Molly Bernard, best known for her role as Lauren Heller on Younger, has been tapped to play the lead in the upcoming indie murder mystery film, Best Man Dead Man. The murder mystery genre is experiencing a re-emergence in prominence thanks to the success of films like Knives Out, Murder on the Orient Express, and the aptly named Murder Mystery. So it comes as no surprise that the genre presence is shifting from Blockbuster scale productions to indie productions.

Per Deadline, Best Man Dead Man will take place in the middle of nowhere and will follow a murder investigation after the best man suddenly turns up dead during a bachelor party. The film will see friends quickly turn on each other in the pursuit of the identity of the killer, as well as the arrival of a local investigator to solve the murder.

Bernard is set the play the local investigator and lead detective, Debra Carnegie. Bernard’s character will not only have a colorful wardrobe but an eccentric personality to match. The flamboyant detective has been described as “if David Bowie and a 1940s detective had a baby”.

Bernard is no stranger to playing dynamic characters; she notably appeared as a formidable publicist on TV Land’s Younger. As such, Best Man Dead Man’s Debra Carnegie is right up her alley. Beyond Younger, Bernard has an extensive list of appearances on television. The actress has appeared in Royal Pains, High Maintenance, Chicago Med, Alpha House, Blindspot, and Transparent. Bernard also recently appeared in the 2022 film, Master, opposite Regina Hall, Amber Gray, Ella Hunt, and Zoe Renee.

Besides Bernard, David Gridley, Ben Fernandez, Jonny Cruz, Dayana Rincon, Leah Kilpatrick, James Heaney, Jack Ireland, Atul Singh, and Matt Ippolito are also set to star.

Best Man Dead Man was written by Matthew Schlissel, who created Grimsburg – an upcoming animated comedy on FOX starring Jon Hamm. The murder mystery film is also set to be the feature directorial debut of Verner Maldonado, who has previously worked as a crew member on Being the Ricardos, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Army of The Dead, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and I Am the Night. He also directed the short films – Swim, The Father and Empty Pages. Bernard, Maldonado, Schlissel, Ireland, and Ippolito are also on board as producers of the film.

Filming of Best Man Dead Man is set to kick off this spring. No word yet on when the film is expected to premiere.

