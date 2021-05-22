"It was something we always kept trying to get to in season 1."

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. just dropped on Hulu over the weekend, but if you're anything like us, you're already clamoring for news on a possible season 2. While an official greenlight hasn't arrived quite yet, our conversations with the cast and co-creator Jordan Blum make it pretty clear the writers room has plenty of ideas raring to go. Chief among them is a beautiful bit of subtly taken straight out of Blum and Patton Oswalt's comic mini-series, M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games, which casually reveals M.O.D.O.K.'s daughter, Melissa (voiced by Melissa Fumero in the show) is bisexual. It's a wonderful character beat all around—M.O.D.O.K., megalomaniacal supervillain, doesn't even blink at having a queer kid—that Blum tried several times to get into season 1 and will definitely set his sights on in season 2.

Here's exactly what Blum told us:

"It was something we always kept trying to get to in season 1. The problem is, season 1 is so much about MODOK and everyone’s relationship to MODOK, we never get to see Melissa’s life outside of him. There were moments where we tried to work it in. Like in the pilot, there’s a moment where [Melissa] holds up a dead boyfriend, and we were like, 'I don’t want to introduce this relationship and the first thing we do is murder the person.' I want to tell the story but I want to tell it right. I was very annoyed we didn’t get to it [in season 1]. You’re constantly cutting things for time and, really, her story with MODOK was about them. But it was always something that was like, 'ah, I wanted to get to that.'"

For Fumero, the actress understands the weight of the storyline having also starred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the Mike Schur sitcom that also introduced Rosa Diaz's (Stephanie Beatriz) bisexuality with equally (and refreshingly!) casual

"We did a similar storyline on Brooklyn Nine-Nine with the Rosa character, so I got to experience firsthand how meaningful that was. I think it was the first time on network television that a character said 'I’m bisexual.' Like, just said the words. To see the impact that had on people, particularly young people, was just incredibly moving. I’m so proud, and I was thrilled Jordan told me they planned to make Melissa bi, and it was in the comics, and if we get another season we get to dive into that more. Because, particularly, she’s a teenager, and how confident and sure of herself she is, that can be a powerful thing for a kid to see. Just, 'Oh, I am completely fine. I am who I am and there is nothing wrong with that.'"

Check out everything Fumero and Blum had to say in the video above. Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is currently available to stream on Hulu.

