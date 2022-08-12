The first image for the sci-fi romcom Molli & Max in the Future places the leading couple, played by Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant and Girls) and Saturday Night Live’s Aristotle Athari, in front of a futuristic skyline.

The image depicts the couple engrossed in conversation as they share a meal with a New York-esque view, made futuristic by what appears to be holographic ads peppering the tall buildings. Their backdrop leans towards the future, while their simple outfits and the fact that they are eating from Chinese take-out boxes with chopsticks is more contemporary. Per Deadline, the first feature film from short film director Michael Lukk Litwak is actually set a billion years in the future. To capture the absurd world the romance takes place in Molli & Max in the Future will utilize special effects techniques from the Disney+ hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Also written by Litwak, the film just wrapped principal photography and is now in post-production.

Molli & Max in the Future tells the story of opposites falling in love with Max (Atharia), who believes people change, and Molli (Mamet) who disagrees with him. Throughout ten years, six planets, four dimensions, and one space cult, the couple proves each other right. In addition to the leads, he cast includes Arturo Castro (Broad City), Michael Chernus (Severance), Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman), Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Erin Darke (Good Girls Revolt), Grace Kuhlenschmidt (Search Party), stand-up comedian Matteo Lane and seven-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!).

Mamet got her start on HBO Girls, where she played Shoshanna Shapiro in all six seasons. Today, she can be seen in another popular series as Annie Mouradian in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant alongside Kaley Cuoco. Mamet also joined the cast for the Sony-Marvel produced and female-led superhero production Madame Web opposite big names such as Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

Athari is most well-known for playing Gabe, a recurring character in HBO’s Silicon Valley as well as notably joining the Saturday Night Live cast in 2021. He also plays Derrick in the Eko original series The Coop. As a director, Athari also has several TV specials and shorts under his belt.

A Whiskey Bear Production in association with Senior Post, The Family, and Choreografx, Molli & Max in the Future is produced by the picture Ben J. Murphy, Candice Kuwahara, Mallory Schwartz, Litwak and casting-director Kate Geller. Co-producing the film are Ted Geoghegan and Ivy Lam, with Mamet and Athari also executive producing alongside Josh Senior, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Luke Murphy, and Nicole Murphy.

Take a look at the image from Molli & Max in the Future below.