Actress Molly Gordon is having her moment in the spotlight. Not only was she cast in a prominent role in Season 2 of FX's critically acclaimed hit show The Bear, but she's also making her directorial debut, alongside Nick Lieberman, with the comedy Theater Camp. The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and also features The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, also stars Gordon as drama teacher Rebecca-Diane. She's also credited as a writer in the film, which has been receiving a slew of positive reviews. There's no denying that Gordon is at a high point in her career, probably the highest one ever since her breakout role on TNT's Animal Kingdom. Whenever such a moment comes in the life of a young performer, it is almost impossible not to stop and take a long look at their previous works. And if there's a Molly Gordon role that deserves to be looked at carefully, that's Shiva Baby's Maya.

Written and directed by Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby is somewhere between a comedy, a drama, and, to be quite frank, a horror movie. More stressful than 99% of adult life experiences put together, the film has been called the queer millennial Uncut Gems, in a reference to the Adam Sandler-starring film that drove everybody and their moms to despair back in 2019. Released in the following year, Shiva Baby is a bottle film starring Rachel Sennott as Danielle, a young Jewish woman trapped in a Shiva with her overbearing parents, her ex-girlfriend, and one of her sugar daddies, accompanied by his wife and infant daughter. The whole thing is just as nerve-wracking as it sounds, and Seligman manages to turn it into a horrifying experience and a delightful watch, all at the same time.

Who Does Molly Gordon Play in 'Shiva Baby'?

Image via Utopia

In the middle of all this chaos, Molly Gordon plays Maya, the aforementioned ex-girlfriend with whom Danielle has a somewhat contentious relationship. Maya is, after all, much more successful than Danielle, at least in the eyes of their parents and the other adult members of their community. While Danielle studies gender in college and has no plans of choosing a major, Maya is making her way through law school. It's a much more prestigious career path that Danielle herself has adopted as her own as part of the stories she tells Max (Danny Deferrari) and her other sugar daddies.

Comparisons between Maya and Danielle are brought up frequently, though most of the time not in a straightforward fashion. They are present in the throwaway comments of the other Shiva participants, in the disdain that their voices are ladened with when they speak of Danielle's studies or of her fake babysitting job. It is clear, at least from Danielle's perspective, who the real golden child is in that scenario, and the different statuses of the two women create a canyon-sized wound in the middle of their relationship.

Shiva Baby never tells us why exactly Maya and Danielle broke up. However, the movie makes it clear that their parents and their community do not see their being together with the kindest of eyes. Both Maya and Danielle's mothers watch over their daughters like hawks throughout the entire ceremony and the dinner that precedes it, making sure that there is no "funny business" between them. At one point, Danielle's mother, Debbie (Polly Draper), asks her whether she's done "experimenting," refusing to accept her daughter's bisexuality.

Molly Gordon's Maya Is One of the Film's Biggest Anxiety-Inducing Factors

Image via Utopia

In this suffocating situation, Maya seems to thrive, at least at first glance. Noticing Danielle's discomfort, she does her best to ensure that Rachel Sennott's character doesn't have a single moment to herself. Whenever Danielle finds herself alone, finally able to breathe after another taxing conversation in which her oblivious parents try to get her sugar daddy to find her a job, there comes Maya to ask why she's looking at Max's wife all the time or if she even knew the old lady whose death they're all mourning.

Unlike Danielle's parents, who are completely unaware that there is something amiss, or Max, who's also uncomfortable in his own right, Maya notices the opportunity to make Danielle feel bad and jumps at it. And she does so with a smile on her face. Gordon infuses the character with a glee that makes her by far one of the most annoying in the entire film. (And, when it comes to Shiva Baby, that should be always taken as a compliment.) After all, in a movie ridden with touchy neighbors and nosy relatives, making yourself one of the most infuriating people in the room is certainly a feat, especially when you have such a warm demeanor like Gordon.

Maya Is Also a Stress Reliever for Danielle

Image via Utopia

But even though initially it looks like Maya is reveling in watching Danielle suffer, completely immune to any criticism herself, as the situation unravels, it becomes clear that this is not the case. Maya and Danielle are mirrors of one another, bitter reminders of what they could be if only a single thing had gone differently in their lives. They are both trapped in the same horrible event, constantly harassed by the older grown-ups that fail to see them as nothing more than poorly behaved children.

Something that is interesting to notice in the dynamic between both characters is how child-like Maya's provocations and Danielle's retorts seem. They are always on the verge of sticking out their tongue to one another. This is not accidental. During that Shiva, Maya and Danielle are reduced to little kids by everyone around them, their sexuality denied, and their accomplishments put up side by side like science fair projects, never a measure of their own success, but of that of their parents'. In this context, even Max stops viewing Danielle as a de facto grown-up, instead eyeing her from above with pity when she tries to engage him in a sexual act.

And, so, when the pressure becomes too much for Danielle to handle, Maya abandons her tormenting facade. She stops trying to pretend to be one of the real adults making that Shiva such a nightmarish experience for her ex. The wall separating the two women crumbles, and Maya emerges as a source of comfort and love. Gordon embraces this new role with ease, her eyes watching Sennott with warmth. For the first time, Danielle feels a touch that is not invasive in the form of Maya's hands caring for her, both literally and figuratively.

Molly Gordon's part in Shiva Baby isn't among the most immediately eye-catching in the film. Amidst the ever-present noise created by Draper's Debbie and Fred Melamed's Joel, Danielle's father, and the quiet complacency of Deferrari's Max, Gordon's subdued performance can easily go unappreciated. However, Maya's words and mannerisms are essential for making the movie the anxiety fest that it is. Likewise, it is the presence of the character that finally offers both Danielle and the viewers a reprieve from all the stress. And it's hard to imagine anyone besides Gordon embodying both sides of this character with the same apparent effortlessness.