant-Man, Wasp, Kang, and Cassie was a Marvel Collector Corps Box exclusive.

Quantumania’s Tough Phase 5 Start

While Quantumania started off strong at the box office, the poor reviews and fan reception killed any financial legs the film would have had. The film by itself was a fun enough sci-fi adventure with Paul Rudd’s lovable Ant-Man at the center, but it was hardly the hot and great start to Kang’s new MCU dynasty that Marvel was promising. This is because of many reasons with the fact of the matter being that Ant-Man wasn’t the right hero to lead this Avenger’s level story. At its best it was a mishmash of conflicting ideas and tones with a few standout moments that distracted audiences from the heavy use of green screen seen throughout the film.

However, arguably the best part of the film was the introduction to the iconic villain M.O.D.O.K who was revealed to be played by Corey Stoll. The actor played the main villain of the first Ant-Man Darren Cross who after his defeat got sucked down into the quantum realm and turned into the monstrosity known as M.O.D.O.K. He served as Kang's right-hand man and as the main comedic relief of the film. The character also had one of the major arcs of the film as he eventually betrayed Kang and sacrificed himself to help our heroes save the day. As Marvel fans humorously learned, “it’s never too late to stop being a dick”.

When is SDCC?

SDCC is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23, 2023. M.O.D.O.K will be available at various Funko booths and will be up for pre-order on the company’s website soon.